PODCAST · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 62: Monthly Update – September/October 2026
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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This podcast episode examines recent banking litigation cases of particular relevance to in-house counsel at financial institutions, featuring discussions on limitation periods, anti-suit injunctions, privilege protections, and AI misuse in legal practice. Hosted by banking litigation partner John Corrie with colleagues Ceri Morgan and Phoebe Fox, the episode provides practical insights into evolving legal challenges facing banks.
In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Phoebe Fox.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- County Court holds no statutory limitation period applies to unfair relationship claims under s.140A CCA
- Supreme Court holds that no statutory limitation period applies to unfair prejudice petitions
- High Court grants anti-suit injunction to prevent foreign proceedings from undermining letter of credit payment obligations
- High Court grants case management stay in liability management exercise dispute pending New York litigation
- Carter Ruck v SRA: High Court decision means SRA cannot compel production of privileged documents
- Lawyer struck off in first disciplinary case on AI misuse
- English Sanctions Litigation and Russian Enforcement Battles
- Biannual Banking Litigation Update (Autumn 2026)
- New third edition of our leading textbook Class Actions in England and Wales published
Please subscribe to the podcast channel here to listen to our regular bite-sized broadcasts covering both litigation and regulatory developments for banks and other financial institutions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.