Property Litigation Cases Round-up: September 2026

A review of key property litigation decisions from September 2026 covering boundary disputes, repairing obligations, adjudication and development agreements.

5 cases that caught our attention in September.

1. Etopia Eastry Ltd v Kent County Council

The first judgment concerns a dispute in which the claimant sought a declaration as to the location of the boundary. The defendant, Kent County Council, did not attend the trial.

Etopia Eastry Ltd v Kent County Council [2026] EWHC 2405 (Ch)

The Court held that even where a conveyance says its plan is only for identification and not for fixing boundaries “For identification but not delimitation”, the court can still rely on it to determine where the boundary should lie. Here, the wording of the 1941 conveyance did not precisely identify the boundary, but its plan did.

Master Brightwell also highlighted the importance of the whole conveyancing history which in this case consistently treated the land in question as being part of the claimant’s title.

This is at odds with some other decisions and likely shows the case-by-case analysis needed in boundary matters.

2. Persimmon Homes Ltd v Harding Estates

Next is a case of a successful summary judgment against Persimmon Homes Ltd.

Persimmon Homes Ltd v Harding Estates (East Anglia) Ltd Him Properties Ltd and another [2026] EWHC 2481 (Ch)

This case shows that where a contract requires a party’s approval or consent, any request for that approval should be clear, express and identifiable as such. Persimmon argued update emails attaching technical drawings amounted to requests for approval. The Court disagreed. As the contract contained a formal approval mechanism (with deemed approval if no response was given), a request intended to engage that mechanism had to be clearly expressed as a request for approval.

This reflects how we advise clients to proceed; ensure compliance with any contractual process.

3. Craigard (Dartford) Ltd v Westbury Homes

The third judgment is worth a read for the useful summary of the principles governing repairing covenants.

Craigard (Dartford) Ltd and another company v Westbury Homes (Holdings) Ltd and another company [2026] EWHC 2453 (TCC)

Drawing on authorities including Proudfoot v Hart, Ultraworth and Sunlife, the Court reaffirmed that a tenant is not required to return premises in perfect condition or with new equipment. The question is whether, having regard to the age, character and locality of the premises, they are reasonably fit for occupation by the type of tenant likely to take them.

The court also said that a tenant is entitled to perform its obligations in the least onerous way. A landlord cannot recover the cost of replacement simply because existing items are old, obsolete or nearing the end of their economic life if repair can return the item to the standard required by the lease. If so, damages will generally be assessed on that basis.

4. Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership LLP v Avison Young

And to finish with a couple of interesting construction cases considering an adjudicator’s jurisdiction.

Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership LLP v Avison Young (UK) Ltd [2026] EWHC 2319 (TCC)

This case shows that if the adjudicator addresses the dispute referred but gets the law, facts or methodology wrong, that is ordinarily an error within jurisdiction and the decision remains enforceable. Jurisdiction is lost only where the adjudicator decides a materially different dispute. Therefore, even quite fundamental legal errors may not defeat enforcement of an adjudication.

5. Danion Ltd v IPS Roofing Ltd

Danion Ltd v IPS Roofing Ltd [2026] EWHC 2364 (TCC)

The TCC enforced an adjudicator’s decision and rejected attempts to resist enforcement on jurisdiction and natural justice grounds.

Key takeaways: