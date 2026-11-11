Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 62: Monthly Update – September/October 2026

In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Phoebe Fox.

You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:

Please subscribe to the podcast channel here to listen to our regular bite-sized broadcasts covering both litigation and regulatory developments for banks and other financial institutions.