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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Autumn Budget 2026 — What Regeneration Leaders Need To Know

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As the UK Government signals a major shift in housing and regeneration policy, with power and funding moving from Westminster to regional authorities, leaders across the development sector face critical questions about funding distribution, tax incentives, and delivery mechanisms. With the Autumn Budget approaching, understanding how capital will flow—whether through Homes England or directly to mayoral combined authorities—will determine which schemes move from planning to construction.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Elspeth Christie
Elspeth Christie

With Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey signalling a clear intent to move power and funding out of Westminster and into “every postcode”, there’s a sense of anticipation about what this might mean for regeneration

We advise on major development and construction schemes across the country. The central question, however, isn’t how much money will be pledged but how effectively that capital will reach the ground. We work closely alongside both registered providers of social housing and private developers — and while public discourse can sometimes pit these sectors against one another, the reality is that both are essential to creating thriving, sustainable places. 

As the Government prepares to deliver its Autumn Budget at the end of October, Elspeth Christie explores the key policy signals that leaders across both sectors should look out for across funding distribution, tax incentives, regional autonomy and skills infrastructure.

How will housing & regeneration funding be distributed?

When governments announce major housing commitments (as we expect to see in the Budget), the key detail lies in the delivery mechanism. Historically, direct national funding for affordable housing flows into Homes England, which then allocates grant funding to registered providers based on established provider tiers and agreed build programmes.

Ahead of the Budget, we should closely monitor whether the Treasury alters these distribution channels. Will capital continue filtering primarily through Homes England’s national pot, or will a greater share of housing funds be handed directly to mayoral combined authorities? 

For registered providers and developers alike, understanding where funding sits — and the specific spend deadlines or conditions attached upfront — will determine how quickly schemes move from the drawing board to construction. Delivering mixed-tenure schemes requires complete clarity on these funding rules so that grant allocations can effectively align with private development finance.

Will VAT changes unlock empty buildings faster?

Expanding housing stock may also require an evolution of fiscal policy. Under current tax rules, constructing a new-build property on a brownfield site benefits from zero-rated VAT, whereas refurbishing an existing, disused building generally incurs VAT at either a standard or reduced rate.

This creates a financial distortion. In towns and cities across the country, disused commercial and residential properties sit empty because restoring an old building often proves far more expensive than knocking it down. Introducing targeted VAT breaks for major residential refurbishments in the upcoming Budget would offer an immediate, pragmatic lever. It would allow developers and housing associations to bring existing housing stock back into use much faster than navigating the multi-year planning and land assembly cycles required for new builds.

The Government will also need to consider how additional costs, such as the Building Safety Levy, affect the viability of bringing forward new residential development.

Balancing regional autonomy with robust delivery

The Government’s devolution agenda promises greater autonomy for regional mayors over local growth and housing strategies. Combined Authorities are increasingly operating like development finance partners — backing schemes to boost local economies and attract skilled professionals.

However, regional empowerment comes with a clear responsibility to deliver effectively. Devolved powers and funding allocations must be matched by commercial pragmatism and contractual discipline. For public-private partnerships to succeed, procurement processes must focus on long-term value and capability rather than driving a race to the bottom on price, which often leads to contractor instability and delayed delivery down the line. 

Furthermore, ensuring prompt, efficient planning systems remains the single most effective way regional leaders can support developers in keeping spades in the ground.

Closing the skills gap to secure the construction pipeline

Even the most generous Budget allocations will fail to deliver if the construction sector lacks the workforce to build them. In our Making Places Workreport, we explored the skills shortages that pose a severe bottleneck to development.

Regeneration leaders should watch for how the Budget links capital spending to technical education and apprenticeship reforms. Expanding T-levels, technical placements and targeted training bootcamps offers a direct route to building long-term workforce capacity. 

By integrating local job creation and technical placement requirements into public procurement contracts, regional leaders can create a reliable talent pipeline. This gives construction companies the confidence to invest in upskilling their workforce, ensuring that projects are completed at pace, with precision and with clear community purpose.

Talk to us

As a purpose-led, independent law firm and certified B Corp, we believe that urban renewal is a powerful force for good. From revitalising town centres to constructing strategic infrastructure and housing, our award-winning regeneration solicitors play a central role in projects that breathe new life into communities across the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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