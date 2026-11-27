In Makin v QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited [2026] EWCA Civ 1367, the Court of Appeal upheld the first instance decision (covered on our blog here) which found that an insurer was entitled to refuse cover for breaches of notification requirements, notwithstanding that the requirements were not expressly labelled as “conditions precedent”. Here, the Court of Appeal agreed that the wording gave the insurer an “absolute entitlement to refuse to deal with the claim rather than merely a contractual discretion”.

BACKGROUND

The Incident

On 6 August 2017, in the course of being ejected from a restaurant in Oldham, Mr Makin was held in a headlock by door staff engaged by Protec Security Group Limited (Protec). Although Mr Makin stood up and walked away from the incident seemingly unharmed, two days later he was found to have suffered a stroke which left him with serious neurological difficulties.

Mr Lucas, the sole director and shareholder of Protec, was away on leave at the time of the incident. The police contacted him on his return from holiday. Having interviewed the doorstaff the police dropped their investigation in September 2017.

On 29 October 2019, Mr Makin’s solicitors sent a letter of claim to the restaurant owner Mr Norbury. The letter said that the restaurant’s insurers ought to be informed of the letter. On 29 December 2019 Mr Norbury emailed a copy of the letter to Mr Lucas. The email said that Mr Norbury had been advised to share it with him and to ask Mr Lucas to pass it on to his own insurers.

In January 2020 Mr Norbury asked Mr Lucas to provide him with certain materials relevant to the claim, such as incident reports and CCTV. Mr Lucas replied to provide some documents and say that he had produced certain materials to the police following the incident.

On 5 June 2020 Mr Makin’s solicitors sent a letter of claim to Protec. The letter said that Protec should provide a copy of the letter to its insurers.

None of these documents were sent to Protec’s public liability insurer, QBE. The first notice of the claim sent to QBE was an email from Mr Makin’s solicitors dated 8 July 2020 enclosing the letter of claim that they had sent to Protec on 5 June 2020. QBE reserved its rights under the policy. When asked by QBE why Protec had not notified the claim to QBE, Mr Lucas said that:

The police had closed their investigation into the incident in September 2017;

The October 2019 letter of claim to the restaurant, sent to Protec in December 2019, was directed to the restaurant, not Protec;

They were not aware that Mr Makin had suffered any injuries until receipt of the letter of claim dated June 2020; and

When the letter of claim against Protec was received by Protec in June 2020 they could not recall what incident it related to and had therefore been investigating this point.

The proceedings

On 10 July 2023 Protec went into liquidation. Shortly thereafter, on a trial of a preliminary issue in proceedings before Sephton HHJ between Mr Makin, the restaurant and Protec, judgment was entered against Protec for damages to be assessed. QBE was not a party to those proceedings.

Mr Makin thereafter joined QBE under the Third Parties (Rights Against Insurers) Act 2010 (the 2010 Act). The 2010 Act permits a third party with a claim against an insolvent insured to bring a claim under the insolvent insured’s insurance policy in respect of the insured’s liability to the third party. In those proceedings QBE contended that (i) Protec had breached the notification clauses under the policy; (ii) the relevant claims conditions were conditions precedent to cover such that QBE was entitled to decline cover; and (iii) QBE was not bound by the decision of Sephton HHJ concerning Protec’s liability to Mr Makin for personal injury.

The Policy

The key policy provisions are set out below. The Claims Conditions began:

“The following Conditions 1-10 must be complied with after an incident that may give rise to a claim under your policy. Breach of these conditions will entitle us to refuse to deal with the relevant claim.”

Claims Condition 2 provided:

“You must not respond to any letter, writ or summons or other document sent to you in connection with any accident, incident or occurrence that may relate to any claim under your policy or which may give rise to a claim under any Section of your policy. You must immediately send them to Sutton Specialist Risks Ltd unanswered by return of post, or to us or legal representatives as may otherwise be advised by us.”

Claims Condition 3 dealt with notification of claims, with Condition 3.5 specifying:

“Within as soon as practical [sic] but in any event within thirty (30) days in the case of any other damage, bodily injury, incident, accident or occurrence, that may give rise to a claim under any your policy [sic] but not separate [sic] specified above.”

The 2010 Act

Section 1 of the 2010 Act provides that:

“(1) This section applies if- a relevant person incurs a liability against which that person is insured under a contract of insurance, or a person who is subject to such a liability becomes a relevant person. (2) The rights of the relevant person under the contract against the insurer in respect of the liability are transferred to and vest in the person to whom the liability is or was incurred (the “third party”). (3) The third party may bring proceedings to enforce the rights against the insurer without having established the relevant person's liability; but the third party may not enforce those rights without having established that liability. (4) For the purposes of this Act, a liability is established only if its existence and amount are established; and, for that purpose, "establish" means establish- by virtue of a declaration under section 2 …, by a judgment or decree, by an award in arbitral proceedings or by an arbitration, or by an enforceable agreement.”

FIRST INSTANCE DECISION

The judge at first instance found that no reasonable insured would have anticipated a potential claim immediately after the incident. However, in the following 30 days, Protec’s sole director (Mr Lucas) acquired sufficient information to trigger notification. This included his becoming aware that the police wished to interview his door staff regarding the incident.

The judge at first instance therefore held that Protec had failed to provide notice in accordance with Claims Condition 3.5. He agreed with QBE that the Claims Conditions were conditions precedent to cover, enabling QBE to refuse to provide an indemnity. Although he did not need to decide on the third issue raised by QBE (whether QBE was bound by Sephton HHJ’s decision on liability and quantum) because of his decision on cover, he nevertheless held that the judgment of HHJ Sephton KC would have been binding on QBE in the same manner in which it was binding on Protec.

Mr Makin appealed.

DECISION OF THE COURT OF APPEAL

The trigger for the notification obligation – Claims Condition 3.5

It was common ground between the parties that the obligation to notify under Claims Condition 3.5 arises if an insured has “sufficient knowledge that would cause a reasonable insured to form the view that it may give rise to a claim” and that “may give rise” meant a real as opposed to fanciful risk that it will give rise to a claim.

What was in issue was whether the trial judge had imposed an obligation upon Protec to carry out a rolling assessment of whether there existed circumstances that may give rise to a claim.

Mr Makin contended that the trial judge had wrongly taken into account knowledge acquired by Protec after the incident, and that by doing so, he had imposed an obligation to carry out a rolling assessment of whether Protec was aware of any incidents that may give rise to a claim. Mr Makin argued it was wrong for the trial judge to have found that Protec had an obligation to conduct such a rolling assessment. Protec sought to rely on the decision in Zurich Insurance plc v Maccaferri Ltd [2016] EWCA Civ 1302 (covered on our blog here) to contend that Protec was not under an obligation to conduct such an assessment. In that case Christopher Clarke LJ rejected Zurich’s submissions that a clause which required the insured to give notice in writing to the Insurer “as soon as possible after the occurrence of any event likely to give rise to a claim with full particulars thereof” and “on receiving verbal or written notice of any claim intimate or send same or a copy thereof immediately to the Insurer and [to] give all necessary information and assistance to enable the Insurer to deal with, settle or resist any claim as the Insurer may think fit” imposed an obligation on the insured to carry out a rolling assessment and proactively investigate. Clarke LJ held that the drafting was unclear and that the ambiguity ought to be resolved in favour of the insured.

The Court of Appeal held that there was no suggestion that Protec was under an obligation to conduct a rolling assessment – nothing in Clause 3.5 or the wider policy indicated that. The judge said that, even if he had set out a different analysis to that of Clarke LJ in Maccaferri it was right to distinguish it. Three features of Claims Condition 3.5 were relevant here: (a) it applied within a 30-day period, unlike the open-ended provision in Maccaferri; (b) its trigger was an incident that “may”, rather than was “likely to” give rise to a claim; (c) it did not require the insured to provide full particulars when notifying (unlike in Maccaferri).

The judge said that what was however clear from Maccaferri was that whether the insured event was likely to give rise to a claim was determined by reference to the insured’s knowledge, and the occurrence of the event is not necessarily a single moment; rather it is an occasion not limited to the exact moment.

On that analysis Mr Lucas of Protec had acquired the threshold knowledge for notifying either when on holiday or immediately upon his return and this triggered the notification obligation.

The duty to forward claims correspondence – Claims Condition 2

Mr Makin argued that the trial judge’s preferred meaning of Claims Condition 2 – namely that an insured must not respond to any letter, writ or summons or other document sent to it (a) that may relate to any claim under the insured’s policy or (b) in connection with any accident, incident or occurrence which may give rise to a claim, was impermissible as it required a rewriting of the policy. Mr Makin argued that its meaning was ambiguous and in those circumstances ought to be construed in favour of the insured.

The Court rejected these arguments. It held that, whilst Claims Condition 2’s drafting was “verging on the chaotic”, its meaning was clear to an ordinary policyholder reading the policy conscientiously. Documents sent in connection with an incident had to be forwarded to the specified address, unanswered, if they related to an existing policy or their contents indicated that a claim might arise. Protec had therefore breached Claims Condition 2 by failing to forward both the October 2019 letter of claim addressed to the restaurant operator (received in December 2019), and the June 2020 letter of claim addressed to Protec.

Were Claims Conditions 2 and 3.5 conditions precedent?

The Court attached “little or no weight” to the fact that the Claims Conditions were not labelled as conditions precedent, even in circumstances where other provisions in the policy were so described. Rather, the relevant question was whether the words “Breach of these conditions will entitle us to refuse to deal with the relevant claim” had the effect of rendering the Claims Conditions conditions precedent to cover.

Mr Makin argued that “will entitle us” only gave QBE a contractual discretion such as was recognised in Braganza v BP Shipping Ltd [2015] UKSC 17, [2015] 1 WLR 166. He submitted that the words “will entitle us” meant that avoidance or refusal to deal with a claim was not the automatic consequence of breach; rather, there was an intermediate step that QBE had to take of deciding whether they would rely upon their contractual entitlement. That discretion was fettered, per Braganza, by an obligation to do so rationally or on reasonable grounds.

The Court of Appeal rejected this argument completely:

the words “will entitle us” were not qualified in any way;

there was no basis to elide the words “choice” and “discretion”, the ability of the insurer to choose not to refuse the claim did not equate to a fettered discretion as to whether to deal with the claim;

the words “will entitle us” were not unclear; and

Mr Makin did not explain why a Braganza-type duty ought to arise.

As such, the Court held that the words “will entitle us” gave QBE an unqualified entitlement to refuse the claim.

Were the findings of Sephton HHJ as to Protec’s liability to Mr Makin binding on QBE?

QBE had argued that:

Section 1(4) of the 2010 Act did not apply because HHJ Sephton’s judgment did not establish the issues of both liability and quantum; and

Pursuant to Omega Proteins Ltd v Aspen Insurance UK Limited [2010] EWHC 2280 (Comm) HHJ Sephton’s judgment should not be regarded as determinative as to whether the loss and damage suffered by Mr Makin was covered by the policy. The Judge therefore ought to have held that QBE was entitled to dispute either that Protec was liable to Mr Makin or that Protec was liable on the basis specified in the judgment.

On the first of the issues QBE accepted that if there were subsequently to be a hearing that determined the quantum of the liability, the amount of the liability would be established. However, per the second of the two issues above, QBE challenged whether that finding would be binding on them. At first instance, the Judge had accepted Mr Makin’s submissions on this point, following a decision of the Inner House in Scotland Gas Networks v QBE UK Ltd [2024] CSIH 36, holding that as and when quantum was determined in the claim by Mr Makin against Protec, the effect of section 1(4) of the 2010 Act was to prevent insurers from challenging the amount established against the insured by judgment.

The Court of Appeal declined to answer the question on the basis that determination of the issue would have been obiter. It therefore leaves open an interesting question – whether, in circumstances where a third party brings a claim under section 1 of the 2010 Act, insurers are permitted to challenge a judgment that had been entered against the insured alone.

COMMENT

This decision serves as a reminder to policyholders to carefully read and understand the claims conditions in their policies, particularly around notification. Even where a policy condition does not carry a “condition precedent” label, it is incumbent on policyholders to look to the substance of the wording to ascertain how the provision is intended to operate in practice.

Further, at placement and renewal policyholders should seek to limit the remedy for breach of any notification provisions to the prejudice suffered by the insurer as a result of the breach. If this is not possible, policyholders should continue to administer the policy with significant caution around the notification infrastructure.

Policyholders need to remain alive to the interaction between the claims conditions. Here, the Court of Appeal held that whilst Claims Condition 3.5 ceased to apply after 30 days, correspondence received after this date (in December 2019 and June 2020) still engaged Claims Condition 2. As such, policyholders should remain alive to the possibility that an incident which falls outside one notification provision may not necessarily fall outside all reporting duties.