Breaking Leases Without Breaking The Bank: A Health Check For Primary Care Break Notices

Primary care providers encounter an incredibly diverse range of operational hurdles every day.

Whether you are managing a large general practice partnership, or running an independent pharmacy or dental surgery, a lease break clause can be one of the most important tools at your disposal. A break option provides vital flexibility, allowing a practice to downsize, relocate to a modern, purpose-built medical facility, or exit an unsustainable arrangement early.

However, exercising a break clause is treated by English courts as a strict legal tightrope. Historically, conditions attached to break clauses, such as paying all rent and sums due up to the break date, must be complied with to the absolute letter. A trivial mistake, even missing a minor payment or miscalculating interest on historic arrears, can invalidate the break, trapping a tenant’s practice or partnership in an expensive lease for years.

On 20th October 2026, the High Court handed down a judgment which injected some much-needed common sense into the law surrounding the operation of break notices. In Sterling House Limited v International Baccalaureate Organisation (UK) Limited [2026] EWHC 2680 (BP), the court protected a tenant from a landlord’s attempt to exploit financial technicalities to defeat a break notice. For primary care clients, this ruling offers crucial lessons on how to ensure that the important decisions you make in relation to your premises are not undermined by uncertainty and unnecessary legal disputes.

The facts: A two-pronged payment trap

In the Sterling House case, the tenant served a notice to break its lease on 23 February 2026. Under the lease terms, the break would only be effective if all current sums due under the lease were paid in full by that date.

Seeking to ensure compliance, the tenant emailed the landlord’s agent weeks in advance to chase invoices, specifically asking for an invoice for the rent and service charge due for that quarter. The agent responded with an invoice calculated only up to the 23 February break date, which the tenant promptly paid.

The Annual Rent Shortfall: The landlord argued that because Annual Rent was strictly payable quarterly in advance on the usual quarter days, the tenant was legally required to pay a full quarter’s rent (i.e. not just the rent due until 23 February), leaving an outstanding shortfall of roughly £45,000.

The Insurance Rent Demand: To compound the issue, at 3:00 pm on the Friday afternoon before the Monday midnight break date, the landlord hand-delivered a brand-new demand for £2,300 in outstanding Insurance Rent to the tenant's registered office. Because the tenant’s finance team could not physically clear the payment before the midnight deadline, the landlord claimed the entire break had failed.

The Judgment: A practical victory for tenants

In an unequivocal, succinct judgment, His Honour Judge Jarman KC dismissed the landlord's claims by making an important legal distinction between how these two payment obligations operate:

Estoppel Defeated the Annual Rent Claim: The court held that by providing a specific, modified invoice in response to the tenant's direct query about handover costs, the landlord's agents had made a clear representation as to what the landlord would require to be paid by the break date. The tenant reasonably relied on that specific figure. Therefore, the landlord was legally ‘estopped’ (prevented) from later claiming the £45,000 shortfall.

Mechanics of Payment Defeated the Insurance Rent Claim: Unlike Annual Rent, Insurance Rent was strictly payable "on demand" under the lease. The court ruled that when a sum is due on demand, a tenant must be given a reasonable opportunity to implement the actual mechanics of payment. Dropping an unexpected invoice at 3:00 pm on a Friday afternoon and expecting cleared funds by Monday midnight did not afford a reasonable opportunity, meaning the tenant was not in default.

Why this matters for Primary Care

While this judgment is a rare and comforting victory for tenants, primary care providers should view it as a warning rather than a safety net. Running arguments of ‘estoppel’ or ‘reasonableness’ are generally a tenant’s last resort. They make court proceedings more likely, leading to an expensive dispute that no busy medical or clinical practice wants to face. Care should therefore be taken to ensure matters are not left to chance.

In the primary care sector, ensuring a break clause is exercised seamlessly is critical for three distinct reasons:

Securing NHS Reimbursements: For GP partnerships relying on premises funding, if an invalid break notice leaves you trapped in an unintended lease extension, NHS England or your Integrated Care Board (ICB) may refuse to extend rental reimbursements for the overlapping period, leaving partners funding substantial premises costs entirely out of their own pockets.

CQC and Statutory Compliance: Exiting a building that fails to meet stringent Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards or minimum energy efficiency rules (MEES) requires certainty on your exit date so you can transition patients or customers to compliant premises.

Partnership Succession and Personal Liability: If a break fails and the lease continues, retired doctors, individual dentists, or pharmacists who originally signed the lease might remain tied to the premises liabilities long after they have sold their practice or retired.

Practical guidance for tenants

To ensure your practice does not fall into a break clause trap, we recommend: