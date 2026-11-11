Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Verity v Cambridgeshire: A Reminder From The High Court On Time Limits To Bring Procurement Challenges

TLT
TLT
Contributor
TLT

TLT

Business advisors as well as lawyers, TLT works in step with its clients to protect their interests...

View firm profile
Explore more from TLT

We now have another High Court decision considering the Procurement Act 2023 (PA23), this time on the topic of limitation periods and when 'knowledge' begins to run. Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) launched a procurement process to establish a Framework to select providers of regulated homecare services to adults.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Claire Gamage
Claire Gamage

Background

We now have another High Court decision considering the Procurement Act 2023 (PA23), this time on the topic of limitation periods and when 'knowledge' begins to run. Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) launched a procurement process to establish a Framework to select providers of regulated homecare services to adults. The Framework appeared to be a significant opportunity, with a 10-year term and an estimated value of £928 million.

The first stage of the procurement required bidders to complete a Procurement Specific Questionnaire acting as a compliance gateway. This included a requirement that providers hold a current CQC rating of Good or above. If bidders were unable to meet this, their application would be excluded. Verity Healthcare Limited (Verity) is a CQC-registered provider but did not hold a Good or above rating. It challenged the CQC rating condition as disproportionate and in breach of section 22 of the PA23. CCC responded to this challenge by making an application to strike out the claim/enter summary judgment, as the claim form was filed out of time.

The limitation problem

Under section 106(2) of the PA23, a supplier must commence proceedings within 30 days beginning with the day on which it first knew, or ought to have known, about the circumstances giving rise to the claim. The Tender Notice was published on 15 July 2026 on Find a Tender. Verity issued its claim on 17 August 2026, and initially stated it had first become aware of the procurement and the challenged condition (i.e. the requirement to have a CQC rating of 'Good' or above) on 19 July 2026.

The problem was that according to CCC's audit log, Verity had first accessed the e-procurement portal at 10.50pm on 18 July 2026 and registered an expression of interest at 10.51pm. This evidence essentially unravelled Verity's case. Verity's director submitted several versions of events in an attempt to persuade the Court that he had not actually read the above-mentioned requirement for a CQC rating of at least "Good", until 19 July 2026 (and therefore Verity's position was that the claim form had been filed within the 30-day limitation period). Part of the complication also appeared to be that Verity was not tracking the Find a Tender service for opportunities, and was instead reliant on an alternative tender notification service and on tracking a previous e-procurement portal used by CCC.

The Court found that the claimant's evidence had sought to obfuscate the issue, offered inconsistent or incomplete versions of events, and even at the conclusion of proceedings, the claimant had provided no clear description of what Verity's director had actually read when he logged into the e-portal.

The Court's decision

Mrs Justice Jefford granted summary judgment for CCC on two independent grounds:

  • Actual knowledge: On the evidence, the Court was clear that Verity had actual knowledge of the procurement at latest on 18 July (i.e. the date that the procurement had been drawn to the attention of Verity's director/he had expressed interest). The claim, issued on 17 August, was therefore one day out of time.
  • Constructive knowledge: Even had actual knowledge not been established, the Court found Verity ought to have known about the procurement from the date the Tender Notice was published on Find a Tender (15 July 2026). It is not incumbent on a commissioning body to inform suppliers of the portal it intends to use, even if they are incumbent providers. Obtaining notifications or alerts from Find a Tender or Google is what suppliers should, and routinely do. Verity's apparent reliance on 'Tenders UK' (a separate tender alert service used by Verity) which notified opportunities at the end of a given week, meant Verity could be taken to know it was receiving information potentially days after a Tender Notice had been published on Find a Tender.

Was there a good reason to grant an extension of time to issue the claim?

The Court said no. Verity had offered no reason why the claim was not or could not have been issued within the 30-day period. The claim raised the same matters as a letter which Verity sent to CCC on 21 July, and therefore a claim form could have easily have been prepared and issued at any time after that date.

The Court did not accept that waiting for CCC's response to Verity's letter of 21 July offered a 'good reason'. Again, the Court found that the claim could have been issued immediately on receipt of CCC's response on 11 August, and would still have been in time. Instead, it was issued six days later despite Verity's clear awareness of the potential limitation issue.

Request for interim relief

Verity had submitted an application notice to seek interim relief, which essentially sought an order from the Court that Verity should not have been excluded/that the procurement be suspended. This was refused, acknowledging that as summary judgment had been granted, the issue of interim relief could not arise: "the court will not grant interim relief in support of a claim that is doomed to failure". Even if summary judgment was not granted, the Court would not have imposed an injunction as damages would have been an adequate remedy for Verity.

Key takeaways

  1. (For challengers) act swiftly: the 30-day clock starts ticking from the date of constructive knowledge, not actual discovery. The limitation period under the PA23 is unforgiving. This case is a stark reminder that the clock runs from the date a notice is published – not from the date a supplier happens to read it. Waiting for a contracting authority's response to an informal challenge before issuing proceedings is a high-risk strategy. Potential claimants should seek legal advice at the very earliest opportunity after identifying a possible breach to ensure this very short limitation period is not extinguished.
  2. (For challengers) track opportunities via Find a Tender: do not assume a contracting authority's own e-portal will notify you of new opportunities – Find a Tender is the authoritative source.
  3. (For contracting authorities) early transparency about requirements can be a powerful tool when defending a challenge: CCC's extensive pre-market engagement (including online information workshops, multiple Preliminary Engagement Notices on Find a Tender, in-person sessions with providers in November 2025 at which the Good rating requirement was discussed, a Planned Procurement Notice, and a Pipeline Notice) made reference to the CQC rating requirement well before the formal Tender Notice was published. This track record appeared persuasive to the Court's finding that a reasonably well-informed and normally diligent tenderer would have been alive to that condition. Any potential tenderer who was aware of the pre-market engagement would have been aware that the CQC rating was a condition to be looked out for in the tender documents, particularly if it would exclude that tenderer from participation. This case is a reminder that early transparency, and careful record-keeping of all pre-market engagement, can significantly strengthen a contracting authority's position when a limitation defence is later required.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

AI In Court: CJC Issues Final Report On The Use Of AI In Preparing Court Documents

The Civil Justice Council has released its Final Report on AI use in court documents, proposing 15 recommendations that balance innovation with integrity in civil litigation. The report introduces differentiated disclosure requirements for witnesses versus experts, while maintaining existing professional duties for legal representatives in written advocacy.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Article

From Replacement To Repair: What The EU Right To Repair Directive Means For Businesses

The EU's Right to Repair Directive, which entered into force on 31 July 2026, introduces comprehensive measures to encourage product repair and extend consumer goods' lifespan as part of the bloc's circular economy strategy. Alongside the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and the Green Transition Directive, these reforms impose new obligations on manufacturers, importers, and distributors to make products more durable and repairable while providing enhanced consumer information about repair opti
European UnionConsumer Protection
TLT
TLT
Article

The EU's Empowering Consumers For The Green Transition Directive: What Your Business Needs To Do Before September 2026

The EU's Green Transition Directive introduces sweeping new rules on greenwashing, sustainability claims, and product durability that will impact all businesses selling to EU consumers from September 2026. With banned practices, mandatory pre-contractual disclosures, and new labelling requirements, companies must act now to audit their environmental claims and ensure compliance across both physical and digital channels.
European UnionConsumer Protection
TLT
TLT
Article

EU KIDS Act: Europe's Plan To Strengthen Child Online Safety

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulatory framework establishing a minimum age of 15 for social media access and mandating safety-by-design principles for digital services accessible to minors. This analysis explores how the Act's four pillars compare with the UK's Online Safety Act, examines its relationship with existing EU digital regulations including the DSA and upcoming Digital Fairness Act, and outlines the practical compliance implications for platforms operati
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
TLT
TLT
Article

October 2026 Harassment Reforms: Why Employers Need To Move From Compliance To Evidence

From October 2026, UK employers face significantly strengthened duties to prevent workplace harassment, requiring them to take 'all reasonable steps' rather than merely 'reasonable steps' to prevent sexual harassment, while also introducing a new obligation to protect employees from third-party harassment across multiple protected characteristics. Organizations must now demonstrate not just compliance through policies and training, but active risk identification, preventative action, and ongoing review̵
United KingdomEmployment and HR
TLT
TLT
Article

The ICO's Agentic AI Call For Evidence: What You Need To Know

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has launched a six-week consultation on agentic AI systems, examining how data protection law applies to autonomous AI agents that can make decisions and take actions with minimal human oversight. The call for evidence focuses on six critical themes including data security, transparency, accountability, automated decision-making, fairness and purpose limitation, and lawful bases for processing personal data.
United KingdomPrivacy
TLT
TLT
Article

Cohabitation Reform Will The Law Finally Catch Up With Modern Families?

The law on cohabitation has struggled to keep pace with changing family structures, leaving unmarried couples with far fewer rights than married partners. With the government's proposed reforms potentially bringing the biggest change to cohabitants' rights in a generation, understanding the current legal position, the consultation proposals, and how other jurisdictions approach this issue has never been more important.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
TLT
TLT
Article

FCA Pure Protection Market Study: Fair Value Findings - What Firms Need To Do

The FCA has published its final report on the distribution of pure protection products, examining firms' fair value assessments under the Consumer Duty and PROD 4. The regulator found significant gaps in how insurers and intermediaries evidence their fair value conclusions, particularly around commission structures and guaranteed acceptance over 50s products, signaling that supervisory action will follow for firms with weak frameworks.
United KingdomInsurance
TLT
TLT