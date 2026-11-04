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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

The New NPPF Has Teeth

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The new NPPF has teeth, and planning inspectors are already using them. Appeal decisions are not precedents, and each turns on its own facts, but these early decisions demonstrate that Policies S4 and S5 are already having a real impact on the planning balance.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Matt Gilks
Matt Gilks
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Recent appeal decisions suggest NPPF Policies S4 and S5 are already reshaping the planning balance and influencing development decisions.

The new NPPF has teeth, and planning inspectors are already using them. Appeal decisions are not precedents, and each turns on its own facts, but these early decisions demonstrate that Policies S4 and S5 are already having a real impact on the planning balance.

Consider an appeal for a 52-bed care home in Hereford. The inspector identified harm to neighbouring living conditions and gave that harm significant weight. Nevertheless, the Council could demonstrate only a 3.11-year housing land supply, and there was a significant local need for care-bed spaces. The benefits were not substantially outweighed by the identified adverse effects. Policy S4 therefore pointed towards approval.

And this isn’t a case where the adverse effects were brushed aside. They were identified and given significant weight but still did not cross the new S4 threshold.

S5 is also showing its teeth. At Kingston Bagpuize, an Inspector allowed up to 249 homes, including 35% affordable housing. Importantly, “evidenced unmet need” was not confined to authorities actually failing the five-year housing land supply requirement or Housing Delivery Test. A marginal housing supply position, combined with significant unmet affordable housing need, was sufficient to bring S5 into play.

So, inside settlements, S4 changes the planning balance. Outside settlements, S5 may provide a rather wider route to permission than some anticipated.

While these appeal decisions demonstrate the practical effect of the new policy tests, there is equally significant procedural change affecting how local planning authorities determine planning applications.

From 31 October 2026, the new national scheme of delegation takes effect. Applications like these would fall within Schedule 2 of the regulations. They will not automatically go to committee. Unless the nominated member and nominated officer agree that an application raises sufficiently significant local or planning issues to justify referral, it must be determined by an officer.

Of course, the schemes mentioned ultimately succeeded on appeal. It was an experienced Inspector working through a new national policy balance. After 31 October, applicants heading towards an officer refusal may have no automatic opportunity to put that same balance before elected members first.

In not less than four local planning authorities, councillors have refused to alter their constitution, on the basis of a perceived erosion in local democracy.

Frequently asked questions

How do Policies S4 and S5 affect planning applications?

The policies are two examples of a sea change in developer-friendly development. However, there will have to be far more Planning Inspector determinations to better understand their longer-term impact.

What changes under the new national scheme of delegation?

From 31 October 2026, many planning applications will be determined by officers under delegated powers unless a nominated member and nominated officer agree that referral to committee is justified. At present, some local planning authorities appear to be lining up for a legal confrontation with Whitehall. Local councillors are railing against the sweeping away of call-in procedures referable to ward councillor interest or petitions.

Why are recent planning appeal decisions important?

Although appeal decisions do not set precedent, they provide early indications of how Planning Inspectors are applying the revised National Planning Policy Framework in practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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