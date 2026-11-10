Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

What Is Hybrid Mediation And When Does It Work?

Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Contributor

Mills & Reeve LLP

Mills & Reeve’s staff thrive on developing great relationships and love helping clients find...

View firm profile
Explore more from Mills & Reeve LLP

Hybrid mediation is a type of family mediation. It will usually involve lawyers as well as a mediator, and the mediator will usually hold confidences between the participants with their agreement.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Alison Bull
Alison Bull

Hybrid mediation is a type of family mediation. It will usually involve lawyers as well as a mediator, and the mediator will usually hold confidences between the participants with their agreement.

It can be particularly helpful where the couple would benefit from advice and guidance on technical aspects of the case and/or on likely outcomes in respect of the issues involved, and want to avoid court.

What is hybrid mediation?

Hybrid mediation is a confusing term that is interpreted differently by different practitioners. It may include:

  • The involvement of lawyers in meetings rather than advising in the background

  • One or two longer meetings after the preparatory work has largely been done, rather than a series of shorter meetings

  • The mediator will hold confidences between the participants with their agreement

It is usually best to ask anyone using the term to explain what they understand by it, to make sure there aren’t any misunderstandings.

Hybrid mediation is different from the usual family mediation, which usually involves just the couple and the mediator meeting together and all the preparatory work (eg financial disclosure) being done with the involvement of the mediator. Often there is no lawyer involvement or the couple may have some legal advice in the background and to help formalise the agreements reached.

Commonly a hybrid mediation will involve one or two longer meetings with the couple and their lawyers (solicitors and/or barristers) managed by the mediator.

How hybrid mediation works in practice

Often everyone will start together in one room to agree the issues that need to be resolved during the meeting and what everyone hopes will be achieved. The mediator will then usually meet separately with each of the couple and their lawyer/s to start to build a rapport and trust with each team, to explore the background, the issues, and to begin assessing where there may be scope for compromise.

There will then be a series of meetings, in whatever format is agreed, led usually by the mediator. For example, the mediator might meet with just the clients together, or just the lawyers. Or with everyone again.

It is not unusual for one person to feel very strongly about one aspect of the case, and the other to feel very strongly about another. Often individuals are reluctant to divulge what they are most concerned about and where they might be willing to compromise, for fear of the other exploiting that information. In hybrid mediation each may share those thoughts with the mediator in confidence, who can then see where compromise may be possible. The mediator should check at the end of each individual meeting whether they may share any of the discussion with the other client and if so exactly what may be said, at the time the mediator considers most appropriate. The mediator is not just a messenger moving between the rooms.

The mediator may make theoretical suggestions to each, again in confidence, to explore possible outcomes. So for example “X hasn’t said this to me, but theoretically, if they were to say that they would be willing for you to stay in the house for say 5 years, if then it was to be sold, how would you feel about that?”. This could be met with a response such as “Well, 4 years would be enough, but I am worried about how I would be able to pay the mortgage for that amount of time”. This would then enable the mediator to explore the issues further to see whether a compromise might be possible before seeking the permission of each to share a possible solution with the other.

The role of the lawyers in a hybrid mediation process depends very much on the personalities and knowledge of the clients. Some clients will be very comfortable speaking for themselves. Others will be guided more by the lawyers, who will do more of the talking. The lawyers can expect the mediators to ask them for their views on any legal issues, the prospects of success on individual issues at court, how much it would cost to pursue matters through court proceedings, as well as how long it is likely to take. The mediator may be gently challenging of the lawyers to make sure the clients are clear about the potential downsides as well as the potential upsides.

There may also be ways of resolving particular issues that have not been considered at all previously by the clients or the lawyers, and the mediator will usually encourage a problem solving approach so that all involved may think differently about particular aspects of the situation.

When hybrid mediation may be effective

  • Complex finances and/or legal issues

  • It makes sense for the lawyers to prepare the financial disclosure due to complexities

  • Imbalance in bargaining power without lawyers present

  • More challenging personalities with more support needed for one or both of the couple

  • Uncertainty around legal position

  • Need for momentum; for example with an expensive court hearing upcoming or a practical issue such as the sale of a house or a business needing the co-operation of both of the couple and a consensus to be reached.

  • Clients and lawyers are committed and emotionally ready for a consensual outcome

When hybrid mediation may not be suitable

  • One person unwilling or unable to engage at all or in a timely manner

  • Abusive relationship with unmanageable safety concerns

  • Inadequate financial disclosure and/or preparation

  • Lack of available funding

  • Lawyers lack confidence to give pragmatic and solution focussed advice in the mediation OR one or both do not take on board any advice that they do not agree with

  • One or both have no regard for anything other than their own world view and would rather spend their resources on litigation rather than make any concession

How hybrid mediation compares to other options

Hybrid mediation is the best option in complex cases. The support and involvement of lawyers and the mediator holding of confidences should give the best chance of an agreement being reached, provided all the necessary preparation has been done and all involved are focussed on reaching a settlement. It is a problem solving approach with the clear aim of reaching a consensus, without debating legal arguments.

Private FDRs (pFDRs) can seem similar in terms of format, involving lawyers and usually taking place as one long meeting. However the process tends to involve far more legal argument and the focus is very much on what a court may order at final hearing and the view of the “judge” (evaluator) presiding over the day. Fundamentally the judge may not meet separately with the parties nor hold confidences between them, meaning that the discussions tend to be far more positional.

“Standard” family mediation usually involves the couple producing their financial disclosure with some input from the mediator, so this can save a lot of money in legal fees, although is more difficult in complex cases in which legal input to that disclosure process can be very helpful. Most mediators do not routinely meet with the couple individually (other than at the outset for the initial screening meetings) or hold confidences between the couple, although it is quite possible for this to happen with everyone’s agreement.

Hybrid mediation can work well in conjunction with court proceedings or arbitration; with the mediator becoming involved prior to and/or in combination with a pFDR. This means that if a consensus is not reached, the couple will be able to proceed swiftly to a final hearing with a judge or arbitrator deciding the outcome.

Closing paragraph

Hybrid mediation is an excellent option to consider for couples who have complex financial circumstances or where tricky personalities are involved. Additional legal support in the process as well as the mediator being able to hold confidences between the couple and their legal teams can assist with reaching a consensus even in the most apparently intractable cases, where both of the couple wish to bring matters to a conclusion.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

AI In Court: CJC Issues Final Report On The Use Of AI In Preparing Court Documents

The Civil Justice Council has released its Final Report on AI use in court documents, proposing 15 recommendations that balance innovation with integrity in civil litigation. The report introduces differentiated disclosure requirements for witnesses versus experts, while maintaining existing professional duties for legal representatives in written advocacy.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Article

AI, Deepfakes And Image Rights: Does English Law Protect Your Face, Voice And Likeness?

Generative AI has created a legal vacuum where synthetic images and deepfakes can be created and shared without consent, yet English law offers no standalone "image right" to protect individuals. With celebrities like Lisa Riley and over 80 performers demanding reform, the question is whether the UK's patchwork of intellectual property, data protection, and common law protections can adequately address this rapidly evolving threat to personal autonomy and reputation.
United KingdomIntellectual Property
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

New Subscription Rules: Are You Ready For January 2027?

The UK government has accelerated the implementation of new subscription contract regulations, moving the deadline from spring 2027 to January 2027. Businesses selling consumer subscriptions must now rapidly prepare for compliance with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, which introduces stringent requirements around pre-contract information, renewal reminders, cancellation methods, and cooling-off periods to prevent subscription traps.
United KingdomConsumer Protection
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Marketing Using AI: New Tech, Same Old Stereotypes?

Recent ASA decisions highlight how AI-generated advertising content can perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes and offensive imagery, particularly through deepfake technology. As generative AI becomes increasingly prevalent in marketing campaigns, regulators are emphasizing that marketers remain fully responsible for ensuring their AI-generated content complies with advertising standards, regardless of the technology used to create it.
United KingdomTechnology
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Grindr Settles Data Protection Case Relating To Sharing Of Users’ Personal Information

LGBTQ dating app Grindr has agreed to pay £26m to settle a group-action lawsuit alleging unlawful sharing of users' personal information, including HIV status, with third parties. This case highlights how data protection compliance extends beyond regulatory scrutiny to encompass substantial financial exposure from large-scale individual claims. The settlement raises important questions about third-party data sharing arrangements, consent mechanisms, and the handling of special category data under UK GD
United KingdomPrivacy
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP
Article

Mental Health Moratorium Fails To Block Receiver Sale

The High Court has clarified the interaction between mental health crisis moratoriums under the Debt Respite Scheme and secured lending enforcement. When property security covers a company's debt rather than an individual's personal liability, receivers can proceed with sales despite the moratorium. This decision provides crucial guidance for insolvency practitioners and lenders navigating the complex intersection of mental health protections and security enforcement.
United KingdomInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Mills & Reeve LLP
Mills & Reeve LLP