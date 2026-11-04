Court Of Appeal Sets Aside Order For Delivery Up Of Bitcoin On Application Of Third Party In Flawed Crypto Tracing Case

The decision clarifies when a third party can apply to set aside a judgment or order.

The Court of Appeal has granted a third party's application to set aside a summary judgment obtained by the victim of a crypto fraud on the basis of a flawed tracing exercise. The court held that the third party was "directly affected" by the court's order, and therefore had standing to apply to set it aside under CPR 40.9, as the order had resulted in Bitcoin being debited from the third party's account with the defendant cryptocurrency exchange: Jones v Persons Unknown and another [2025] EWHC 1823 (Comm).

The decision clarifies that the interests that may be "directly affected" by an order or judgment for the purposes of CPR 40.9 include contractual rights, not only proprietary interests.

Accordingly, even if a party does not have a proprietary interest in Bitcoin held in their associated wallet on a cryptocurrency exchange, they may have sufficient standing to apply to set aside an order which directly affects their contractual rights in the Bitcoin. Further, where a court order against a cryptocurrency exchange targets a specific wallet associated with a particular account holder, the effect on that party may be sufficiently "direct" even though the order does not name them and the exchange had a degree of discretion over which account to debit.

Although the facts of this case were unusual, as the original order was based on flawed evidence, the judgment is an important one for crypto exchanges and account holders alike. It also highlights the challenges inherent in cryptocurrency litigation, including the difficulty of accurately tracing digital assets and the need to carefully validate tracing reports.

Background

Mr Jones was a victim of a cryptocurrency fraud in which he invested 89.6 Bitcoin into a fraudulent platform. The identity of the fraudsters was unknown. However, a cyber investigation firm produced a report which claimed to have identified a wallet (the “Wallet”) controlled by the defendant ("Huobi") as having been used by the scammers. Mr Jones brought proceedings seeking to recover the Bitcoin.

Mr Jones was granted summary judgment by Mr Nigel Cooper QC (sitting as a Deputy High Court Judge) in September 2022. Mr Cooper found that Huobi held the Bitcoin as a constructive trustee for Mr Jones's benefit. He ordered that Huobi transfer the Bitcoin to a wallet nominated by Mr Jones and transfer further Bitcoin from the Wallet in payment of Mr Jones's costs (see here for a summary of that order).

Huobi complied with the order but, rather than transferring directly from the Wallet, transferred the Bitcoin from a separate wallet and reimbursed itself by debiting the equivalent amount from an account of a third party, Kyrrex Ltd ("Kyrrex"). Kyrrex was a crypto-exchange platform that had deposited Bitcoin with Huobi allocated to the Wallet. The value of the Bitcoin debited was nearly £1.7 million at the rate used in the original order, and over £5 million by October 2024.

Kyrrex had been assigned the Wallet on opening its account with Huobi and used it to deposit cryptocurrency. Huobi was the exclusive owner and controller of the Wallet and Kyrrex had no ownership or control over it, it merely had access to a dashboard where it could monitor the balances related to their customer deposits and withdrawals. The Huobi User Agreement provided that it held digital assets on a "custodial basis", although the precise meaning of this term was not elucidated in evidence.

Kyrrex applied under CPR 40.9 to be joined as a defendant to the proceedings and to have Mr Cooper's order set aside.

CPR 40.9 permits a person "directly affected by a judgment or order" to apply to have it set aside or varied. The power to grant the order is discretionary. Kyrrex’s case was that it had been directly affected by the order, that the Bitcoin transferred to Mr Jones were not his Bitcoin, and that there was no connection between the Bitcoin transferred and the fraud.

It was accepted that the original tracing evidence was flawed and it was wrong to attribute any Bitcoin from Mr Jones as having arrived in the Wallet. However, HHJ Pearce dismissed the application on the grounds that Kyrrex was only indirectly affected by the order, as Huobi did not need to access Kyrrex's Bitcoin in order to satisfy the judgment. Even if Kyrrex had established standing, the judge would not have granted the application, having regard to the merits of the case and Kyrrex's delay in bringing the application.

Kyrrex appealed.

Decision

The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal. Nugee LJ gave the leading judgment, with which Peter Jackson and Foxton LJJ agreed.

The law

Drawing on the existing authorities, the court summarised the established principles governing the "directly affected" test, including that:

The rule in CPR 40.9 can apply to a very wide range of cases, though there is a minimum requirement that the party's interests must be affected by the judgment or order, and that such interest must be "capable of recognition at law".

There is no narrow or closed category of legal interests that may be affected, meaning a person may be directly affected in many ways, including through their proprietary rights, rights of possession, or other rights, including those under the Human Rights Act 1998.

It is not necessary for the party to show they have lost their rights; it is sufficient to show that the judgment materially prejudices the assertion of those rights.

It is, however, necessary to show that those rights are directly, not merely indirectly, affected. The order or judgment must be prima facie capable of materially and adversely affecting the applicant's legal interests. A shareholder whose share value is impacted by a judgment against the company is an example of an indirect effect that would not suffice.

The court also noted that the joinder and set-aside rules share a similar underlying purpose, such that, if an applicant could have succeeded in applying to be joined as a party to the action before judgment, this would tend to support standing under CPR 40.9. The court rejected the argument that there should be a more generous approach to standing since the claim had been brought against persons unknown: the part of the order affecting Kyrrex was made against a named party.

“Direct effect”

The court did not consider that it made any difference that Huobi had transferred the Bitcoin from a different wallet and debited Kyrrex's account, rather than transferring it directly from the Wallet. Nor did it matter that the precise relationship between Huobi and Kyrrex was obscure as regards whether Kyrrex retained a proprietary interest in deposited Bitcoin or only had contractual rights against Huobi. Kyrrex did not argue that it had retained a proprietary interest in the Bitcoin in this case.

The court considered that, had Kyrrex been able to demonstrate a proprietary interest in the Bitcoin, it would have been straightforward to determine that it had been “directly affected”.

Assuming that Kyrrex's rights in the deposited Bitcoin were merely contractual (as is the case with a bank customer who deposits money into their bank account) was not fatal to their case. The court found that the interests that may be affected for the purposes of CPR 40.9 do not need to be proprietary interests, and may include contractual rights. The practical effect of the order in this case was that Kyrrex's right to the number of Bitcoin transferred was prejudicially affected as it could no longer simply withdraw them when it wanted to.

A further complication was that the Wallet appeared to contain substantially more Bitcoin than those attributed to Kyrrex. While this suggested that other parties may also have had interests in the Wallet, the evidence did not establish who those parties were and it was clear the majority of the Bitcoin was attributable to Kyrrex.

The court dismissed the argument that, since not all of the Bitcoin in the Wallet was associated with Kyrrex, Huobi's decision to debit the transferred Bitcoin to Kyrrex was not required by the Order and thus the effect on Kyrrex was indirect. The effect of the judgment on Kyrrex was sufficiently direct to bring it within CPR 40.9. On the evidence that the Wallet was primarily used by Kyrrex, it was at least foreseeable, if not probable, that Huobi would choose to debit the Kyrrex account for the Bitcoin. The fact that the Wallet was primarily Kyrrex's was sufficient to mean Kyrrex was directly affected by the Order, irrespective of why Huobi chose to debit the Kyrrex account over other accounts.

Nugee LJ also opined that, in any event, the identifiable class of persons interested in the Wallet would be directly affected by the order as a class. Individual members of that class who ended up bearing the cost of the order could, therefore, each claim to be directly affected.

Merit

The court noted that, as the rule was discretionary, it was not sufficient to show that Kyrrex had standing to bring the application. On the question of merit, the question was whether Kyrrex had a real prospect of showing that there was a defence to the claim. If it did, it was prima facie an injustice to allow the judgment to stand without giving it the opportunity to argue the case.

The lower court had addressed the wrong question by focusing on whether Kyrrex could establish a proprietary claim against Mr Jones, rather than the much simpler question of whether Mr Cooper's order was made on a completely false basis and should never have been made. On that question, nothing before the court suggested that Mr Jones would be able to establish any claim that Bitcoin in the Wallet represented the proceeds of the fraud on him. It followed that it would be prima facie grossly unjust to Kyrrex to decline to set the order aside.

Delay

The court also considered the issue of delay, finding that the strength of Kyrrex's case overwhelmingly outweighed any delay and the prejudice it may have caused Mr Jones.

Existence of further claims and costs

Mr Jones also argued by way of a Respondent's notice that the application should be refused because Kyrrex had a remedy against Huobi. The court rejected this argument, holding that even assuming such a claim existed, the possible existence of a claim against Huobi did not affect the fundamental merits of the set aside application, given the very strong case that Mr Jones was never entitled to the order and had obtained it on the basis of innocently misleading evidence.

On disposal, the court set aside the relevant paragraphs of Mr Cooper's order but declined to order immediate repayment of the Bitcoin. It noted that setting aside the order did not prevent Mr Jones from seeking to establish that he had a claim to the Bitcoin, and that Kyrrex had not shown it had a proprietary claim to the Bitcoin. The parties were invited to agree on appropriate security arrangements for the Bitcoin pending the determination of any such claims.

The court also observed that ordering costs to be discharged by the transfer of Bitcoin was a highly unusual provision for which there appeared to be no clear precedent. It noted that English law treats cryptocurrency as a form of property, but "it would be a very significant step to treat them as money" and the court does not order costs to be paid through the transfer of property. It was "very doubtful" as to whether a court should make order payment of costs in cryptocurrency without the point having been fully argued.