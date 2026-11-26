Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP has welcomed the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill as the first step towards dismantling a "feudal" system of ownership that has existed in England and Wales for around 1,000 years.

Around five million homes in England and Wales are leasehold. Many owners face climbing ground rents, hefty fees for everyday requests and expensive lease extensions.

Under the plans, commonhold would become the standard way to own new flats (shared ownership is among the narrow exceptions), and existing leaseholders would get an easier path to switch.

The Bill hits back. Ground rents capped at £250 a year. Excessive admin fees curbed. Cheaper, simpler lease extensions and freehold purchases.

Plenty of leaseholders will welcome more say over their homes, however, the roof still needs insuring, the lifts still need fixing, and someone still has to make the calls.

So, if commonhold calls time on landlord-versus-leaseholder tension, does it simply replace it with neighbour-versus-neighbour disputes?

Who calls the shots?

Under leasehold, the freeholder or managing agent normally runs the property, within the terms of the leases and statutory safeguards. Commonhold flips this. Each owner holds their flat outright, and the shared parts belong to a commonhold association made up of every owner.

More control means more room to disagree. Some owners want a full replacement of what requires fixing, others a cheaper alternative, and some simply cannot afford their share. Then there is the choice of contractor and how to split the bill.

The freeholder may have gone, but the friction has not.

When owners disagree

Lifts, windows, insurance and fire safety could cause the same issues. Priorities will clash too: an owner settled for 20 years may want to invest now, while one about to sell may want to spend as little as possible.

Expect questions about what commonhold associations can do, whether their decisions stick, and where owners turn if they think a decision is unfair.

The dispute changes shape. The prospect of litigation does not.

Conversion could spark disputes of its own

Conversion could cause friction of its own. The reforms would cut the bar for converting an existing building from unanimous agreement to the support of half the owners.

That raises the obvious question: what happens to those who say no?

According to Government guidance, owners who do not consent can stay on modified leases until they sell, so a holdout cannot veto the rest of the building. Even so, we may see clashes between those who consent and those who do not.

Buildings are rarely uniform. Lease lengths vary, lenders hold security, investors own flats, and residents may have rights over parking, gardens or storage. Folding all of that into a new system will not be simple.

Service charges may change, but the bills will not disappear

Commonhold does not abolish shared costs. Roofs leak, lifts break and insurance rises, so owners must still pay to keep the building running. What we now call service-charge disputes may become fights over what the commonhold association demands.

The Government says new safeguards will make building owners assess a building’s condition, plan ahead and build up reserves, so repair bills do not land out of the blue. That should help. But owners will still have to agree what comes first and find the money.

Transparency is on its way too. From 1 April 2027, leaseholders gain stronger powers to demand information about their service charges, so they can see what they are paying for and why. Clearer bills may defuse some disputes, but they will not end them.

The label changes. For a homeowner staring at a hefty, unexpected bill, the dispute will feel just the same.

The end of leasehold, not the end of disputes

These reforms reshape property ownership. Commonhold could hand flat owners' real control and strip out much of the friction of having a landlord. But it is difficult to see the day-to-day difference between Commonhold and Share-of-Freehold (with well-written leases). They both require a competent board to manage or govern the building. Owning a building together means deciding, taking responsibility and paying together, and with big sums at stake, disagreement is almost guaranteed.

The old freeholder-versus-leaseholder contest may one day be over. That does not mean residential property disputes are. It may just change who is on the other side. One day, leaseholders at loggerheads with each other might miss the old days when they could all be at loggerheads with someone else – the landlord.