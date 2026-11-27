The London Engineering Group (LEG) has released new versions of its three defect clauses: LEG 1/26, LEG 2/26 and LEG 3/26.

First introduced in 1996, with LEG 3 subsequently revised in 2006, the LEG clauses have become widely used in construction all risks (CAR) policies and are central to many (if not most) insurance claims under CAR policies. They are also increasingly included in policies covering operational renewable energy risks. Yet judicial consideration has remained limited: two Canadian decisions and an Australian decision have considered LEG 2 or variants of LEG 2,1 while two recent US decisions have considered LEG 3.2 The judicial consideration has also, recently, been critical – with the US judge in the SCB case describing the old LEG 3 as “ambiguous - egregiously so.”3

The new clauses appear to tighten aspects of previous wording that drew criticism in the US Courts and which the market has grappled with outside Court. According to Charlie Dee, the Chair of the LEG, the revisions aim “to ensure their underlying intent remains the same, but that they are relevant to the way construction risks are insured today”.4

However, the new clauses also go significantly further. Although the core distinctions between the three clauses remain similar, the revisions also introduce express definitions of “damage” and “defect”, restructure the exclusions and add provisions expressly excluding “access damage”.

In this article we explore our preliminary views on the similarities and differences between the new and old LEG clauses. It should also be noted that these clauses are used across multiple international jurisdictions, and may give rise to different considerations in different jurisdictions. This is because, for example, there is (different) jurisprudence on the meaning of damage and defect under different laws.

WHAT REMAINS SIMILAR?

Importantly, the three clauses retain broadly familiar conceptual approaches to defects and continue to operate on a sliding scale of cover:

LEG 1: remains a broad exclusion of damage caused by defects.

remains a broad exclusion of damage caused by defects. LEG 2: retains a hypothetical “freeze-frame” immediately before damage occurs. The exclusion deducts the amount that would have been incurred to replace or rectify the defective insured property had the defect been discovered at that point. As with the previous wording, we anticipate that the extent of the deduction/cover will depend on how accessible the defective property is and how easily it can be addressed.

retains a hypothetical “freeze-frame” immediately before damage occurs. The exclusion deducts the amount that would have been incurred to replace or rectify the defective insured property had the defect been discovered at that point. As with the previous wording, we anticipate that the extent of the deduction/cover will depend on how accessible the defective property is and how easily it can be addressed. LEG 3: retains the concept of excluding the cost of ‘improvement’. However, as discussed below, there have been some amendments to this clause which we anticipate may affect the ongoing debates on the amount of cover provided by the LEG 3.

WHAT IS DIFFERENT?

Our preliminary view is that the key differences are:

An express definition of damage. All three clauses now expressly define “Damage” for the purpose of the material damage cover. This is not something that the previous clauses did – leaving the concept of damage to be defined elsewhere in the policy or as a matter of the common law. All three clauses define Damage as: “physical loss”; “physical destruction”; or “adverse physical change”, of property existent when the loss, destruction or change occurs. Under English law, the concept of damage and adverse change is well understood and set out in multiple authorities, culminating in Sky v Riverstone. It seems from the SCB case (where the Court focused on a dictionary definition) that it may not be as well set out in all jurisdictions. This new definition gives rise to questions as to whether the definition is as inclusive as the common law in some respects and / or broader in others. There is also a practical drafting point: policyholders and brokers should be alert to policy wordings containing an existing and potentially competing definition of damage, and should review those wordings carefully when incorporating the new clauses.

Incorporation of defective property is expressly not damage. Each clause states that the introduction of defective property to insured property does not constitute Damage. This is an interesting addition in light of the US decisions, and specifically, SCB, where the Court treated the reduction in the bridge’s weightbearing capacity, resulting from the incorporation of defective concrete, as damage. 5 Similarly, it may be of interest in the context of the recent Australian public liability policy decisions treating the incorporation of defective cladding into a building as damage. 6



Each clause states that the introduction of defective property to insured property does not constitute Damage. This is an interesting addition in light of the US decisions, and specifically, SCB, where the Court treated the reduction in the bridge’s weightbearing capacity, resulting from the incorporation of defective concrete, as damage. Similarly, it may be of interest in the context of the recent Australian public liability policy decisions treating the incorporation of defective cladding into a building as damage. A defined test for a defect. The previous versions of the clauses did not define ‘Defect’, leaving it to be interpreted by the Courts. The new clauses define ‘Defect’ as being the “characteristic of the material, workmanship, design, plan or specification… that means that such property is less fit for purpose than was intended when such property was made, built, installed or constructed”. The incorporation of this definition potentially provides clarity on what has historically been a broadly interpreted concept.



The previous versions of the clauses did not define ‘Defect’, leaving it to be interpreted by the Courts. The new clauses define ‘Defect’ as being the “characteristic of the material, workmanship, design, plan or specification… that means that such property is less fit for purpose than was intended when such property was made, built, installed or constructed”. The incorporation of this definition potentially provides clarity on what has historically been a broadly interpreted concept. Structure of LEG 2 and LEG 3. The new LEG 2 and 3 clauses do not positively set out cover in terms, but the wording makes clear beyond doubt that there is in principle cover for Damage caused by a Defect. This is because the exclusion is an exclusion from “the cost of repairing, replacing, reinstating or rectifying Damage caused by a Defect in the Insured Property.”



The new LEG 2 and 3 clauses do not positively set out cover in terms, but the wording makes clear beyond doubt that there is in principle cover for Damage caused by a Defect. This is because the exclusion is an exclusion “the cost of repairing, replacing, reinstating or rectifying Damage caused by a Defect in the Insured Property.” Revised improvement wording in LEG 3. LEG 3 (along with DE5) has always been considered to afford the broadest cover for damage related to defects. However, it has also led to much debate as to what the ‘improve’ language excluded. This difficulty was well represented in SCB where: the insured argued that to improve meant to make something better than originally planned; and the insurers argued that simply addressing the defective component as part of the remediation was an excluded improvement to it.

The Court agreed with the insured.



In the amended drafting, the exclusion is of the “additional cost” incurred “to improve the… design… that was utilised to… install the Insured Property that has the Defect”. In defeating arguments such as were raised by insurers in SCB, it is helpful that the new clause now expressly asserts the exclusion relates to ‘ additional cost’ (as does, as a matter of interest, DE5). However, there may remain some debate, depending on the precise facts, applicable law and the reason for any change to the as installed construct, as to what deduction (if any) should be made.

An express access damage exclusion. In addition to the main exclusion, each of LEG 1, 2 and 3 now contains an additional exclusion for ‘access damage’. That is damage intentionally caused to property to enable replacement of defective property. LEG 3 includes an express carve-out where that access damage is necessary to repair, replace, reinstate or rectify damage. Again, access costs are not a new topic, as the DE clauses deal with them, but we anticipate that the new clauses may lead to questions as to how the access damage exclusion interacts with the LEG 2 wording and what cover is available where the access damage is caused in order to both repair damage and rectify defects.

CONCLUSION

Overall, the new clauses preserve familiar concepts, but they are more than a simple tidying-up exercise.

It remains to be seen how widely they will be adopted. Current market conditions are also likely to influence their uptake. Policyholders and brokers should therefore closely compare their options – not just between the different LEG/26 clauses but also between the earlier versions of the LEG clauses and other defects clauses, such as the DE clauses.

The most appropriate wording will depend on the particular project and the parties’ intended allocation of defect risk, including the nature of the works, the extent of defects cover sought and the terms available in the market. That calls for early engagement with brokers on the risks inherent in the project, alongside careful consideration of the legal effect of the different defect wordings.

Footnotes

1. PCL Constructors Canada Inc v Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co, 2014 ONSC 7480; Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc v Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Company, 2015 BCCA 347 (affirming 2014 BCSC 1568); Rickard Constructions Pty Ltd v Rickard Hails Moretti Pty Ltd [2004] NSWSC 1041.

2. South Capitol Bridgebuilders v Lexington Insurance Company, No 21-cv-1436 (RCL) (D.D.C., memorandum opinion supplied, dated 25 September 2023); Archer Western–De Moya Joint Venture v ACE American Insurance Co, No 1:22-cv-21160 (S.D. Fla., 12 January 2024).

3. SCB, p 17.

4. www.iua.co.uk/IUA/NewsPages/Press-Releases-2026/-London-Engineering-Group-launches-new-model-clauses-.aspx

5. SCB, p 10, 12–13 and 20.