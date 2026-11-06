Affordable Housing Team Retains Role Supporting ExtraCare Charitable Trust

Ou affordable housing team has successfully retained its conveyancing work with ExtraCare Charitable Trust – the UK’s leading not-for-profit retirement village developer –following a competitive tender through the Communities and Housing Investment Consortium (CHIC) framework.

The appointment strengthens a long-standing relationship with ExtraCare, with the team continuing to advise the charity on the sale and buy-back of retirement properties, alongside wider property legal advice supporting older people to move into and between its retirement communities.

The successful submission highlighted the team’s expertise in the affordable housing and retirement living sectors, its track record of delivering high-quality service and its understanding of ExtraCare’s needs.

Emma Joy Smith, affordable housing partner, said: “We’re delighted to have retained our work with ExtraCare following a competitive tender process. Our long-standing relationship with the charity has given us a strong understanding of its work and the unique needs of its retirement communities.

“The successful outcome is a testament to the strength and expertise of our team, as well as the quality of service we provide. We’re proud to continue supporting ExtraCare in helping older people move into and between its communities, and look forward to building on our relationship in the years ahead.”

The ExtraCare Charitable Trust is a not-for-profit organisation that develops and operates retirement villages and schemes, providing older people with homes and a range of services and facilities designed to support independent living. Founded in 1988, ExtraCare operates 14 retirement villages and four smaller retirement schemes across the Midlands and further south.

The appointment follows our successful appointment to the CHIC legal services framework in 2024, which provides housing providers and local authorities with access to specialist legal services through a compliant procurement process.

The four-year framework comprises 24 legal service providers across four lots covering corporate, governance and finance; housing and asset management; development; and property.

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