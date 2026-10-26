Understanding Cerebral Palsy And When Families May Need Legal Advice

World Cerebral Palsy Day takes place on 6 October each year. Bridget Rollinson, from the Clinical Negligence team, with Ruth Powell, explains how this is a day to celebrate people living with cerebral palsy, raise awareness of the challenges they and their families may face, and encourage practical change so that people with cerebral palsy have better access to support, inclusion and opportunities.

A diagnosis of cerebral palsy for a loved one can feel overwhelming and confusing. Many parents may be wondering if the diagnosis could have been prevented if medical care during pregnancy and birth were different. Our specialist medical negligence team supports families who are looking for answers; and in cases of clinical negligence, our team can assist with practical considerations such as accessing care, therapies, and adaptations.

What is cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a group of neurological conditions that affect movement, posture and coordination. It is usually caused by damage to the developing brain before, during or shortly after birth. Symptoms can vary significantly from person to person, and may include seizures, delayed development including learning and communication difficulties. Muscle stiffness and weakness are common, often causing difficulty mobilising.

Some people with cerebral palsy have relatively mild symptoms and are able to live independently. Others may need lifelong care, 24 hour assistance, specialist equipment, regular therapy and significant support with day-to-day activities. Every child and family is different, and their needs will change as the child grows.

World Cerebral Palsy Day serves as an important reminder and opportunity for education about this diagnosis. It is a time for the wider community to understand how support can be provided to those with cerebral palsy. For families, the day can also be a moment to reflect on the support currently in place which may include NHS care, local authority support, and considerations about input from therapy and schools.

Impact on families

Receiving a diagnosis of cerebral palsy can be emotionally and practically challenging. Families may understandably feel anxious or uncertain about what the future holds. They may also have many practical questions about treatment, development, education and long-term care.

Families often find themselves managing regular medical and therapy appointments, medication, equipment reviews and school planning. Some homes may need adaptations. Some children may need very specialised aids, including to sit properly, communicate, or eat and drink.

There can also be financial pressure to afford aids and various appointments, particularly where a parent or carer has to reduce working hours or stop work to provide specialised care. These pressures can increase over time, especially where a child’s needs increase as they grow.

When cerebral palsy may be linked to medical negligence

Not every case of cerebral palsy is caused by medical negligence. However, in some cases, cerebral palsy is linked to an avoidable injury during pregnancy, labour and delivery or the neonatal period. This can include failures to monitor the foetus’ wellbeing and any distress during labour, delays in delivery, failures to respond to oxygen deprivation, mismanagement of infection, or delays in treating a baby born poorly.

It is completely understandable for parents to wonder, or hope to seek answers about, the reasons behind a child’s cerebral palsy diagnosis. A legal investigation may help families understand the medical background to their child’s condition. This may involve obtaining medical records, reviewing internal hospital investigations, and instructing independent medical experts to consider whether the care was reasonable and whether different care would have changed their child’s outcome.

Speaking to a specialist solicitor does not commit a family to bringing a claim. It can help them understand their options, the strength of any potential case, and the type of support that may be available.