Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

PODCAST · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Squatters On Site? Practical Insights From The Enforcement Front Line In England And Wales (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Contributor
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...

View firm profile
Explore more from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

What happens when squatters occupy your development site, and how can you swiftly regain possession? This podcast brings together legal experts and enforcement specialists to explore the practical realities of dealing with unlawful occupation, from engaging with police to securing sites against re-entry.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Michaela Abbs
Michaela Abbs
Graeme Robertson
Graeme Robertson
Shanna Davison
Shanna Davison
Alison Hardy
Alison Hardy
Author LinkedIn connections

Hot on the heels of our first post in this series, Squatters on Site? The 28-Day Race for Possession in England and Wales, Graeme Robertson and Michaela Abbs from our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team are joined by Jon Tatam and Mick Haddon of South East Enforcement to take a closer look at what happens when squatters occupy a site.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Squatters on site? Practical insights from the enforcement front line

Moving from the legal framework to the realities on the ground, they discuss the reported rise in squatting and trespass incidents, the options for recovering possession, how best to engage with the police, what to expect on the day of an eviction, and how developers and landowners can secure sites against occupation and re-entry.

Drawing on their experience, the discussion offers practical insights for developers, property owners and real estate professionals faced with unlawful occupation.

Coming next in this series 

In part 3 of this series, we explore when landowners should consider a newcomer injunction to tackle unlawful protest activity, drawing on our recent experience at London Gatwick Airport and Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Renters’ Rights Act Update: Key Developments For Landlords

The UK Government has unveiled the next phase of the Renters' Rights Act 2025, introducing a mandatory private rented sector database launching December 2026 and transferring rent increase dispute resolution from tribunals to the Valuation Office Agency. These reforms will fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for landlords across England, requiring registration of all rental properties with annual fees and updated enforcement mechanisms.
GlobalReal Estate and Construction
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

Selling A Tenanted Property: How Ground 1A Works Under The Renters’ Rights Act

Section 21 has been abolished for new possession action from 1 May 2026, but landlords who need to sell with vacant possession still have a route. Ground 1A of the amended Housing Act 1988 allows a landlord to recover possession where a genuine sale is intended, but it comes with a four-month notice period, restrictions on reletting and remarketing, and potentially significant penalties for misuse.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Barnes Law
Barnes Law
Article

The Proposed Heathrow Third Runway: What Residents Need To Know About Property Impacts, Compensation And Reform

The prospect of a third runway at Heathrow Airport has resurfaced, bringing uncertainty to communities across West London and the Thames Valley about homes, property values and future planning. This guide examines how the compensation framework operates for affected homeowners, identifies critical gaps in protection during the years between policy approval and construction, and explains why reform is needed to address the human and financial costs of prolonged infrastructure uncertainty.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

The Renters' Rights Act Private Rented Sector Database Is On The Way: What Landlords Need To Know

The UK Government has announced the second phase of the Renters' Rights Act, introducing a mandatory Private Rented Sector Database that will roll out region-by-region starting in the West Midlands in December 2026. Landlords across England will face registration requirements, annual fees of £65 per property, and potential penalties of up to £40,000 for non-compliance, fundamentally changing how the private rental sector operates.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Blacks
Blacks
Article

Renters' Rights Act 2025: What The Latest Government Announcement Means For You

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to the UK rental market, including a mandatory national property registration system and a new process for handling rent disputes. Landlords face strict deadlines and significant penalties for non-compliance, while the government promises faster resolution of tenant challenges to rent increases.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

OFAC Expands Cuba Sanctions And Tightens Financial And Travel Restrictions

The U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has implemented sweeping changes to Cuba sanctions, establishing a new regulatory framework that targets foreign persons and financial institutions while significantly restricting previously authorized activities. These measures create potential sanctions exposure for non-U.S. businesses and banks conducting Cuba-related transactions, fundamentally altering the compliance landscape for international financial intermediaries.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP