J&P Spotlight: Interview With Kavitha Rajah

Meet Kavitha Rajah, Partner in J&P’s Residential Conveyancing team. With extensive experience in freehold and leasehold transactions, remortgages, transfers of equity, auction purchases and lease extensions, Kavitha helps clients navigate the property market with confidence and guides them through every stage of the conveyancing process.

What is the biggest misconception people have about conveyancing?

Many people think conveyancing is simply a case of completing paperwork. In reality, there is a great deal happening behind the scenes. Solicitors are responsible for investigating legal issues, reviewing contracts, carrying out searches, liaising with lenders and managing risks that could affect a client’s property ownership.

What are the most common causes of delays in a property transaction?

Delays can occur for many reasons. Common examples include waiting for search results, mortgage offers, management information on leasehold properties or documents from other parties in the chain. Sometimes issues only come to light once legal investigations have started, which can unfortunately extend timescales.

Is there anything buyers and sellers can do to help keep matters moving?

Absolutely. One of the best things clients can do is instruct a solicitor as early as possible and provide any requested information promptly. Sellers can also prepare documents in advance, while buyers should ensure their mortgage application is submitted without delay. Good communication from everyone involved can make a real difference.

Are delays always something to worry about?

Not necessarily. While everyone wants to move quickly, some delays arise because important checks need to be carried out properly. It’s far better to identify and resolve a legal issue before completion than to discover a problem after you’ve moved in. A good solicitor will keep clients informed and explain any issues that arise along the way.

What advice would you give to someone preparing to move home?

Try to be prepared, stay patient and seek advice early. Buying or selling a property is often one of the biggest financial transactions people will ever make, so having the right legal support can make the process much smoother. The earlier we become involved, the better placed we are to help clients avoid unnecessary complications and keep their transaction on track.