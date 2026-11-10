Squatters On Site? Practical Insights From The Enforcement Front Line In England And Wales (Podcast)

Hot on the heels of our first post in this series, Squatters on Site? The 28-Day Race for Possession in England and Wales, Graeme Robertson and Michaela Abbs from our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team are joined by Jon Tatam and Mick Haddon of South East Enforcement to take a closer look at what happens when squatters occupy a site.

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Squatters on site? Practical insights from the enforcement front line

Moving from the legal framework to the realities on the ground, they discuss the reported rise in squatting and trespass incidents, the options for recovering possession, how best to engage with the police, what to expect on the day of an eviction, and how developers and landowners can secure sites against occupation and re-entry.

Drawing on their experience, the discussion offers practical insights for developers, property owners and real estate professionals faced with unlawful occupation.

Coming next in this series

In part 3 of this series, we explore when landowners should consider a newcomer injunction to tackle unlawful protest activity, drawing on our recent experience at London Gatwick Airport and Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station.