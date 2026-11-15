Parents Of Olivia Trupiano Vow To Continue Search For Answers With Legal Claim Following Inquest Into Baby's Death

Olivia’s parents, Yann Trupiano and Kimberley Newark, remain determined to understand the full circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death and whether anything could have been done differently.

Olivia died on 19 September 2024 at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, from hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy. This resulted from her mother suffering a two-stage spontaneous rupture of her splenic artery before Olivia’s birth at 34 weeks’ gestation at the nearby Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

Although the Coroner gave a narrative verdict and concluded that Olivia died of natural causes, she also crucially identified opportunities for improvement in communication within the medical care provided during the events leading up to Olivia's birth.

For the family, the inquest conclusion marks another stage in their search for answers. They feel let down by the limitations of the inquest process, which they believe left critical questions unanswered, and remain resolute in pursuing the truth through their civil claim.

They have also thanked their legal team for their continued support.

Solicitor Ayesha Hussain, who represents the family, said evidence heard during the four-day inquest heard at West Sussex, Brighton & Hove Coroner Service from 5-9 October had revealed invaluable information that would assist the ongoing legal claim.

Kimberley said: “Nothing will ever change the fact that we lost our much-loved daughter and that loss is something we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. We want Olivia to be remembered not just for the circumstances of her death, but for who she was to us, our beautiful, cherished daughter and sister to her older siblings. She brought immense love and joy into our lives during the few precious days we had with her. Not a day goes by that we do not think about her. Every milestone, every family occasion and every ordinary day reminds us of what we have lost.

“However, if pursuing answers through our ongoing legal action and continuing our fight in her name helps improve understanding and raises awareness about pregnancy-related emergencies like splenic artery rupture, and that future families are prevented from experiencing the same heartbreak we have, then that is something we owe to her.

"We have always said that we wanted answers about what happened to our daughter and whether anything could have been done differently and if there were lessons that could be learned. While we welcomed the opportunity to hear the evidence and understand more about the events surrounding Olivia's death, for us, the end of the inquest is not the end of the process, as we have been left feeling that important questions remain unanswered. We still need to understand more about what happened, why and whether anything could have been done differently. We remain committed to finding out as much as possible and pursuing that through our legal claim.”

Kimberley added: “We are incredibly grateful to and would like to thank Ayesha and everyone at Slater and Gordon for their unwavering support throughout both the inquest process and standing by us in our wider search for answers. At every stage they have listened to us, fought for us, and helped us navigate one of the most difficult and emotionally exhausting experiences imaginable. Their guidance, compassion and commitment to Olivia's case have helped us navigate one of the most difficult periods of our lives and they have given us the strength to keep fighting when things have felt overwhelming. With their help, we will continue pushing for the justice and clarity our daughter deserves.”

Ayesha Hussain said: “While the inquest process has now concluded, no legal process can remove the grief associated with such a profound loss and the family’s determination to seek answers is entirely understandable. Throughout this, Olivia's parents have shown extraordinary courage, remarkable strength, and dignity in the face of a devastating loss of their beloved daughter.

“The family continue to have questions and remain determined to obtain the answers they deserve. Their focus has always been on understanding what happened to their daughter and the circumstances surrounding her death. They are determined to ensure that any learning arising from her death is identified and fully understood. They deserve to have their concerns properly examined and we remain committed to working with them we remain committed to supporting them in their pursuit of answers and accountability.”