First Tier Tribunal Upholds Claim To Privilege In Legal Advice Given To Law Firm By Its Partners

The First Tier Tribunal (FTT) has held that certain documents prepared by a law firm's partners were protected by legal advice privilege. They had been prepared by the partners acting in a legal capacity, in order to provide legal advice to the firm in a relevant legal context – namely an issue that had emerged between its UK and US legal entities relating to partner remuneration and payments between the firms following their merger – and had not lost confidentiality despite being shared between the constituent legal entities: Hogan Lovells Cadwalader International LLP v HMRC [2026] UKFTT 01502 (TC).

The decision is a reminder that legal advice privilege is not confined to advice on black letter law but includes advice on the practical steps that should be taken within a relevant legal context – even if such advice addresses commercial considerations or has commercial consequences. It also shows that, while privilege depends on continuing confidentiality, an express statement or agreement that material is to be treated confidentiality is not always essential: confidentiality can be inferred from the surrounding circumstances, where appropriate.

The decision may, however, be seen as surprising for the FTT's decision that factual material contained in a document prepared by a lawyer in order to provide legal advice could be severed from the advice and had to be disclosed. This appears to be inconsistent with Balabel v Air India [1988] Ch 317, in which the Court of Appeal found that the privilege in a lawyer/client communication was not limited to the actual advice or request for advice. Instead, it extended to information passed between lawyer and client as part of the continuum of communication aimed at keeping them both informed so that advice could be sought and given as required.

Background

The privilege issue arose in the course of HMRC's enquires into the partnership tax returns of an international law firm, and in particular the tax deductibility of payments made between its UK and US legal entities ("HLI" and "HLUS" respectively) following the combination of the UK and US firms in 2009.

HLI produced numerous documents to HMRC in response to information notices issued under Sch.36 of the Finance Act 2008, but a dispute arose over the status of three documents withheld by HLI on grounds of privilege, referred to in the judgment as: the "PG Slides", the "Corporate Member Executive Summary"; and the "February Paper" (together the "Disputed Documents").

The Disputed Documents formed part of a sequence of communications regarding concerns that had arisen following the combination of the two firms in respect of an "imbalance issue", relating to the financial consequences of the arrangements governing partner remuneration and payments between the two firms. There were discussions within the organisations concerning possible solutions, including the potential admission of a corporate entity as a partner of HLI and, ultimately, payments by HLI to HLUS.

The Disputed Documents were prepared by, respectively, two partners in HLI and HLUS specialising in tax matters. HLI's position was that they were prepared by the partners acting in a legal capacity in order to provide legal advice to their respective entities regarding the imbalance issue (in respect of which they required separate advice because their interests diverged).

HMRC challenged the claim to privilege in the Disputed Documents on the basis that:

the advice they contained was given in a commercial rather than legal context; and

any privilege that may have attached was lost because the materials were shared between HLI and HLUS in circumstances where no continuing confidentiality could properly be inferred.

Decision

The FTT upheld the claims to privilege in the Disputed Documents, save that it found that certain factual material in the PG Slides could be severed and should be disclosed (but need not be disclosed until after expiry of HLI's time limit for seeking permission to appeal).

The relevant principles

The FTT noted that the parties were agreed on a number of the relevant principles including the following:

Where the author of a relevant document wears two "hats", acting both as legal adviser and in some other capacity, the court must determine in which capacity they were acting when they prepared the relevant communication.

Legal advice is not confined to advice on questions of law and may include advice as to what should prudently and sensibly be done in a relevant legal context, even though such advice has commercial consequences or addresses commercial considerations.

There is no absolute rule that privilege is necessarily lost whenever confidential material is shared with another person, including a person whose interests are not fully aligned with those of the privilege holder. This is a fact-sensitive question. Confidentiality may, where appropriate, be inferred from the circumstances surrounding the sharing of the material and need not depend on any express statement or agreement.

Where privileged and non-privileged material can be separated, privilege protects only the privileged material, and the remainder may be disclosed. Where, however, the material is so intermingled that severance is not practically possible, the document falls to be considered as a whole.

The parties also agreed that privilege may extend beyond the privileged communication itself and protect documents which reveal or disclose the substance of privileged advice, although HLI argued for a broad interpretation of that principle and HMRC a narrow one. Having considered the authorities the parties relied on in support of their respective positions, the FTT said it did not regard them as establishing fundamentally different principles.

The FTT concluded that privilege does not apply merely because a document was influenced by legal advice or was produced in circumstances where legal advice had previously been obtained. Equally, privilege is not confined to documents which expressly repeat or summarise legal advice. Privilege will apply if the disclosure of a document would reveal the advice, whether directly or by necessary and reasonable inference. It is not sufficient that disclosure would suggest that legal advice had been received or allow the reader to speculate as to its content.

The FTT identified the issues it had to determine as, in summary:

The extent to which the communications occurred within a relevant legal context.

Whether the Disputed Documents were circulated on a basis that preserved confidentiality.

For each of the Disputes Documents: whether the document (or any part of it) was prepared or presented by a lawyer in that capacity; whether its dominant purpose was to provide legal advice and/or whether it evidenced legal advice; whether confidentiality was preserved; and (if applicable) whether any non-privileged parts were capable of severance.

Relevant legal context

The FTT was satisfied that the imbalance issue provided a relevant legal context, ie the need to address the consequences of a sustained one way imbalance and to identify means by which that imbalance might be addressed whilst minimising unintended tax, regulatory and governance consequences. It was within that legal context that advice was sought, received and discussed concerning the imbalance issue. The FTT commented:

"The fact that many participants described particular issues or potential solutions as 'commercial' does not demonstrate that the contractual, tax, regulatory or governance dimensions were incidental. As the parties accept, legal advice is not confined to advice on questions of law but may extend to advice as to what may prudently and sensibly be done within a relevant legal context, notwithstanding that such advice addresses commercial considerations or has commercial consequences."

Confidentiality

The FTT was satisfied that HLI had established that confidentiality was preserved when the Disputed Documents were circulated within the various bodies of the organisation. The imbalance issue was regarded as sensitive, and circulation was limited to a relatively small group of individuals for the limited purpose of evaluating and implementing potential solutions. While HLI and HLUS did not always have aligned interests in relation to the issue, it was clear that there was a continuing effort to identify a solution to the imbalance issue, and it was appropriate to infer that the recipients of the Disputed Documents understood that they were being provided confidentiality for that limited purpose.

The Disputed Documents

The FTT was satisfied that each of the Disputed Documents had been prepared by the relevant partners acting in their capacity as lawyers, for the dominant purpose of providing/obtaining legal advice within the relevant legal context, and that confidentiality in the documents had been preserved.

In respect of one of the documents (the PG Slides), the FTT was satisfied that certain limited factual material it contained could be severed. It therefore directed that the legal advice be redacted and the remainder of the document be disclosed to HMRC (but not until expiry of HLI's time limit for seeking permission to appeal).

For the other two documents (the Corporate Member Executive Summary and the February Paper), the FTT concluded that, to the extent that wider commercial matters were discussed, they were not severable from the legal advice provided. Further, the FTT reviewed drafts showing changes that had been proposed to the documents by others within the firm (seemingly not acting in a legal capacity). It concluded however that, to the extent that any proposed amendments had survived, they were not severable and so the documents were privileged as a whole.

Direction and supervision

The FTT noted in its decision that, during the appeal, it had noted a concern that some of the documents had been prepared with the direct involvement of both a lawyer and a non-lawyer. It had directed the parties to provide submissions on the principles that apply in those circumstances, where the evidence does not establish their respective contributions to the document or whether the non-lawyer acted under the direction and supervision of the lawyer.

Neither party considered that the principle regarding direction and supervision by a lawyer was apposite, as it concerned communications made by a non-lawyer, whereas the issue here was whether the documents were produced by the lawyers acting in that capacity. The FTT was not entirely satisfied that the parties' position was correct, in light of the Supreme Court's decision in the Prudential case (which limited privilege to qualified lawyers: see this blog post). However, the FTT decided that it did not need to determine the scope of the principle, as both parties had said it was not material to the application and it was up to HMRC to frame its challenge to privilege.