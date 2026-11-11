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PODCAST · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 62: Monthly Update – September/October 2026

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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This podcast episode examines recent banking litigation cases of particular relevance to in-house counsel at financial institutions, featuring discussions on limitation periods, anti-suit injunctions, privilege protections, and AI misuse in legal practice. Hosted by banking litigation partner John Corrie with colleagues Ceri Morgan and Phoebe Fox, the episode provides practical insights into evolving legal challenges facing banks.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
John Corrie
John Corrie
Ceri Morgan
Ceri Morgan
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In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Phoebe Fox.

You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:

Please subscribe to the podcast channel here to listen to our regular bite-sized broadcasts covering both litigation and regulatory developments for banks and other financial institutions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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