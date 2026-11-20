From 30 November 2026, the new Pre-Action Protocol for Housing Conditions Claims (England) will come into force, introducing important changes to how housing conditions disputes are managed.

The revised Protocol reflects the introduction of Awaab’s Law, expands the focus on housing hazards and places greater emphasis on early investigations, record-keeping and resolving disputes without court proceedings.

For social landlords and housing providers, understanding these changes will be essential. But what exactly is changing, and what will it mean in practice?

A wider scope of housing conditions claims

The revised Protocol covers a broader range of housing conditions disputes, including:

Disrepair claims under section 11 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985.

Fitness for human habitation claims under section 9A.

Claims relating to housing hazards.

Claims involving section 10A and the requirements of Awaab’s Law.

This means the Protocol recognises that housing conditions claims are not limited to broken fixtures, leaks or structural defects. They can also involve conditions that pose a risk to a tenant’s health, safety or wellbeing.

Awaab’s Law and housing conditions claims

One of the most significant developments is the express recognition of Awaab’s Law within the new Protocol.

Awaab’s Law introduces specific requirements for social landlords to investigate and address certain emergency and significant hazards within prescribed timescales.

Under the new Protocol, greater attention will be given to the nature of the hazard, whether it is considered an emergency or significant hazard, and whether the landlord has complied with its legal obligations.

For tenants, this means that claims involving serious housing hazards can place greater focus on whether the landlord acted promptly and took the necessary steps to investigate and resolve the problem.

Importantly, landlords cannot use the legal claims process as a reason to delay urgent investigations or remedial works.

Letters of Claim and the importance of notification

The revised Protocol clarifies that a Letter of Claim sent to the landlord may itself constitute notification of the poor housing conditions.

This is important for tenants who have experienced problems but may not have previously reported every defect through the landlord’s repairs system.

Although previous reports and evidence of notification can be relevant when establishing a claim, the absence of an earlier repair report does not necessarily prevent you from bringing a claim.

Once the landlord receives a Letter of Claim, the reported conditions should be brought to its attention and investigated.

Landlords must provide information about their investigations

The new Protocol places greater emphasis on the information landlords should provide when responding to a housing conditions claim.

This includes details of inspections and investigations already carried out, any further investigations proposed and the steps taken to remedy the reported problems.

This is important because tenants should not be left uncertain about whether their complaints have been investigated or what action the landlord intends to take.

Early resolution and ADR

The revised Protocol encourages the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to resolve housing conditions disputes without the need for lengthy court proceedings.

This may involve discussions and negotiations about the repairs required, compensation for inconvenience or distress, or both.

The Protocol also recognises the role of the landlord’s complaints procedure and the Housing Ombudsman.

For tenants, this means there may be opportunities to resolve a dispute at an earlier stage without necessarily having to pursue court proceedings.

However, where a dispute cannot be resolved, court proceedings may still be necessary.

Expert evidence should remain proportionate

In housing disrepair claims, expert evidence may be required to establish the nature and extent of defects, their cause and the remedial works needed.

The new Protocol maintains the principle that expert evidence should be limited to what is reasonably necessary.

This means that where the defects and required repairs are already agreed, further expert evidence may not always be needed.

Final thoughts

The new Pre-Action Protocol represents an important development for tenants experiencing poor housing conditions.

With greater recognition of Awaab’s Law, increased emphasis on investigating hazards and a focus on resolving disputes promptly, the revised Protocol aims to improve how housing conditions claims are managed.

For tenants, the key message is that you should not have to accept living in a property affected by serious disrepair or hazardous conditions without seeking to have the issues addressed.