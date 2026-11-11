LCIA Publishes Its Casework Report For 2025, Showing Record Gender Diversity, A Surge In Early Determination Applications, And A Sustained International Caseload

The LCIA has recently published its Annual Casework Report for 2025 (the 2025 Report), providing valuable insights into the organisation's caseload and emerging trends. As the 2025 Report notes, 2025 was a significant year for the LCIA and English arbitration more generally, with Professor Maxi Scherer taking office as President of the LCIA Court in May 2025, and the UK Arbitration Act 2025 coming into force in August 2025. Key highlights from the 2025 Report include:

A sustained caseload of consistently international breadth;

Record levels of gender diversity in arbitrator appointments;

A striking surge in early determination applications; and

New data in the report which reveals relief sought, use of tribunal secretaries and institutional turnaround times for processing new cases and applications.

Caseload

The LCIA received 365 referrals in 2025, a slight increase from 362 in 2024. As always, the 2025 Report provides valuable information about what sectors these arbitrations concerned, the types of agreements from which they arose, the nature of the parties and the choices of seat and applicable law they involved.

Sectors and agreements

Transport and commodities remained the largest sector at 25% (down from 29% in 2024); banking and finance held at 17%; and energy and resources rose from 10% to 14%.

Professional services was the standout mover in terms of sectors, more than doubling from 5% to 11% since last year to become the fourth largest sector.

Sale of goods remained the most common type of agreement at 30%, down from 35% in 2024.

As in other years, a significant proportion of the disputes arose under recently concluded contracts. Approximately 29% of the agreements underlying the disputes commenced in 2025 were concluded within the preceding two years.

Parties and their nationalities

11% of LCIA arbitrations commenced in 2025 involved States or State-owned entities (down from 14% in 2024).

Parties came from 103 jurisdictions, with a remarkable 96% of arbitrations involving at least one non-UK party, and 77% involving no UK parties at all.

Western European parties represented 37.3% of parties, while parties from the Middle East and North Africa rose to 14.9% (from 10.1% in 2024). The UAE increased from 4.2% in 2024 to 7.0% in 2025, to become the third most represented jurisdiction overall.

The share of parties from India also more than doubled year on year from 1.2% to 2.5%. North American parties rose slightly to 7.8% (from 7.3% in 2024), with the US share increasing from 6.4% to 7.3%.

Choice of seat and applicable law

As with previous years, London remained the preferred seat by a considerable margin, representing 87% of cases administered by the LCIA. The DIFC was the second most frequently chosen seat, selected in 10 arbitrations.

Similarly, the law of England and Wales was the governing law in 79% of arbitrations.

Relief sought and dispute values

The 2025 Report includes a dedicated section on relief sought and estimated sums in dispute. It revealed that 93% of arbitrations involved claims or counterclaims for monetary relief. In terms of the value of LCIA claims, 28% of claims which were quantified had a value of below USD 1 million, while 5% involved USD 100 million or more. A further 28% of claims sat in the USD 1 million – 5 million range, with the remainder distributed in increments across the USD 5 million – 100 million range. This means that over half of the LCIA’s claims had a value of USD 5 million or less.

Arbitrator appointments – diversity, tribunal secretaries and challenges

The report reflects a sustained increase over time in the diversity of tribunal appointments, building on the LCIA’s launch in December 2024 of the new Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Guidelines:

38% of all appointments were of women, up from 33% in 2024, the highest proportion since diversity statistics were first reported by the LCIA. Women accounted for 43% of presiding arbitrator appointments, 41% of sole arbitrator appointments, and 34% of co-arbitrator appointments.

49% of LCIA Court selections were of women (up from 45%), while the proportion of female arbitrators resulting from co-arbitrator selections rose to 44% (from 39%) and from party selections rose to 27% (from 21%), representing a consistent increase across all types of appointments.

The 2025 Report recorded arbitrators of 45 different nationalities. 52% of all appointments were of non-British nationalities — the first year in which non-British arbitrators received a majority of appointments.

Use of tribunal secretaries

The 2025 Report also includes, for the first time, a dedicated section on tribunal secretaries. It reveals that:

The LCIA recorded 29 appointments of tribunal secretaries of 20 different nationalities in 2025, of whom 69% were women (up from 44% in 2024).

Tribunal secretaries assisted sole arbitrators in 41% of cases in which they were involved, and three-member tribunals in 59%.

Challenges to arbitrators

Seven challenges were filed in 2025, down from 10 in 2024. One challenge was upheld - the first since 2020 - while the remaining six were rejected. Objections based on pre-appointment disclosures were made in 18 appointments. Of those objections, the LCIA Court proceeded with the appointment in seven instances.

Procedure – early determination, expedited formation and turnaround times

Early determination

A notable development in 2025 was the growth in applications for early determination. The LCIA Rules have expressly provided for early determination since 2020, but the 2025 Report directly attributes the surge to the entry into force on 1 August 2025 of the Arbitration Act 2025, which inserted a statutory power of summary disposal into the Arbitration Act 1996 as section 39A.

The 2025 Report shows that 38 such applications were made, more than double in 2024. Of these, 10 were granted, 20 rejected, seven withdrawn or superseded, and one remained pending at the time of the report’s publication.

Expedited formation of the tribunal and emergency arbitrators

15 applications were made under Article 9A of the LCIA Rules for the expedited formation of the tribunal. Five of these applications were granted and 10 rejected, a much higher success rate than the one granted and 12 rejected in 2024.

Seven applications were made under Article 9B of the LCIA Rules for the appointment of a (temporary) emergency arbitrator pending the formation of the tribunal. Three such applications were granted and four were rejected, compared with one granted and two rejected in 2024.

LCIA turnaround times

For the first time, the 2025 Report publishes selected Secretariat turnaround times on responding to Requests for Arbitration and various applications. The 2025 Report notes that:

87% of Requests for Arbitration were acknowledged on the same or next business day, with the substantive first letter in the proceedings being sent by the LCIA in a median of one business day, and in 96% of cases within three business days of the Request.

Arbitrator candidate selection took a median of 13 business days and an average of 20 business days, while Notices of Appointment were issued in a median of one business day after receipt of the Statement of Independence.

Comment

This report shows the continued relevance and global importance of the LCIA as an institution for the resolution of disputes, and the introduction of new categories of reporting, including on the LCIA’s own turnaround times, shows a welcome transparency and commitment to accountability. The next edition of the LCIA Rules is being developed through an open process; the first consultation closed in May 2026, with further drafts and rounds of public consultation to follow.

The authors would like to thank Junaid Razaq for their contribution to this blog post.