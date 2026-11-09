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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Breast Cancer Awareness, Misdiagnosis And Medical Negligence

Hugh James
Hugh James
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Hugh James

Hugh James

Hugh James is a leading law firm, employing more than 680 staff from its headquarters in Cardiff...

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Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the critical importance of recognising symptoms early and understanding when delays or errors in diagnosis may constitute medical negligence.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ruth Powell
Ruth Powell

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lydia Hope along with Ruth Powell from our Clinical Negligence team explain why this is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and around 1 in 7 women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Recognising symptoms early, attending screening appointments, and seeking medical advice about any changes can make a difference to treatment options and outcomes. It is also a reminder of the importance of open conversations about symptoms and supporting those affected by breast cancer at every stage of their diagnosis and treatment.

Why early diagnosis matters

Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in breast cancer cases. When breast cancer is identified at an earlier stage, survival rates are generally higher and there may be a wider range of treatment options. Treatment is also often less invasive than it would be if the cancer were diagnosed at a later stage. This can make an enormous difference, not only to the person diagnosed, but also to their family and friends, as earlier diagnosis can support better physical recovery and help reduce some of the emotional distress and uncertainty that often comes with cancer treatment.

Awareness encourages people to understand what is normal for them, to recognise possible symptoms, and to seek medical advice if they notice any changes. It also highlights the importance of attending breast screening appointments when invited.

The NHS Breast Screening Programme invites eligible women for routine mammograms and can help detect breast cancer at an early stage, sometimes before any symptoms have developed.

Anyone who notices a new lump, changes in shape or size, skin changes, nipple changes, discharge, or persistent pain should contact their GP. Seeking advice early can provide reassurance and ensure that, where further investigations or treatment are needed, these are arranged promptly.

Read a case study where a delay in diagnosing breast cancer resulted in compensation for our client.

What is breast cancer misdiagnosis?

Breast cancer misdiagnosis can include a delayed diagnosis, a missed diagnosis, or an incorrect diagnosis.

Within the diagnostic process, there may be delays in a GP referral, misinterpretation of mammograms, errors in ultrasound or MRI reporting, and delays in arranging a biopsy. Communication issues between healthcare professionals can also contribute, particularly where abnormal test results are not acted upon or followed up. Find out more about breast cancer misdiagnosis.

Could it be medical negligence?

Not every delay or mistake in diagnosing breast cancer means there is a legal claim. The key question is whether the care you received was reasonable at the time, based on your symptoms, the information available, and the steps that should have been taken.

If something did go wrong, it also needs to be shown that this made a difference to you. This might mean that your treatment became more intensive, your recovery was harder, or you lost the chance of a better outcome.

What should you do if you think breast cancer has been misdiagnosed?

If you are worried that you or someone close to you experienced a delay in diagnosis or a misdiagnosis of breast cancer, it is worth seeking specialist advice. A clinical negligence solicitor can review what happened, consider the relevant medical records, and explain whether there may be grounds to investigate a claim.

It can also help to make a note of key dates, including when symptoms first appeared, when medical advice was sought, what investigations were carried out, and when a diagnosis was made. It is important to seek advice promptly, as time limits apply to clinical negligence claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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