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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

The Renters’ Rights Act: What Landlords, Executors And Personal Representatives Need To Know

Judge & Priestley
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When a landlord dies owning a tenanted property, the tenancy does not automatically end. Executors and personal representatives inherit ongoing responsibilities for managing the tenancy, collecting rent, maintaining compliance, and navigating possession procedures. With the Renters' Rights Act in force, understanding these obligations and planning carefully has become more critical than ever for estate administration.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Caitlin Ward
Caitlin Ward

Why Does This Matter?

If a landlord dies owning a tenanted property, many people assume that the tenancy automatically ends and the property can simply be sold. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

A tenant’s legal rights do not disappear when a landlord dies. The tenancy continues and, until the estate is administered, the responsibility for managing that tenancy usually falls to the executors or personal representatives (“PRs”) of the estate.

For estates that include rental properties, the Renters’ Rights Act makes careful planning more important than ever. Executors and trustees must now consider not only the administration of the estate, but also how ongoing tenancy rights may affect the sale, transfer, or retention of a property.

The First Thing to Understand: The Tenant Can Usually Stay

One of the biggest misconceptions is that a tenant must leave because the landlord has died.

In reality:

  • The tenancy generally continues after the landlord’s death.
  • The tenant is not required to leave simply because ownership has passed to an estate.
  • Rent remains payable.
  • Repair obligations continue.
  • Any possession process must follow the correct legal procedure.

This means that executors effectively step into the shoes of the landlord while the estate is being administered.

What Are Executors and Personal Representatives Responsible For?

If a property is occupied by a tenant, executors may be responsible for:

  • Collecting rent.
  • Dealing with rent arrears.
  • Responding to repair issues.
  • Managing deposits.
  • Communicating with the tenant.
  • Instructing agents and contractors.
  • Obtaining legal advice regarding possession where necessary.

For many executors, this comes as a surprise, particularly where they have never managed a rental property before.

First Steps Following the Landlord’s Death:

Before considering whether the property should be sold, transferred to a beneficiary, or retained as an investment, carry out an audit of the tenancy.

Check the Tenancy Documents:

Locate:

  • The tenancy agreement.
  • Any renewal agreements.
  • Rent records.
  • Deposit documentation.
  • Correspondence with the tenant.
  • Previous notices served.

Check the Property Records:

Gather:

  • Gas Safety Certificates.
  • Electrical Installation Condition Reports (EICRs).
  • EPC certificates.
  • Licensing documents (if applicable).
  • Repair and maintenance records.

Establish the Current Position:

Ask:

  • Is the tenant still living at the property?
  • Is rent being paid?
  • Are there any outstanding repair complaints?
  • Have any possession notices already been served?
  • Has the tenant been informed who is now managing the tenancy?

The earlier these issues are identified, the easier the administration process is likely to be.

Selling a Tenanted Property:

Many executors assume they can immediately market the property with vacant possession.

However, obtaining vacant possession can take much longer than expected.

Even where there is a genuine intention to sell the property, possession is not automatic. Notice must usually be served, evidence may be required, and court proceedings may become necessary if the tenant chooses not to leave.

As a result, executors should not promise beneficiaries that a property sale will happen quickly.

Instead, consideration should be given to:

  • Whether vacant possession is genuinely required.
  • Whether the property can be sold with the tenant remaining in occupation.
  • Whether the additional delay and cost of possession proceedings is justified.

In some cases, selling a property with the tenant in situ can be a practical alternative.

Why Timing Matters:

Obtaining possession is often a process rather than a single event.

It may involve:

  • Reviewing the tenancy.
  • Identifying the relevant possession ground.
  • Serving notice.
  • Waiting for the notice period to expire.
  • Issuing court proceedings.
  • Obtaining a possession order.
  • Enforcing the order if necessary.

This can create difficulties where:

  • Beneficiaries are waiting for distributions.
  • The estate has debts to pay.
  • Property maintenance costs continue.
  • Inheritance Tax deadlines are approaching.

Executors should factor potential possession delays into the wider administration timetable from the outset.

Rent Arrears:

The landlord’s death does not affect the tenant’s obligation to pay rent.

Where rent arrears arise, they can place pressure on an estate because:

  • The property may generate little or no income.
  • Insurance, maintenance and utility costs may continue.
  • Beneficiaries may become frustrated by delays.

If significant arrears have accrued, possession may be available under the statutory rent arrears grounds, but executors should obtain legal advice before commencing any formal action.

Rent Increases:

Many landlords are surprised to learn that rent cannot always be increased simply because a tenancy agreement contains a rent review clause.

Any proposed increase should be carefully considered and dealt with through the correct statutory process.

Before seeking an increase, ask:

  • When was rent last increased?
  • What is the property’s current market rent?
  • Will the increase justify the risk of dispute or delay?

Compliance Risks for Executors:

One of the most overlooked aspects of estate administration is landlord compliance.

Executors should remember that they may inherit responsibility for:

  • Deposit protection obligations.
  • Safety certificates.
  • Repair responsibilities.
  • Property licensing requirements.
  • Information obligations owed to tenants.

Failure to address these issues can result in financial penalties and may complicate future possession proceedings.

It is therefore important not to assume that compliance ceased to matter simply because the landlord has died.

Communicating With Tenants:

Good communication can prevent disputes and misunderstandings.

Executors should:

  • Tell the tenant who is dealing with the property.
  • Provide updated rent payment details where necessary.
  • Confirm a correspondence address.
  • Keep records of all communications.

What executors should not do is tell a tenant that they “must leave because the landlord has died”. In most cases, this is incorrect and can lead to unnecessary disputes.

Trust Property and Trustees:

Trustees holding residential property face many of the same challenges as executors.

Trustees should regularly review:

  • Whether the property remains a suitable investment.
  • The level of rental income being achieved.
  • Ongoing repair liabilities.
  • Compliance obligations.
  • Whether the property should be retained or sold.

Trustees should also document the reasons for any significant decisions, particularly where a property forms a substantial trust asset.

Practical Tips for Executors and Personal Representatives:

If you inherit responsibility for a tenanted property:

  1. Locate the tenancy agreement immediately.
  2. Confirm whether rent is being paid.
  3. Check compliance documents and safety certificates.
  4. Inform the tenant who is managing the property.
  5. Obtain legal advice before serving any possession notices.
  6. Keep records of all decisions and communications.
  7. Manage beneficiaries’ expectations regarding timescales.
  8. Build potential possession delays into the estate administration timeline.

Key Takeaways:

The Renters’ Rights Act means that tenancies do not simply disappear when a landlord dies.

For executors, personal representatives and trustees, a tenanted property should be treated as an ongoing management responsibility from day one. The most effective way to protect both the estate and yourself is to understand the tenancy position early, maintain accurate records, and obtain advice before taking any steps towards possession.

A well-managed audit at the beginning of the administration can save significant time, cost and disagreement later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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