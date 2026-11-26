Cyber risks to businesses continue to develop and evolve rapidly – in frequency, impact and mode – with the rise in the use of Generative AI across organisations increasing the risk. With the potential financial consequences of cyber incidents being so severe, organisations are increasingly turning to cyber insurance – as well as other insurance products – to mitigate the risks.

This article draws on our recent experience advising on significant cyber insurance recoveries for various policyholder clients, including for Marks & Spencer plc following its cyber-attack in 2025, and shares practical steps that policyholders can take to help maximise recovery.

Start with the big picture

Understanding what losses are potentially covered where is the first step to a successful claim

Cyber events can take a range of forms, from malicious attacks to non-malicious issues, such as accidental data breaches or system outages or degradations (due to internal error or incidents at third-party suppliers). Each of these events can result in a range of losses suffered by the business.

In the event of an incident – and ideally in advance – policyholders need to identify what losses may flow from a cyber event, and which insurance products may be responsive.

Cyber insurance policies, for example, can cover a range of losses, including:

First party losses – such as incident response costs, ransom payments, non-damage business interruption (i.e. loss of profits), and bricking costs (replacing hardware rendered unusable); and

Third party losses – covering the insured’s liability to, e.g. (a) third parties (such as customers or employees) due to cyber or data privacy breaches, and (b) fines paid to regulators.

Not all heads of cover will necessarily respond to all potential cyber incidents – for example, some policies or some categories of loss may be limited to malicious attacks. Further, each policy will contain certain exclusions and policy obligations, and it is essential any policyholder understands these. These may exclude certain kinds of loss (such as property damage and related business interruption, bodily injury, or losses arising from professional services or war and terrorism).

That said, some of these losses may be covered under other categories of policy. For example a property policy may cover certain property damage caused by a cyber attack (although the scope of cover varies), a civil liability or tech E&O policy may cover customer claims for services breaches, and D&O policy may cover securities claims brought by shareholders.

Understanding the map of potential cover for losses caused by cyber incidents as a starting point is therefore critical.

Claim smart from the start

The decisions you make in the first 48 hours can define your recovery

Following a cyber incident, it is important to consider how to approach the recovery strategy for the company – and the wider corporate group – at an early stage.

Policies will typically contain a range of obligations that may require prompt compliance, such as notifying insurers quickly, or obtaining consent to the engagement of external providers or making a ransom payment. Getting this right – in effect, getting insurers on board – early can be critical to the ultimate outcome of a claim.

Secondly, the insurance workstream needs to be part and parcel of the overall business strategy. It requires key internal stakeholder sponsorship but shouldn’t be the tail wagging the dog. The company may be exposed to third-party claims and regulatory investigations, and, outside of insurance, there could be recovery avenues against third parties. These workstreams will need to be carefully coordinated so they support, rather than undermine, each other, with communications being joined up. For example, statements made to regulators or customers may be relevant in any insurance claim or recovery action.

Effective coordination in turn depends on contemporaneous record keeping from the outset. Maintaining a clear audit trail – recording how key decisions were reached, or collating statements of work for services providers, can be decisive in substantiating an insurance claim. Throughout the process, the insured should conduct itself prudently: seeking cost efficiencies, and making, where possible in the context of the turmoil of an incident – well-reasoned choices.

Furthermore, care must be taken about what is said as to the facts of the incident, as many matters including legal, regulatory or reputational issues may be sensitive to that. A common mistake is to make statements about factual matters in relation to the incident, whether to insurers or externally, that aren’t actually yet known. It may take a while before much can be said, based on a single source of truth: usually once a forensic investigation is completed.

Early consideration should also be given to how to engage pragmatically in relation to claims. This may include sharing statements of work and estimates for service providers in as close to real time as possible, or, in respect of a business interruption claim, having forensic accounts for the policyholders and insurers respectively speaking to one-another from the outset as to what model fits the policy and what information is required. A recent International Underwriting Association report1 identifies coordination failures as the primary source of friction in cyber-BI claims, stemming from the absence of a shared process on issues like expert appointment and information sharing, rather than any fundamental disagreement over coverage itself, and advocates for a formal protocol embedded in tower policy.

Finally, each significant step – i.e. something said or done – should be considered in a wider strategic context: whether as to the potential impact on incoming claims or regulatory issues, recoveries from insurers or third parties, or as to reputation. This requires careful and skilled thought and co-ordination.

AI in focus

AI is reshaping both the threat landscape and the claims process

Generative AI has lowered the barrier to entry for cyber criminals – for example, by enabling the rapid creation of personalised, convincing phishing messages in any language – while the growing integration of AI models into business operations has expanded the number of potential entry points into corporate systems. At the same time, AI is proving critical in enabling faster and more effective incident response. Since AI use is now inevitably a factor in any cyber claim, we do not expect to see carve-outs or qualifications to cyber cover in relation to AI. However, insurers are taking a greater interest in how insureds deploy and govern AI, and policyholders should anticipate requests from insurers pre-placement for enhanced visibility over AI use across their operations and supply chains.

More broadly, the emergence of "silent AI" – whether AI-related risks sit implicitly within traditional policies without express reference – mirrors the earlier "silent cyber" debate. Non-disclosure of AI use at placement and weaknesses in AI governance are also likely to become areas of increasing scrutiny, with potential implications for both coverage and D&O exposure.

Shortcomings in AI governance can also expose directors to personal liability. The critical question is whether organisations fully understand their AI risk where models are trained, how and where data flows, and the potential consequences for their customers.

Preparation is everything

What you put in place before an incident can matter just as much as what happens during it

In a cyber insurance claim, often what was in place before the incident can be almost as impactful as what happened during it. The 2024 CrowdStrike outage illustrated this clearly: millions of devices were affected, yet many insureds found their policies did not respond because the event was non-malicious and their cover did not extend to system failure or technology error events. The CrowdStrike outage underscored the importance of mapping IT architecture against specific segments, sub-limits and exclusions within the insurance policy, and working closely with brokers to avoid unexpected coverage gaps.

It is also crucial to get your pre-inception disclosures – prior to policy placement – correct; if these are materially wrong or inaccurate, insurers may have the right to reduce or even deny a claim. The practical challenge for cyber policies is that computer systems will cover all aspects of the insured’s business, making the issues covered not only highly technical but extremely wide-ranging. When taking out a cyber policy, it is essential that policyholders involve a range of functions across the business including legal, IT, InfoSec, risk and security.

In practical terms, businesses must have a robust incident response plan; a clear understanding of policy requirements; and a defined governance structure for decision making during an incident.

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