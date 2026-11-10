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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

The Property Market Is Changing – How Can You Keep Your Move On Track?

Blaser Mills
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Buying or selling property involves multiple parties and potential complications that can cause significant delays. Understanding how early instruction of solicitors, quality of service, and effective communication between all parties can prevent common obstacles may help ensure your property transaction proceeds as smoothly as possible.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Jane Hannaway
Jane Hannaway
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Buying or selling a property is an exciting milestone, but it can also be stressful, particularly when transactions take longer than expected or unexpected issues arise.

With changing market conditions and pressures on buyers and sellers, keeping a property transaction moving smoothly has never been more important. While some delays are unavoidable, there are steps you can take to put yourself in a stronger position from the outset.

Instruct your solicitor early

One of the simplest ways to avoid unnecessary delays is to instruct your solicitor as early as possible, ideally when you first decide to put your property on the market.

For sellers, this allows your solicitor to prepare contract documentation, gather relevant information and identify potential issues before a buyer is found.

Having paperwork ready, including planning permissions, building regulations certificates and guarantees, can help prevent delays further down the line.

At Blaser Mills, our client portal also allows clients to complete paperwork, provide identification and make payments on account online, helping to get the process underway quickly.

Not all conveyancing services are the same

When choosing a conveyancing solicitor, it can be tempting to focus on price alone. However, the level of service you receive can make a significant difference.

Every property transaction is different, and even straightforward purchases or sales can present unexpected complications. Having an experienced solicitor who can identify potential problems early, offer practical solutions and take a proactive approach can help prevent minor issues from becoming significant obstacles.

Our Residential Property team combines experience and knowledge with a personal approach, recognising that conveyancing is about more than simply processing paperwork.

Communication makes all the difference

A property transaction involves several parties, including buyers, sellers, estate agents, mortgage lenders and other solicitors within the chain.

When communication breaks down, delays and uncertainty can quickly follow.

We believe regular communication is essential. Every client has a dedicated lawyer they can contact directly by phone or email, providing reassurance and continuity throughout their transaction.

We also work proactively with estate agents and other parties in the chain to identify potential delays, manage expectations and keep matters moving wherever possible.

Look beyond the initial quote

While cost is an important consideration, choosing a solicitor should be about more than finding the lowest price.

Consider whether you will have a dedicated point of contact, receive regular updates and benefit from proactive problem-solving. Transparency around fees is equally important, so you understand the costs involved from the outset.

We combine clear pricing, experienced legal advice and a commitment to personal service.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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