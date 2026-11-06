Autumn Statement Outlook: Why Businesses Must Balance Caution With Opportunity

As the UK approaches the Autumn Statement, businesses face a complex mix of geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, rising borrowing costs and regulatory change. Yet amid the uncertainty, there are also clear signs of resilience, investment appetite and opportunities for growth.

Insights shared by James Miller of Lloyds highlight a business environment that is undoubtedly challenging, but far from pessimistic. The message is clear: while external risks remain elevated, many UK businesses are choosing to invest, adapt and position themselves for long-term success.

Global Events Continue to Shape the UK Economy

The dominant theme influencing financial markets this year has been escalating tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has driven oil prices significantly higher, creating concerns around inflation and economic growth. According to the analysis presented, oil prices have moved back above $100 per barrel after earlier peaking near $125.

For UK businesses, the impact goes beyond fuel costs. Higher energy prices are increasing operational expenses, while shipping disruptions and rising costs for oil-based products are putting pressure on supply chains. Industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to agriculture and construction are feeling the effects through increased input costs.

At the same time, businesses face the prospect of continued global uncertainty, with markets closely monitoring developments in the US, the Middle East and China. Despite these challenges, financial markets have remained surprisingly stable, demonstrating confidence that long-term economic opportunities remain intact.

The Growing Cost of Government Debt

Alongside geopolitical instability, rising government borrowing costs have become one of the most significant economic developments of the year. Government bond yields in the UK, US and other developed economies have risen sharply, increasing the cost of servicing national debt.

This matters because higher borrowing costs limit the government’s fiscal flexibility. Economists estimate the UK government’s budget headroom has been substantially reduced as a direct result of increased debt servicing costs. As the Chancellor prepares for the Autumn Statement, policymakers face difficult decisions around spending priorities, taxation and support measures for businesses and households.

For businesses, these pressures also influence corporate borrowing costs, investment decisions and overall economic confidence.

UK Growth Has Been Stronger Than Expected

Despite negative headlines, the UK economy has shown impressive resilience.

The UK recorded growth of 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.5% in the second quarter, making it the fastest-growing economy in the G7 during the first half of the year. This performance has exceeded many expectations and demonstrates the underlying strength of both consumers and businesses.

Although there are concerns that growth could slow later in the year as businesses await details from the Autumn Statement, overall economic activity has remained stronger than many predicted. Many organisations that postponed investment decisions during recent years of uncertainty are beginning to move forward again.

Business Confidence is Returning

One of the most encouraging trends is the recovery in business confidence.

According to Lloyds’ observations, confidence levels at the start of the year were among the strongest seen in recent years, driven by a renewed willingness to invest for growth rather than simply improve efficiency. While confidence dipped following geopolitical developments, it has begun to recover once more.

Many businesses have concluded that waiting for the “perfect” economic conditions is no longer viable. After navigating Brexit, COVID-19, the Ukraine conflict and ongoing global instability, business leaders are increasingly recognising that uncertainty has become a permanent feature of the economic landscape.

As a result, companies are choosing to invest despite the backdrop of risk.

Technology Leads the Investment Agenda

Technology stands out as the strongest area of planned investment.

Businesses are directing capital towards artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and digital transformation initiatives designed to improve productivity and competitiveness. Lloyds’ business surveys suggest technology investment intentions have risen significantly over recent years and continue to gain momentum.

Importantly, companies are not only investing in technology. There is also a continued willingness to invest in people, skills and workforce development. This suggests businesses see technology as a tool to enhance productivity rather than simply reduce headcount.

The combination of technology investment and workforce development could become a major driver of productivity growth across the UK economy over the coming years.

Inflation Remains the Key Concern

While confidence is improving, inflation remains a major concern for policymakers.

Inflation has risen again and is expected to move above 4% in the early part of next year, largely due to higher energy costs. Although the Bank of England cannot directly influence global energy prices, it remains concerned about the risk of inflation becoming entrenched across the wider economy through higher wages and increased business costs.

This concern explains why expectations around interest rates have shifted dramatically. Earlier in the year, markets anticipated rate cuts. Today, markets are pricing in multiple rate rises, with economists broadly expecting at least some further tightening from the Bank of England.

For businesses carrying variable debt or considering new borrowing, managing interest rate risk is becoming increasingly important.

Consumers Hold the Key

James Realff of Lester Aldridge identified that perhaps one of the most interesting observations is the behaviour of UK consumers.

Although real wages have been growing faster than inflation, consumer spending has remained subdued. Instead of increasing expenditure, many households have chosen to build up savings and strengthen financial resilience.

This presents both a challenge and an opportunity. On one hand, consumer caution limits economic growth. On the other, it means households are holding financial reserves that could support stronger spending if confidence improves.

The trajectory of consumer confidence may ultimately play a crucial role in determining the strength of the UK’s economic recovery.

Property Faces Additional Change

The event also highlighted significant developments within the commercial property sector.

New legislation under the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026 will bring an end to upward-only rent reviews in commercial leases, a principle that has been embedded in the market since the 1980s and 1990s.

The change could have far-reaching implications for landlords, investors and lenders. Future leases may rely more heavily on shorter terms, stepped rents and alternative rent review mechanisms that better reflect market conditions. Property owners are being encouraged to review their portfolios and lease structures well ahead of implementation.

Looking Ahead

The coming months will be shaped by several critical events, including the Autumn Statement, US political developments and Bank of England interest rate decisions. While uncertainty remains elevated, the broader picture is more positive than many headlines suggest.

Business confidence is recovering, investment intentions remain healthy, technology adoption is accelerating, and the UK economy has demonstrated surprising resilience. The challenge for organisations will be balancing prudent risk management with the confidence to invest for future growth.

For business leaders, the message is simple: uncertainty may be unavoidable, but standing still is no longer an option. Those organisations willing to invest in technology, people and productivity improvements are likely to be best positioned to thrive, whatever the Autumn Statement brings.