'The Crash Is Only The Beginning': Former Police Officer Shares The Consequences Motorcyclists Face In Road Collisions

A former Lancashire police officer has shared what years of attending fatal and serious collisions taught him about motorcycle safety, as motorcyclists remain the road users most at risk on UK roads.

According to the latest figures released by the Department for Transport, motorcyclists accounted for a quarter of all road deaths in Great Britain last year (25%), despite motorcyclists making up just one per cent of all road traffic.

Steve Hardman, now a Police Relationship Manager at Slater and Gordon, spent 30 years with Lancashire Police, attending and investigating complex and tragic road traffic collisions across the county. As a Sergeant and Principal Lead Investigating Officer, he witnessed first-hand the devastating impact that motorcycle collisions have on riders and their families.

A motorcyclist himself, Steve brings both personal insight and professional experience to his work supporting people who have suffered serious and life-changing injuries.

He explains further: "It has been devastating to witness first-hand the impact that serious and fatal road traffic collisions can have on motorcyclists, who are among the most vulnerable road users. With less physical protection, reduced visibility to other road users and greater exposure to hazards such as poor road surfaces and adverse weather conditions, motorcyclists face increased risks every time they get on the road. It is important for all road users to understand these risks and play their part in keeping our roads safe.

“My experiences as a police officer have had a profound impact on me, reinforceing the importance of raising awareness of road safety and supporting organisations working to reduce road harm. However, road safety is a shared responsibility.

“While motorists need to be more aware of motorcyclists and their vulnerability, riders must also recognise the importance of riding within their abilities, respecting road conditions and making safe decisions. As a motorcyclist myself, these experiences serve as a constant reminder of the need to remain vigilant, ride responsibly and never become complacent on the road."

Steve warns that motorcyclists face a significantly higher risk of serious injury than many other road users for several reasons.

"One of the biggest factors is the lack of protection available to motorcyclists compared with those travelling in cars and other enclosed vehicles. Unlike motorists, riders do not benefit from seatbelts, airbags, crumple zones or the structural protection provided by a vehicle's bodywork.

“While there have been advances in motorcycle safety technology, including airbag jackets and effective suits, the level of protection available to riders remains far lower than that afforded to car occupants.

“As a result, when a serious collision occurs, motorcyclists are far more likely to be thrown from their motorcycle or suffer direct impact injuries.

“This is why wearing appropriate protective equipment, including a properly fitted helmet, protective clothing, gloves and boots, is so important. While such equipment cannot prevent every injury, it can significantly reduce the severity of injuries, improving a rider's chances of avoiding life-changing harm.

"With limited physical protection, motorcyclists are at a far greater risk of serious injury, even in collisions occurring at relatively low speeds. During my time investigating motorcycle collisions, I have seen first-hand that serious and even fatal injuries can occur at relatively low speeds. When a motorcyclist is involved in a collision, they are far more likely to suffer severe injuries, including head trauma, spinal injuries, multiple fractures and other life-changing consequences due to their limited physical protection.

"Motorcycles are inherently less stable than four-wheeled vehicles, making riders more vulnerable to losing control when confronted with road hazards. Potholes, diesel spills, loose gravel, uneven road surfaces and adverse weather conditions can all present significant risks, often with serious consequences, even at relatively low speeds.

“Another major factor is visibility. Motorcycles are smaller and less conspicuous than other vehicles, making them easier for drivers to overlook. Other road users may misjudge a motorcycle's speed or distance, increasing the likelihood of a collision. One of the most common scenarios I encountered as an investigating officer involved a vehicle emerging from a junction into the path of an approaching motorcyclist.

“Ultimately, there is very little margin for error. Whether caused by a rider, another road user, or the road environment itself, mistakes and poor judgement often have far more severe consequences for motorcyclists than for those protected within a vehicle. Improving safety requires a shared responsibility, with all road users remaining vigilant, patient and considerate of one another."

The impact and aftermath of a motorcyclist collision

Steve now works closely with Slater and Gordon's charity partners and the firm's serious injury team to help improve post-collision support, rehabilitation and recovery outcomes for those affected by serious injuries.

Recently, Steve was a speaker for the firm's collaborative webinar ‘Driving blind? Lessons from a preventable tragedy’, highlighting the devastating consequences caused by drivers with visual impairments.

Steve is dedicated to strengthening the resources available for collision victims and affected families, and, through his experience, highlights how crucial support is during these difficult times.

"The crash is just the beginning. What follows is a difficult recovery process that can have a profound lasting impact on an individual physically and mentally. Especially for motorcyclists, such incidents are often life changing. It can be months before a rider gets back on their bike, which can come with discomfort or a lack of confidence in themselves. For some, they may not even be able to ride again.

"The recovery journey can take an immense emotional toll on someone as they navigate the healing progress or returning to some sense of normality. It's important they have access to specialist care that can offer rehabilitation services, wellbeing support as well as legal guidance."

Finding the right support

When a motorcyclist is injured due to a road collision, Steve says that there a range of resources a rider can access; from legal support, rehabilitation services, financial support and community groups.

He explains further: "Legal support goes beyond just compensation. It provides riders with the access to specialist services that some may not have previously considered or aren't aware of.

"Slater and Gordon has rehabilitation coordinators who help clients who have suffered serious injuries to access the medical care they need whilst their claim moves forward. These coordinators have a healthcare background, so it means they are given genuine healthcare advice signposting the right recovery and rehabilitation services.

"Compensation goes a long way, however, depending on someone's situation, the legal process will also consider any financial loss that has been incurred due to a motorcycle injury. If an affected rider has had to take long-term leave from work, or they have suffered a life changing injury that leaves them unable to work, these factors are considered for compensation to ensure someone is covered from a financial perspective moving forward."

Steve adds: "I'm proud to work with charity partners dedicated to supporting road collision victims and their families. These services can help across a range of challenges such as navigating life-changing injuries, wellness and bereavement support, as well as connecting victims with a network of individuals in similar situations. As a relationship manager, I ensure that these partnerships go from strength to strength connecting affected victims to the right resources they need.”

Amongst services, Steve highlights how powerful the motorcyclist community is.

He said: "As a motorcyclist myself, I believe one of the most powerful things to see is the support of the motorcyclist community. They have a fantastic support network, which can be really meaningful and empowering for riders impacted by a motorcycle road collision."