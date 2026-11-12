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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

The Building Safety Act 2022 Guidance From The Real Estate Disputes Team

Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland
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Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland

Eversheds Sutherland in Italy was founded more than 40 years ago and now has more than 80 lawyers...

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The Building Safety Act 2022 has introduced new mechanisms for addressing building defects through tribunal orders. Understanding how Remediation Orders and Remediation Contribution Orders operate in practice is crucial for landlords, developers, and property stakeholders navigating this evolving regulatory landscape.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Anna Bevan-Jones
Anna Bevan-Jones
David Feist
David Feist
Emma Stafford
Emma Stafford
Andrew Todd
Andrew Todd
Julianne Treacy
Julianne Treacy

Background

The Building Safety Act 2022 (“the BSA”) has now been in force for over four years, having become law on 28 April 2022.

Its aim is to make homes across England and Wales safer by improving standards and regulating how the safety of certain buildings is to be managed.

One of the ways in which the BSA seeks to achieve this aim is by providing a route for certain orders to be obtained from the First-tier Tribunal (“FtT”) requiring:

  • a relevant landlord to carry out works to remedy, or take specified steps in relation to, relevant defects – by obtaining a Remediation Order (“RO”) under s.123 of the BSA; and
  • a specified body corporate or partnership to make payments towards meeting the cost of remedying relevant defects – by obtaining a Remediation Contribution Order (“RCO”) under s.124 of the BSA.

The body of case law which has developed since the passing of the BSA is helping us to understand how these orders operate in practice.

This note provides an overview of these orders.

Other updates from the Real Estate Disputes team at Eversheds Sutherland on landlord and tenant issues flowing from the BSA can be found on our BSA Topic Page, details of which are set out at the end of this briefing.

What is a Remediation Order?

S.123(1) of the BSA (as amended) defines an RO as:

“…an order, made by the FtT on the application of an interested person, requiring a relevant landlord to do one or both of the following by a specified time—

  1. remedy specified relevant defects in a specified relevant building;
  2. take specified relevant steps in relation to a specified relevant defect in a specified relevant building.”

An RO is therefore an order made by the FtT requiring a relevant landlord to carry out works to remedy relevant defects in the relevant building specified in the RO and/or to take specified steps in relation to a relevant defect in a relevant building. The FtT’s power to make an RO is discretionary rather than automatic. Accordingly, even where the statutory requirements are met, the FtT may consider broader issues of fairness and practicality when deciding whether to make an order and determining its scope. Although s.123 does not contain an express "just and equitable" requirement, the FtT has indicated that its approach to exercising this discretion may not be markedly different from that adopted in cases where such a test applies.

What is a relevant defect?

A relevant defect is a defect within a relevant building which:

  • puts people’s safety at risk from the spread of fire, or structural collapse;
  • has arisen from work done to a building, including the use of inappropriate or defective products, during its construction, or any later works (such as refurbishment or remediation);
  • was created in the 30 years before the leaseholder protections came into force (i.e. between 28 June 1992 and 27 June 2022); and
  • relates to at least one of the following types of works:
    • the initial construction of the building,
    • the conversion of a non-residential building into a residential building, or
    • any other works undertaken or commissioned by or on behalf of the building owner or management company.

Work done before or after 28 June 2022 to remediate a relevant defect that was itself created during one of the above pieces of work is also covered by the leaseholder protections.

Defects that have arisen in relation to professional services are also covered by the definition of relevant defect. This would include, for example, if an architect or building designer specified the inappropriate use of flammable materials on a building and the contractor followed those designs.

The Building Safety (Leaseholder Protections) (Information etc.) (England) Regulations 2022 provide that an application for an RO should identify the defects in the building for which the RO is sought, but they do not require the remediation works to be specified. This is presumably intended to limit the need for the FtT to consider the scope of any remediation works in detail, and so the need for extensive expert evidence (other than, perhaps, evidence on the date by which the works should be completed), thereby streamlining the process and reducing the time and cost of obtaining an RO.

The FtT’s powers are not limited to ordering remediation works. It may also require a landlord to procure expert evidence on the nature of any relevant defects and the remedial works necessary to eliminate or reduce the associated building safety risks.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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