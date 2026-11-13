National Scheme Of Delegation: What Applicants And Developers Need To Know

New rules change how planning applications are allocated between officers and committees. Here’s what applicants and developers need to know.

The National Scheme of Delegation for Planning Functions came into force in England on 31 October 2026. It changes how responsibility for planning decisions is allocated between officers and planning committees.

For applicants and developers, the key point is that even a major or controversial application will not necessarily be determined by committee. Officer determination is now the default, with committee referral permitted only in defined circumstances.

What is the National Scheme of Delegation?

The framework is contained in sections 319ZZC to 319ZZF of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, inserted by section 54 of the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025, and the Town and Country Planning (Discharge of Local Planning Authority Functions) (England) Regulations 2026 (the 2026 Regulations). The government has also issued statutory guidance, “Planning Committees and the National Scheme of Delegation of Planning Functions”, to support local planning authorities in implementing the national scheme of delegation. The local planning authorities must have regard to the statutory guidance.

The 2026 Regulations divide specified planning applications and functions between two schedules:

Schedule 1 applications must generally be determined by officers.

Schedule 2 applications are also presumed to be determined by officers but may be referred to committee through the statutory gateway.

Which Schedule 1 applications must be determined by planning officers?

Schedule 1 includes:

Householder applications;

Minor commercial development;

Minor residential schemes of one to nine dwellings on sites smaller than 0.5 hectares;

Most reserved matters applications not connected with a large outline permission;

Discharge of conditions;

Prior approvals;

Permission in principle;

Non-material amendments;

Lawful development certificates;

Biodiversity gain plan approvals.

There are exceptions. Retrospective applications under section 73A fall within Schedule 2. An application that would otherwise fall within Schedule 1 may also fall within Schedule 2 where it is connected with certain listed building consent applications.

A Schedule 1 application cannot be taken to committee simply because it is controversial, has attracted objections or is called in by a ward councillor.

When can a Schedule 2 application go to a planning committee?

Schedule 2 includes:

Other planning applications;

Section 73 applications where the original permission was a Schedule 2 permission;

Retrospective applications under section 73A;

Listed building consent applications;

Advertisement consent applications;

Tree preservation order consent applications; and

Reserved matters relating to a large outline permission.

A “large outline permission” is an outline permission for 500 or more dwellings, 50,000 square metres or more of new floorspace, or both.

When may an application go to committee?

A Schedule 2 application may be referred only where the nominated officer and nominated member agree that it raises either:

an economic, social or environmental issue of significance to the local area; or

a significant planning matter, having regard to the development plan and other material considerations.

If the nominated officer and nominated member do not agree, the application must be determined by an officer. The number of objections or the fact that an application is controversial will not, by itself, satisfy the statutory test.

Local planning authorities are not required to put every Schedule 2 application through a gateway assessment. They may adopt local triage arrangements to identify the applications that should be considered for referral.

What happens to councillor call-in rights?

Traditional member call-in and automatic objection-number triggers cannot override the National Scheme.

A ward councillor may identify relevant local issues but cannot compel a planning committee to determine an application. The substance and significance of the issues raised, rather than the number of representations, will be central to the referral assessment.

What other changes should applicants be aware of?

Other important elements of the National Scheme include:

Own-interest applications are subject to a separate regime. The nominated officer and nominated member may agree to committee referral without applying the Schedule 2 significance criteria. Otherwise, the application must be determined by an officer.

Where an application must be officer-determined, the authority cannot limit the officer’s discretion as to the outcome.

Requests and applications under section 106A to modify or discharge a planning obligation generally follow the Schedule applying to the connected planning application.

A relevant planning committee or sub-committee may have no more than 13 members.

The statutory guidance says authorities should record referral decisions and reasons, report them regularly to committee and publish the information on their website.

What should applicants and developers do?

Applicants and developers should:

Identify at an early stage whether the application falls within Schedule 1, Schedule 2, the own-interest regime or outside the listed categories.

Check the authority’s updated constitution, triage procedure and referral arrangements.

Explain clearly how the proposal relates to the development plan and whether it raises any locally significant issue.

Engage promptly with statutory consultees and record where technical concerns have been resolved.

Do not assume that a major development will be determined by committee.

If an application is referred, check which statutory criterion is relied upon and whether both required decision-makers agreed.

The allocation route should now form part of the early planning strategy for an application, rather than being considered only when a decision is approaching.

Could an incorrect committee decision be challenged?

Failure to follow the 2026 Regulations may create a risk of judicial review.

The statutory guidance warns that a committee decision on an application which should have been delegated to an officer may be challenged and potentially quashed. Applicants should therefore check that the correct decision-making route has been followed before relying on a permission where allocation is in doubt.

The key takeaway

Officer determination is now the default for both Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 applications. Committee referral under Schedule 2 is exceptional and requires agreement between the nominated officer and nominated member that at least one statutory gateway criterion is met. Developers and applicants should treat allocation as an early procedural and project-strategy issue, rather than assuming that scale, controversy or member interest will secure a committee decision.

Frequently asked questions

Does a major planning application have to go to committee?

No. The scale of a development does not by itself determine whether an application goes to a planning committee. Schedule 2 applications are presumed to be officer-determined unless the statutory referral test is met and the nominated officer and nominated member agree.

Can a councillor still call in a planning application?

A councillor may draw attention to locally significant issues, but cannot compel committee determination. Any referral must follow the statutory gateway.

Will a large number of objections send an application to committee?

Not automatically. The number of objections is not, by itself, sufficient. The issues raised must satisfy one of the statutory significance criteria.

Does the National Scheme apply throughout the UK?

No. The 2026 Regulations apply in relation to England.