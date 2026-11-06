Do Short Notice Periods Undermine The Enforceability Of Restrictive Covenants?

That was one of the issues the court had to decide in a recent case.

The judgment in Huws Gray Ltd v Gentleman(Opens in a new tab) provides helpful advice about how to draft effective restrictive covenants and the impact short notice periods can have on your ability to enforce them. This issue is particularly significant for organisations that have reduced the length of their probationary periods ahead of the new unfair dismissal regime.

What happened?

Mr Gentleman worked as an area sales manager for Huws Gray - a builders merchant with over 250 branches across the UK. He was responsible for customer relationships in its Swindon, Newbury and Cirencester branches.

His employment was subject to a six month probationary period during which his employer could give him one week's notice to terminate the contract. After that, he was entitled to receive one month's notice.

His contract set out the restrictions that applied once his employment ended. These included a non-compete clause in the following terms:

“You undertake … for a period of 6 months from the termination of your employment … you will not without the prior written consent of the Company, engage or be concerned or interested … in any trade or business that competes or is preparing to compete with any business carried on by the Company ('Competing Business') …”

Competing Business was limited to businesses within a 20 mile radius of the branches Mr Gentleman worked in.

Mr Gentleman gave one month's notice to terminate his employment and was put on garden leave. His employer found out he was intending to work for a competitor and asked him to confirm he would abide by the post-termination restrictions and not misuse the confidential information he had acquired. It also asked Mr Gentleman and his new employer to agree to undertakings not to solicit its customers.

Huws Gray obtained an interim injunction pending trial.

The law

When assessing whether a restrictive covenant can be enforced, the courts will consider these questions:

Decide what the clause means. Is it clear or does it have more than one meaning? Examine whether the employer has shown it has legitimate interests to protect Examine the covenant to determine if it is no wider than is reasonably necessary to protect those interests; and If any part of the wording is unreasonable, could some of the words be removed without rewriting the covenant or materially changing its overall effect (the “blue pencil” test)?

Even if an employer clears those hurdles, it will only be granted an injunction if it is reasonable to do so.

Decision of the High Court

The court dismissed Huws Gray’s claims. It held that the non-compete covenant was unenforceable and discharged the remaining injunction relating to confidential information because:

Although Huws Gray had legitimate interests in protecting customer relationships and confidential information, the non-compete clause went further than was reasonably necessary to protect those interests.

The court heard evidence that Mr Gentleman was responsible for 103 customers by the end of his employment. The employer argued that he had built up strong relationships with those customers and had access to confidential information relating to them. But the covenant was not limited to preventing him dealing with those customers or using confidential information. Instead, it prevented him from being employed by a competing business in any capacity including roles with no connection to customer relationships or where he could use confidential information.

Huws Gray also failed to justify why the six-month restriction applied from day one, even though Mr Gentleman was subject to a six-month probationary period during which his employment could be terminated on one week’s notice. An employee who left after only a few weeks would have had little opportunity to build meaningful customer relationships.

The judge noted that Huws Gray had attempted to include a non-solicitation and non-dealing covenant to protect customer relationships. However, that provision was unenforceable because key terms had not been defined. The employer could not justify a broad non-compete clause simply because a more targeted restriction had been poorly drafted.

Other employees with similar or greater access to pricing information, including assistant branch managers, were either not subject to non-compete restrictions or were subject to shorter restrictions. This undermined the employer's argument that a six-month covenant was necessary to protect confidential information.

The court therefore concluded that the covenant was wider than reasonably necessary to protect the employer's legitimate business interests and was an unenforceable restraint of trade.

Key lessons

Restrictive covenants are only enforceable if they are carefully drafted and proportionate to the interests they are intended to protect.

To avoid problems we recommend that you: