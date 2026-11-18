The Court of Appeal has handed down an important judgment confirming that being kidnapped and held for ransom can constitute exploitation within the meaning of Regulation 3(6)(d)(iii) of the Slavery and Human Trafficking (Definition of Victim) Regulations 2022. The ruling, which has been covered by The Guardian, could have significant implications for other victims of trafficking who have been kidnapped and held for ransom.

On 4 November 2026, the Court of Appeal handed down its judgment in R (AAM) v the Secretary of State for the Home Department [2026] EWCA Civ. 1411.

AAM, represented by Duncan Lewis, was kidnapped in Libya on his way to the UK. His traffickers detained him and forced him to call his family members to ask for a ransom for his release. AAM and other prisoners were beaten while phone calls were made to their families, so that the families would hear them cry out and send the money that was demanded. Once his family paid a ransom, he was released.

The Court of Appeal found that the treatment he suffered constituted exploitation within the meaning given by Regulation 3(6)(d)(iii) of the Slavery and Human Trafficking (Definition of Victim) Regulations 2022; he was subjected to force designed to induce him to enable his traffickers to acquire a ransom in exchange for his release.

The Court of Appeal judgment follows the judgment of the High Court (R (AAM) v the Secretary of State for the Home Department [2025] EWHC 447 (Admin). In that case, the High Court found that the Home Secretary, in deciding that there were not reasonable grounds to believe that AAM was a victim of trafficking, had applied too narrow an approach to the question of whether AAM had been exploited by his traffickers.

The Home Secretary appealed the judgment of the High Court, but the Court of Appeal agreed with the High Court, holding at paragraph 54 that:

The judge was correct to conclude that where a person has been kidnapped and is subjected to threats, force or deception, designed to induce him to get others to pay a ransom for his release may, depending on the facts, be exploitation within the meaning of regulation 3(6)(d)(iii) of the Regulations. The judge was correct, therefore, in concluding that the Secretary of State erred in this case by not considering the question of whether the kidnapping amounted to exploitation.

Jeremy Bloom, Consultant Solicitor at Duncan Lewis, said:

“This judgment is a vindication of AAM's claim to be a victim of trafficking. The Home Office sought to restrict the definition of exploitation which is written into domestic law, but this judgment will force them to apply the law based on its natural meaning. We hope that it will also assist other victims of trafficking who have experienced similarly horrendous treatment to gain access to the leave and support that they need to recover from those experiences.”

The case and its wider implications have also been featured in The Guardian, which reported on the potential significance of the judgment for other victims of trafficking who have been kidnapped and held for ransom. Read the full article in The Guardian.

AAM was represented by Jeremy Bloom and Elizabeth Cole at Duncan Lewis Solicitors. Counsel instructed were Samantha Knights KC (Matrix Chambers) and Miranda Butler (Landmark Chambers).