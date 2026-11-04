Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Autumn Budget 2026 — What Does It Mean For Employee Ownership Trusts?

Brabners
Brabners
Contributor
Brabners

Brabners

Brabners is a leading independent law firm. Proudly anchored in the North since 1815, we serve all...

View firm profile
Explore more from Brabners

The 2026 Budget brought no changes to core Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) rules or tax reliefs, but adjustments to Business Asset Disposal Relief and the introduction of Founders' Relief...

United KingdomTax
Stephen Hadlow
Stephen Hadlow

As has been widely reported, the Budget was a fairly muted affair. In relation to Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs), there were no changes that amended the core statutory rules or the tax reliefs available when selling to an EOT or sharing profits with employee owners. 

The tax-free limit on a profit share paid to an employee in any tax year remains at £3,600. This means that its real value has been significantly eroded by inflation since it was first introduced in 2014.

So, what other changes arising out of the Budget might affect the EOT landscape? Here, EOT specialist Stephen Hadlow breaks everything down, looking at Business Asset Disposal Relief (BADR), the proposed Founders’ Relief and updates to EMI options.

BADR: what changed

BADR is a relief available for business owners selling their shares where certain criteria are met. It represents a lower capital gains tax (CGT) rate applicable on a limited amount of gains. The value of this relief has consistently been reduced by successive governments — and John Healey’s recent Budget continues that trend. While the current 18% rate remains unaltered, the amount of gains over which the relief applies has now been reduced from £1m to £500,000.   

The tax landscape is therefore marginally less favourable for owners contemplating one of the more traditional exit routes. By extension, this could make an EOT exit relatively more attractive for some business owners. Put another way, the CGT rate ‘gap’ between traditional exit routes and an EOT exit — which narrowed significantly following the 2025 Budget — has now widened slightly again. 

New Founders’ Relief

The Government has proposed a new CGT relief, known as Founders’ Relief. A technical consultation has commenced but the proposal is that the new relief will apply from April 2027, allowing qualifying founders to benefit from a 10% CGT rate on up to £10m of lifetime gains. The current EOT relief (applicable to higher rate taxpayers) produces an effective CGT rate of 12%. Does a new 10% CGT rate via the availability of Founders’ Relief therefore potentially undermine the tax attractiveness of EOTs? 

The devil is in the detail. While we await the outcome of the consultation, the initial analysis is that the eligibility requirements for Founders’ Relief are relatively restrictive. To claim this new relief, the founder must have held at least 25% equity in the company when its original trade commenced. The proposals provide that the company must also satisfy turnover and employment conditions and meet demanding growth and innovation tests. The initial analysis therefore is that relatively few businesses currently transitioning to employee ownership are likely to qualify.  

While EO can be seen to work well for businesses of varying sizes and in diverse sectors, many fast-growth businesses have looked to private equity or trade buyers as offering a scalable succession route. EO has tended to attract more established businesses looking to secure a sustainable future. The likely impact of Founders’ Relief on the growth of EOTs should be assessed pragmatically in this context. 

Nevertheless, a headline 10% rate on gains of up to £10m is likely to be an important consideration for founders who do qualify. For those businesses, the key question will be how Founders' Relief interacts with EOT relief and whether the two regimes can work together rather than compete with one another. The consultation doesn’t currently answer that question. 

EMI & employee share ownership

Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) share options are a useful tool to enable companies to grant equity to employees in a tax advantageous way. Recent changes have significantly widened access to EMI schemes, including by increasing the qualifying company size limits and extending the maximum option term. The Budget goes further by allowing companies transitioning to EOT ownership to continue granting qualifying EMI options and extending the exercise window following a disqualifying event. This is a welcome development that could give companies greater flexibility to use EMI options as part of an EOT transition, potentially allowing them to share the benefits of an EOT exit with key staff even where the transition is already at the planning stage. 

However, for hybrid EOT models where senior employees hold EMI share options alongside the EOT trustee, a number of practical ‘nuts and bolts’ issues around EMI rules have created unhelpful uncertainty. It’s a notable missed opportunity that the Budget failed to address these concerns or look at broader questions around employee share liquidity. The wait therefore goes on for much needed technical clarification from HMRC to better facilitate the use of EMI schemes in employee-owned companies. 

What this means for EOT exits

Tax considerations are only one of the factors that owners look at when choosing employee ownership for their succession plan. Legacy, independence and protecting employees are (and will remain) the key personal and commercial drivers. This year's Budget hasn't changed that. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK ‘Windfall’ Bank Tax Would Worsen An Already Complex System

UK banks face the prospect of a new windfall tax as campaigners push for additional levies on strong reported profits, while industry leaders warn of potential consequences for lending, investment, and the UK's position as a global financial centre. This analysis examines the practical implications of adding another layer to an already complex sector-specific tax regime that includes corporation tax, banking surcharge, and bank levy.
United KingdomTax
RPC
RPC
Article

Frequently Asked Questions About IRS Clearance And Form 706-NA

UK executors and beneficiaries dealing with US assets face significant delays in obtaining IRS Transfer Certificates, with waiting times now extending to two or three years. This comprehensive FAQ addresses the critical questions surrounding Form 706-NA applications, US estate tax requirements, and the practical challenges of administering estates containing US shares and investments when the deceased was not a US citizen.
GlobalTax
Lester Aldridge LLP
Lester Aldridge LLP
Article

Transfer Pricing Enquiries: HMRC’s Approach And Recent Cases

Transfer pricing litigation in the UK has historically been rare, but recent procedural cases reveal HMRC's increasingly aggressive approach to enquiries. With average enquiry durations now exceeding 40 months and transfer pricing yield surging to £3.4bn, understanding the legal boundaries of information requests and closure notice applications has become critical for multinational groups facing contentious disputes.
United KingdomTax
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

New ONS statistics reveal that couples are now staying married for an average of 13 years before divorcing, the longest duration since records began in 1963. With no-fault divorce now the standard process and divorce rates remaining below historical levels, what do these trends mean for families navigating separation, and why do longer marriages often involve more complex financial and practical considerations?
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Emotional Perception — UKIPO Refuses AI Patent Application Again, This Time For Lack Of Inventive Step

Following the Supreme Court's landmark decision on AI patentability, the UK Intellectual Property Office has refused the Emotional Perception patent application for a second time, this time on grounds of lack of inventive step. The Hearing Officer determined that producing a "semantically better" music recommendation output was not a technical result, raising critical questions about how AI inventions that rely on subjective user perception can be protected under UK patent law.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Autumn Budget 2026 — What Regeneration Leaders Need To Know

As the UK Government signals a major shift in housing and regeneration policy, with power and funding moving from Westminster to regional authorities, leaders across the development sector face critical questions about funding distribution, tax incentives, and delivery mechanisms. With the Autumn Budget approaching, understanding how capital will flow—whether through Homes England or directly to mayoral combined authorities—will determine which schemes move from planning to construction.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Employment Tribunal Time Limits Doubled — 5 Key Priorities For Employers

From 1 October 2026, the time limit for bringing most employment tribunal claims doubled from three months to six months. This significant procedural change affects unfair dismissal, discrimination, whistleblowing detriment and unlawful deductions from wages claims. While the reform aims to provide more opportunity for workplace disputes to be resolved before litigation, it creates practical challenges around evidence preservation, document retention and settlement strategy that employers must address now.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Super Shoes In Elite Running — World Athletics Regulations & Legal Risks Explained

Advanced 'super shoes' are transforming elite running performance, but as technology accelerates, so do critical questions around product safety, regulatory compliance and commercial liability. Following the 2026 London Marathon, where both winners wore Adidas' latest carbon-plated footwear, legal experts examine how brands, athletes and governing bodies must navigate the complex intersection of innovation, World Athletics regulations and potential litigation risks.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brabners
Brabners