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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Insurance & Business Interruption Claims FAQs

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Navigating insurance disputes can be complex, whether you're facing a claim rejection or broker disagreement. Understanding when to seek legal advice and what options are available for resolving policy coverage disputes is crucial for protecting your interests and ensuring fair treatment under your insurance contract.

United KingdomInsurance
Brabners LLP
Brabners LLP

Insurance & Policy Coverage Disputes FAQs

An insurance or policy coverage dispute arises where there is disagreement about whether a policy responds, what it covers, how it should be interpreted or what losses are recoverable under it.

What types of insurance disputes can arise?

Common issues include disputes about policy wording, scope of cover, notification, exclusions, aggregation, limits of indemnity, non-disclosure, misrepresentation and the proper measure of loss.

Do you act for insurers as well as policyholders?

Yes. We advise on insurance disputes for insurers and policyholders, as well as on matters where brokers or other intermediaries are involved in the dispute, including in professional negligence claims.

Do you have experience of business interruption disputes?

Yes. We advise on business interruption disputes under commercial insurance policies, including issues relating to scope of cover, policy wording, indemnity periods and recoverable loss.

Do you handle disputes linked to property and construction issues?

Yes. We advise on insurance disputes arising in property and construction contexts, including issues connected with developments, building works, damage, defects, remediation and associated losses.

Can you advise on structural warranty and latent defects claims?

Yes. We advise on structural warranty, latent defects and related insurance disputes, including questions about the scope of cover and claims arising from alleged defects and associated losses.

Can you help if there is a dispute with an insurance broker?

Yes. Insurance disputes don’t always arise solely between insurer and policyholder. They may also concern brokers or other intermediaries, including questions about advice, placement, disclosure and the adequacy of cover.

Do I need to wait until a claim has been formally rejected before taking advice?

Not necessarily. Early advice can be valuable where there is uncertainty about cover, policy construction, notification obligations or claim strategy.

Can insurance disputes be resolved without going to Court?

Often, yes. Many disputes can be resolved through negotiation, mediation or other forms of alternative dispute resolution. Where that isn’t possible, Court proceedings or arbitration may be necessary.

Why is early advice important in insurance disputes?

Insurance disputes often turn on policy wording, notices, supporting documents and how the claim or defence is framed. Taking advice early can help to protect your position and avoid unnecessary complications later.

What information should I have ready when seeking advice?

It’s usually helpful to have the policy wording and key correspondence or documents relating to the claim or dispute, including communications with insurers or brokers.

Can I obtain funding for an insurance dispute?

Funding may be available for some insurance disputes, depending on the nature of the matter and the wider costs and risk position. Where relevant, we can advise on the funding options that may be available and how these may affect overall strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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