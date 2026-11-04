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PODCAST · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Cross-examining AI – Episode 4: Liability For AI Harms And The Consequences For Lawyers Of Misusing AI (Podcast)

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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The UK Joint Tribunal has issued a statement on liability for AI harms, the Solicitors Regulation Authority has released a warning notice on AI usage, and the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal has struck off a lawyer for AI misuse. This podcast episode examines these three significant developments and their implications for legal practitioners navigating the intersection of artificial intelligence and professional responsibility.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Camilla Macpherson
Camilla Macpherson
Emma Deas
Emma Deas
Will Glassey
Will Glassey
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This is the fourth episode of "Cross-examining AI", HSF Kramer's podcast series on disputes and AI where we unpack the key developments that are shaping litigation. In this episode we look at the UKJT’s statement on liability for AI harms, the SRA’s recent warning notice on AI and the first case from the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal where a lawyer has been struck off for misuse of AI. This episode is hosted by Camilla Macpherson, a knowledge lawyer in our disputes team, who is joined by Emma Deas, a partner in our banking litigation team and Will Glassey, a partner in our disputes practice with a focus on professional negligence and professional disciplinary claims.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross-examining AI: Liability for AI harms and SRA’s warning notice on AI

Our podcast is available on iTunesSpotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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