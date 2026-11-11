The Construction Law Shortcast, Episode 2: Delay, Float And Extensions Of Time (Podcast)

Delay claims are among the most common and most contested in construction disputes, yet the underlying concepts are frequently misunderstood or misapplied. In Episode 2, Xavier Milne and Noe Minamikata simplify the meaning of delay in a construction context, "float", as well as extensions of time, and the importance of procedural compliance when making claims. Essential listening for employers and contractors alike.

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · The Construction Law Shortcast: EP2 Delay, Float and Extensions of Time

About the series

Construction law turns on a core body of principles that every lawyer, contract manager, and project stakeholder needs to understand. Whether a project is running smoothly or heading towards a dispute, a firm grasp of the fundamentals is essential.

The Construction Law Shortcast is a new podcast series from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer's London Construction & Infrastructure Disputes Team, presented by Xavier Milne and Noe Minamikata, who unpack foundational concepts in bite-sized episodes. Series 1 focuses on the fundamental principles of English construction law relating to time: these include the prevention principle, time at large, delay, float, extensions of time and disruption.

Whether you are managing a live claim, negotiating a settlement, or stress-testing a contract before a project begins, the Construction Law Shortcast provides an easily digestible and accessible reference point.