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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

What Happens To The Family Home And Finances When Parents Get Divorced? Family Lawyer Explains What Separating Parents Need To Know

Slater and Gordon
Slater and Gordon
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With 42% of marriages in England and Wales ending in divorce, understanding how family homes and shared finances are divided remains a critical concern for separating couples. Family law experts explain that asset division extends far beyond property to encompass pensions, savings, investments, and maintenance arrangements, with children's welfare taking priority in all decisions.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Slater And Gordon
Slater And Gordon

With around 42% of marriages in England and Wales expected to end in divorce, the question of what happens to the family home and shared finances continues to be one of the biggest concerns and most stressful aspects of a relationship breakdown.

There is often a wrong assumption that the property must be sold or that assets will simply be divided 50/50 but family law experts say the reality of dividing finances is often more complex. English and Welsh courts focus heavily on fairness for both spouses and, most importantly, ensuring the housing and financial needs of any children take priority.

However, the division of wealth extends far beyond physical property, which is only one element of the overall financial settlement. It also encompasses savings, investments, spousal maintenance, debts and, crucially, pensions, which are frequently overlooked during initial negotiations. The court can take account of factors including both parties’ income and earning capacity, property and money, living expenses, financial needs and responsibilities, standard of living and their respective roles in caring for the family.

Now Andrew Ormrod, family lawyer at Slater and Gordon, is aiming to demystify how asset division works under UK law and encouraging separating parents to seek legal advice early and focus on achieving arrangements that provide stability for their children.

Andrew, who has more than 20 years’ experience working in family law, said: “One of the most common questions we hear is, ‘Who gets the house?’. Unfortunately, there is no automatic answer. One of the single biggest misconception people have when entering a divorce is that everything will simply be cut down the middle, but divorce is not simply about deciding who owns what and, actually, the law is incredibly flexible.

“The court will look at a range of factors, the starting point is to look at the family’s overall financial circumstances and work out how housing, income and other monetary needs can be met following separation. Where there are children involved, their welfare and housing needs are particularly important.”

He added: "People are often surprised to learn that divorce settlements are about much more than the house. Pensions can be among the most valuable assets in a marriage and should not be overlooked when considering a fair financial settlement.”

While the divorce process can be emotionally challenging, early advice and constructive communication can help families move forward.

“Divorce is rarely easy, but understanding your rights and obligations from the outset can reduce uncertainty and help families make informed decisions. With the right support and guidance, it is possible to reach solutions that provide financial security and allow everyone to plan confidently for the future.”

Frequently Asked Questions?

What happens to the family home?

The family home is usually one of the most significant and valuable assets in a marriage that is considered when a couple separates. Depending on individual circumstances, it can be dealt with in several different ways. Possible solutions include selling the property and dividing the available equity, one spouse buying out the other, or one parent remaining in the home while the children are still dependent.

For families with children, maintaining suitable housing arrangements is often a priority during negotiations.

Andrew said: “The family home can be an emotionally difficult issue because it represents stability for the children as well as a major financial asset. There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. In some cases, selling is the most practical solution and the proceeds divided between the parties. In others, it may be possible for one parent to remain in the property, particularly as courts and legal professionals recognise maintaining stability and providing continuity for the children is a key consideration. Wherever possible, arrangements should be made with their best interests at heart, ensuring they have a secure home environment and ongoing financial support.

“Every family situation is different, and the outcome will depend on the specific facts of the case.”

What about the mortgage?

Separating does not automatically remove either spouse’s responsibility for a joint mortgage. A parent who wants to keep the family home may need to demonstrate that they can afford the mortgage and associated costs, potentially with a change to the mortgage arrangements.

Andrew said: “If both parents are named on the mortgage, separation doesn't by itself mean that one person is no longer responsible for the debt. It is important to speak to the mortgage lender and take proper legal and financial advice before agreeing that one person will remain in the property or that the mortgage will be transferred.”

Are pensions and savings considered?

The family home is only one part of the financial picture. A financial settlement can also deal with pensions, savings, investments and other assets, as well as maintenance payments.

Andrew said: “People can sometimes focus entirely on the house and overlook pensions, which are often the forgotten asset in a divorce but can be one of the largest assets built up during a marriage. They may be worth just as much as, or even more than, the family home.

“A fair settlement needs to consider the whole financial position rather than looking at individual assets in isolation.”

Depending on the circumstances, pension arrangements can form part of a financial settlement, including through pension sharing or other orders.

He added: “Failing to secure a pension sharing order can leave one party, very often the wife, facing significant financial hardship later in life. It is vital to look at the total financial picture, not just the immediate cash or property value, to ensure a clean break that protects both parties moving forward.”

Does the higher earner have to support the other parent?

In some circumstances, the court can order one spouse to make regular maintenance payments to help meet the other spouse’s living costs. Child maintenance may also need to be arranged separately.

Andrew said: “Where there is a significant difference in income, separating parents should not assume that everything ends financially on the day they move into separate homes. The appropriate arrangements will depend on the family’s circumstances, including income, housing costs, childcare responsibilities and the needs of the children.”

Do parents have to go to court?

Couples navigating this challenging change in circumstances may not have to go to court if they can agree their financial arrangements amongst themselves.

It is recommended they explore alternative dispute resolution methods, with the help of solicitors, such as mediation or collaborative law, which can help separating couples reach an agreement and avoid the high costs and emotional toll of a lengthy court battle.

Andrew is also warning divorcing couples not to assume that an informal agreement is enough to provide long-term legal protection.

He said: “Even where separating couples are on good terms and reach an agreement about finances, it's important to consider formalising financial agreements through a legally binding court order. A consent order can record the agreed financial arrangements and give both parties greater certainty about their future financial position. Without this, financial claims can potentially remain open long after the divorce has been finalised.”

However, if an agreement cannot be reached, a court can make a financial order. The court considers the family's circumstances as a whole when deciding how assets and income should be dealt with.

What should divorcing parents do first?

Andrew recommends that parents avoid making major financial decisions before understanding their overall position.

He said: “Before agreeing to sell the house, transferring assets or making a long-term financial commitment, get a clear picture of the family finances. That means looking at the mortgage, property value and equity, pensions, savings, investments, debts and income, as well as the likely housing and living costs for both households.

“Most importantly, parents should try to keep the focus on creating financial stability for their children. Divorce is a major change for a family, but careful planning can help minimise the financial disruption and provide both parents with a clearer path forward.”

Slater and Gordon has launched its new family campaign, Taking the First Steps, to support families and those later in life who are considering separation or divorce. The guide provides practical advice and expert insight on family arrangements, financial considerations, the divorce process and life after separation, helping people feel informed and in control as they navigate what comes next.

Access the guide here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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