ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
PROPcast 2026 - Episode 8 | The Building Safety Levy - What Developers Need To Know (Podcast)
Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland in Italy was founded more than 40 years ago and now has more than 80 lawyers...View firm profile
The Building Safety Levy, effective from October 1, 2026, introduces new financial obligations for developers of residential and student accommodation in England. Understanding how this levy is calculated, when it applies, and its implications for development viability is crucial for property professionals navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.
The Building Safety Levy came into effect in England from 1 October 2026. Subject to limited exceptions, it applies to building control applications for the provision of residential and student-built accommodation.
In this PROPcast we explain the purpose of the levy, how it will be applied, and its impact on developers and the financial viability of development schemes.
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