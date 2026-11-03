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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

The Prestige: Supreme Court Clarifies The “conditional Benefit Principle”

Wikborg Rein
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The Supreme Court has clarified a crucial principle in insurance law regarding third parties who seek to enforce contractual rights while circumventing arbitration clauses. In The Prestige case, the Court examined whether insurers can recover damages when third parties breach their obligation to arbitrate by pursuing claims through court proceedings instead. This landmark ruling establishes the nature of remedies available when the conditional benefit principle is violated.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Michael Volikas
Michael Volikas
Amanda Urwin
Amanda Urwin
Alice Hoare
Alice Hoare

The Supreme Court today unanimously allowed the London P&I Club’s (the "Club") appeal in The Prestige [2026] UKSC 36, and in doing so clarified that a third party pursuing direct action contractual rights contrary to an arbitration clause contained in an insurance contract may be liable in common law damages by reason of the application of the "conditional benefit principle".

The "conditional benefit principle" prevents a third party from taking the benefit of a contract without accepting the relevant burden. For example, a third party asserting rights derived from an insurance contract containing an arbitration clause must pursue those rights in arbitration, not through court proceedings. 

The central question considered by the Supreme Court was whether an insurer could recover monetary relief in the form of “equitable compensation” for losses arising from a judgment obtained by third parties in breach of that obligation. 

The Supreme Court rejected the premise adopted in the earlier authorities that the obligation to arbitrate imposed on such a third party was equitable. It has clarified that the critical point is that an obligation imposed through the conditional benefit principle retains its original character. Therefore, for the purposes of an arbitration clause, the third party is treated as a party to the contract and its breach as a breach of contract attracting the ordinary remedies for breach of contract, including common law damages, rather than equitable compensation. 

The issue arose in this case because the third parties were states, against which injunctive relief was not available pursuant to section 13(2)(a) of the State Immunity Act 1978. Damages in lieu of or in addition to an injunction under section 50 of the Senior Courts Act 1981 were as a consequence also unavailable. Those restrictions did not, however, preclude monetary relief in the form of common law damages for breach of the obligation to arbitrate. The Supreme Court confirmed the arbitrators' awards as the monetary relief awarded by them was in substance the same as would have been awarded at common law had the breach of the obligation to arbitrate been properly characterised as a breach of contract.

 The Court also confirmed the distinction between future breaches and future losses caused by existing breaches. Common law damages cannot be awarded for breaches not yet committed. However, a court or tribunal can make a conditional award requiring damages to be paid if and when losses arise from a breach that has already occurred.

 The judgment additionally reinforces the limits of appeals under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 and confirmed that the Court of Appeal should not have revisited various points which raised grounds outside the permitted scope of the arbitration appeals.

Wikborg Rein acted for the successful Club. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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