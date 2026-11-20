The judgment underscores that the preclusive effect of a foreign seat court's decision depends on the seat's own law, not English concepts of estoppel

Summary

In Yukos Capital Limited v The Russian Federation [2026] EWHC 1918 (Comm), the English Commercial Court held that a Swiss court's dismissal of a challenge to set aside an Energy Charter Treaty award does not prevent the Russian Federation (Russia) from re-arguing jurisdiction when resisting enforcement of that award in England. The judge rejected both cause of action estoppel and issue estoppel arguments advanced by the award creditor, Yukos Capital Limited (Yukos Capital), on preliminary issues directed to be tried ahead of Russia’s state immunity application.

The decision matters because it confirms that the extent of the preclusive effect which an English court will give to a foreign seat court's judgment depends on what that foreign law itself treats as binding. Swiss law, unlike English law, gives no preclusive effect to the reasoning in a judgment, only to its operative (dispositive) part. Because the dispositive part of the Swiss judgment did no more than dismiss the set-aside application, it could not estop Russia from raising the same, or different, jurisdictional objections when it later claimed state immunity in England.

The impact is significant for parties enforcing arbitration awards across multiple jurisdictions. A successful outcome before the seat court does not automatically shut down jurisdictional challenges elsewhere, unless the seat's own law would treat the point as conclusively decided. Award creditors should consider obtaining expert evidence on the preclusion doctrines of the seat jurisdiction rather than assume that an English-law concept of issue estoppel will apply across borders.

Background and decision

Yukos Capital obtained an arbitral award in 2021 against Russia for breaches of the Energy Charter Treaty, following a Swiss-seated arbitration. Russia's application to set aside the award in the Swiss courts failed in August 2022 on every ground it had raised.

Yukos Capital then sought recognition and enforcement of the award in England under Section 101 of the Arbitration Act 1996, which was granted in March 2024. Russia applied in 2025 to set aside that enforcement order, claiming state immunity under Section 1(1) of the State Immunity Act 1978. Yukos Capital argued that the immunity exception in Section 9 of the Act applied because Russia had agreed in writing to arbitrate, and that this question had already been settled by the Swiss set-aside judgment.

Three preliminary issues were ordered to be tried. The key one was whether the Swiss judgment gave rise to a cause of action estoppel or an issue estoppel precluding Russia from denying that it had agreed to arbitrate.

On cause of action estoppel, the judge held that it could not apply because the cause of action asserted in the Swiss proceedings (an application to set aside the award under Swiss arbitration law) was not the same as the cause of action in the English proceedings (immunity under the State Immunity Act). Applying the established test that a cause of action is a particular combination of facts giving rise to a legal right, different rights were in issue in each jurisdiction, so no cause of action estoppel could arise.

On issue estoppel, the judge accepted that, in principle, it could extend to findings made by a foreign court, but only on terms consistent with the law of the jurisdiction that produced the judgment. He held that issue estoppel could not, in any event, extend to grounds that were rejected as inadmissible by the Swiss court, nor to grounds that were never argued in Switzerland at all, since the doctrine does not punish a party for failing to raise an available point. That gap is instead addressed, if at all, by the separate doctrine against abuse of process in Henderson v Henderson, which was not before the court as a preliminary issue.

The decisive point, however, was expert evidence on Swiss law. Both parties' Swiss law experts agreed that Swiss law recognises res judicata only in respect of the operative (dispositive) part of a judgment; the reasoning underlying it carries no preclusive effect, and is relevant only to interpreting the scope of the operative part. The dispositive part of the Swiss judgment simply dismissed the set-aside application and dealt with costs. On that basis, a new Swiss-seated arbitration between the same parties would allow Russia to re-run the same jurisdictional arguments it lost in the set-aside proceedings, because Swiss law does not recognise a doctrine functionally equivalent to issue estoppel.

Following the earlier authority of MAD Atelier International BV v Manès, the judge held that an English court will not give a foreign judgment more preclusive effect than it would have in its own jurisdiction. Since Swiss law would not treat the Swiss judgment's reasoning as binding on Russia, no issue estoppel could arise from it in the English immunity proceedings either. The judge therefore answered the key preliminary issue in the negative: the Swiss judgment did not prevent Russia from contesting jurisdiction in the immunity application.

Comment

This decision affects award creditors seeking to enforce arbitration awards in multiple jurisdictions, as well as counterparties opposing enforcement. It invites a direct comparison with the Court of Appeal's ruling last year on issue estoppel in Hulley Enterprises v The Russian Federation, which concerned a Dutch seat and reached the opposite practical outcome on its facts, because Dutch law, unlike Swiss law, did recognise a form of issue estoppel extending to the reasoning of the seat court's decision.

Success before the seat court does not automatically travel with the award. Whether a seat court's set-aside ruling will bind a respondent in a later enforcement elsewhere depends entirely on whether the seat's own domestic law gives preclusive effect to the court's reasoning.

The judgment is also a reminder that cause of action estoppel and issue estoppel are analytically distinct tools, and that the success or failure of one does not determine the outcome of the other. A party resisting enforcement, including a sovereign state asserting immunity, may not be bound by cause of action estoppel merely because a related dispute was previously litigated abroad, if the legal right or remedy sought is different. Equally, a party may not be shut out by issue estoppel from raising points that were not actually argued or decided in the earlier proceedings, even if it arguably could have raised them there. A different, discretionary doctrine (abuse of process under Henderson v Henderson) governs that scenario, and this was expressly left open by the court to be resolved at trial.

Finally, the case highlights the evidential burden in these disputes. The outcome turned on detailed expert evidence as to how Swiss courts treat the preclusive effect of their own judgments, tested through cross-examination. Clients and their counsel should expect enforcement and immunity disputes involving foreign seat judgments to require, and budget for, expert testimony on the relevant foreign law at an early stage, since this evidence can be determinative of otherwise significant preliminary issues.

The immunity application will now be determined on its merits. This decision does not defeat enforcement of the award, nor does it resolve Russia’s state immunity claim. It means only that the claimant cannot rely on the Swiss judgment to dispose of the immunity application at this preliminary stage. The court must now determine at trial both the immunity defence under the State Immunity Act 1978, and whether Russia’s position amounts to an abuse of process under Henderson v Henderson.