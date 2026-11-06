What Is It: An Agreement For Lease

An overview of what an Agreement for Lease is.

What is an Agreement for Lease?

An agreement for lease is a legally binding contract in which a landlord and tenant agree to enter into a lease at a future date, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions which often include (but are not limited to) completion of construction or other landlord works, obtaining planning permission, the landlord obtaining vacant possession of the property or the tenant completing fit-out works. The agreement typically sets out the main terms of the proposed lease, such as the rent, term of lease, the permitted use, and obligations on the landlord and tenant with a form of agreed lease annexed. Once the conditions are met, the lease is completed in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The agreement for lease will set out the mechanism for effecting completion of the lease including timings, any notice to be given and any further documents (such as a Licence to Alter or Rent Deposit Deed) to be entered into on completion.

When is an Agreement for Lease typically used?

An agreement for lease is commonly used in situations where the landlord and tenant wish to commit to entering into a lease but were one or both parties want certain conditions to be fulfilled before the lease can be completed. The agreement for lease formalises the parties’ commitments and outlines the steps required for completion, reducing uncertainty and providing a clear framework for progressing to the completion of the lease.

Who pays for It?

The agreement for lease will usually stipulate which party bears the legal and associated costs of drafting and completing the documentation. Usually, each party pays their own legal costs. However, if the agreement relates to any works required by the landlord and/or the tenant, the agreement for lease may stipulate the costs responsibilities for each party in relation to the works. The parties should always clarify cost responsibilities in the heads of terms and the agreement itself.

What does an Agreement for Lease cost?

There is no fixed cost for an agreement for lease, as the price depends on various factors, including the complexity of the transaction, the terms of the proposed lease, the size and nature of the premises, and the extent of bespoke drafting required.

Does an Agreement for Lease need registering?

An agreement for lease creates an equitable interest in land. The tenant may want to note this interest on the landlord’s title register and apply to the HM Land Registry for the registration of either an agreed notice or a unilateral notice. The decision to register will depend on factors like the complexity of the agreement for lease and the gap between the agreement for lease and the lease completing. The parties should always clarify in the agreement for lease if the tenant will be making an application to the HM Land Registry before the lease completes.

Who drafts an Agreement for Lease?

The agreement for lease is usually drafted by the landlord’s solicitors. The tenant’s solicitors will then thoroughly review and negotiate the document to ensure their client’s interests are protected and that all commercial terms are accurately reflected.

Agreement for lease documents are a common feature in commercial property transactions where parties need certainty before formally entering into a lease. The terms set out in an agreement for lease can determine important legal and financial commitments. Obtaining legal advice ensures the agreement accurately embodies the agreed commercial position and minimises the risk of future disputes. If you require advice or assistance with an agreement for lease please contact our Real Estate Team who would be happy to assist.