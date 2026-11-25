Unlawful protests can halt operations. A newcomer injunction can help protect your site, even against unidentified protesters. Drawing on our recent work, we explain how to secure and sustain that protection.

For landowners and site operators facing disruptive protests on their land, a newcomer injunction can provide a powerful means of protecting their property and keeping operations running. Drawing on our work on two recent injunctions at London Gatwick Airport and Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, this blog explains when to consider this remedy and how to maximise the prospects of its being granted.

Protest activity can present an immediate challenge for landowners: blocked access, trespass and interference with operations can disrupt a business and put those on site at risk. For airports, energy facilities and other sensitive sites, the consequences can extend well beyond the property boundary.

The difficulty is often not simply stopping a particular incident. Those involved may change from one protest method to another, and the landowner may have no way of knowing who will arrive at the site tomorrow. An order directed only at named individuals may therefore leave a significant gap.

So, how can a landowner protect its property against unlawful protest activity by people it cannot yet identify?

What is a newcomer injunction?

A newcomer injunction is a court order restraining specified unlawful conduct by people who are not identified when the order is made, including those who may come on to the site later. The Supreme Court confirmed the availability of this remedy in Wolverhampton City Council v London Gypsies and Travellers [2023] UKSC 47.

The advantage is that a landowner does not need to identify every potential protester before seeking protection. Proceedings can be brought against a defined class of “persons unknown”, with the order specifying the prohibited conduct and the land protected. The conduct need not itself be criminal: breach of the injunction can expose those bound by it to committal proceedings.

These orders are not a blanket ban on protest. The scope of the protection sought matters, as does the evidence supporting it and the procedural safeguards for those affected. The aim is to prevent specified unlawful activity, not lawful protest.

Protecting airports and energy sites: our experience

For an airport operator facing threatened disruption, speed matters. Our London Real Estate Dispute Resolution and Core Real Estate teams secured an urgent injunction for London Gatwick Airport in July 2024 to prevent disruption by protesters, particularly Just Stop Oil. The order was granted within a week of instruction, at a hearing before Mr Justice Ritchie on 19 July 2024.

The application followed a foiled attempt to disrupt the airport on 25 June 2024 and police information suggesting that further direct-action protests were planned for airports in late July. The injunction was subsequently renewed at further review hearings in 2025 and 2026, where Gatwick was able to demonstrate an ongoing risk of disruption.

In July 2025, we acted on the grant of an injunction at Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station against both urban explorers and criminal gangs of trespassers. In July 2026, Mrs Justice Bacon continued the injunction for a 24-month period, providing a longer period of protection before the next review. To the best of our knowledge, this was the first time a persons unknown injunction had been subject to a review period of more than one year.

The judge was satisfied that the procedural requirements for service of the previous year’s order and the renewal application had been met, and that there had been no material change to the risk to the site. Importantly, the absence of incursions over the previous year did not mean that protection was no longer needed. The judge accepted that this could be attributed to the injunction serving its purpose, with an ongoing risk justifying its continuation.

For landowners, the practical point is straightforward: a quiet site may demonstrate that an injunction is working, rather than that it has become unnecessary. However, the court must still be satisfied that there is a continuing need for protection. A 24-month review period should not be assumed in every case.

When should you consider an application?

A central question is whether there is a “compelling need” for the injunction. A general concern about protests is not enough on its own: the application needs evidence explaining the risk to the particular site and why the protection sought is justified.

Site incident logs, evidence from security staff, police briefings and credible public statements can help build that picture. Gather the material early and explain what it shows. The evidence should connect the threatened activity with the property and the conduct the proposed order would prohibit.

What if you know who the protesters are?

An application against “persons unknown” is not a substitute for naming and serving individuals whose identities are already known and against whom relief is sought. Identifying protesters, including through social media, can therefore affect how the proceedings must be brought and served.

Hanson Quarry Products Europe Ltd v Davies [2026] EWHC 118 illustrates the potential enforcement difficulties. In that case, the judge raised concerns about whether individuals known to the claimant at the relevant application or renewal stage were caught by its persons unknown orders. Although further submissions were sought, the message for applicants is clear: identify the correct defendants and address service from the outset.

How long will the protection last?

Newcomer injunctions typically include periodic reviews, at which the court considers whether they are still necessary. Our Uniper renewal demonstrates that a longer review period can be appropriate, but the timetable and continuing protection will depend on the circumstances.

A review is not necessarily a fresh application from scratch: In Valero Energy Ltd v Persons Unknown [2026] EWHC 397, the court continued protection where the injunction had been shown to be an effective deterrent, nothing material had changed and the risk remained. Landowners should nevertheless continue to monitor and collect evidence throughout the injunction period so that the court can be updated on renewal, rather than assume that renewal will be automatic.

Practical dos and don’ts

DO:

Take specialist advice early. Consider the available protection before disruption escalates. The right approach will depend on the site, the evidence and the conduct you need to prevent.

Consider the available protection before disruption escalates. The right approach will depend on the site, the evidence and the conduct you need to prevent. Build a clear evidence record. Keep incident reports, security logs, relevant public statements and police updates. Record both the risk and the impact on operations.

Keep incident reports, security logs, relevant public statements and police updates. Record both the risk and the impact on operations. Name known individuals and plan for service. Keep a record of who has been identified and when. Where ordinary service is difficult, consider seeking an alternative service order rather than treating a known individual as a person unknown.

Keep a record of who has been identified and when. Where ordinary service is difficult, consider seeking an alternative service order rather than treating a known individual as a person unknown. Keep the injunction under review. Monitor changes in protest activity and retain evidence explaining any continuing threat. As our Uniper renewal shows, the absence of incidents may be evidence of effective deterrence, but the continuing need must still be demonstrated.

DO NOT:

Treat “persons unknown” as a catch-all. The definition of the defendants and the terms of the order need careful drafting. Gaps at this stage can become problems when enforcement is required.

The definition of the defendants and the terms of the order need careful drafting. Gaps at this stage can become problems when enforcement is required. Actively scour social media for information on named individuals. Identifying someone online may require steps to join and serve them. However, if you have already identified named individuals, use that intelligence to support a properly prepared application, not to sidestep service.

Identifying someone online may require steps to join and serve them. However, if you have already identified named individuals, use that intelligence to support a properly prepared application, not to sidestep service. Assume the order looks after itself. Comply with the service requirements, diarise review dates and make sure those managing the site understand what the injunction prohibits and how suspected breaches should be recorded.

The key takeaway

A newcomer injunction can be one of the most effective tools available to a landowner facing unlawful protest activity, particularly where those involved cannot all be identified in advance. Its value depends on getting the scope, evidence and procedure right, and maintaining that protection through any subsequent review.

If protests are affecting your property, or you are concerned about a threatened disruption, please contact our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team to discuss the available options.

Coming next in this series

This is the third part in our mini-series on the practical and legal issues facing landowners dealing with squatters, protesters and trespassers. In the final part next week, we will release our new Quick Guide to Possession, a practical resource for property owners dealing with unauthorised occupation.