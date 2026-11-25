In Vivid Housing Ltd v Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE [2026], the Court of Appeal considered when passive fire safety defects, such as combustible cladding, missing cavity barriers or debris in cavities, can amount to "the threat of imminent destruction or physical damage" under a housing warranty insurance policy, potentially triggering cover before any fire has actually occurred.

The Court confirmed that the test is whether, viewed objectively, the damage is sufficiently likely to happen sufficiently soon. Whether that threshold is met is a question of fact and degree.

We examine the background to the dispute, the parties' arguments, the Court of Appeal's decision and what the judgment means for policyholders and insurers dealing with fire safety defects.

Case overview: the fire safety defects claim

Vivid Housing Limited ("Vivid") is the freehold owner of a block of 72 flats in Portsmouth, insured under a Housing Warranty Insurance Policy issued by Building LifePlans Ltd under a binding authority granted by Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE ("Allianz").

The Period of Insurance ran from 22 May 2008 to 21 May 2020. On or about 19 May 2020 – days before cover expired – Vivid notified a claim.

The defects alleged included combustible cladding with combustible foam insulation on a building over 18m, missing vertical and horizontal cavity barriers, and combustible construction debris within the cavities.

A façade fire risk assessment rated the cladding and workmanship issues as medium risk, but gave the absence of compartmentation its highest, red ("critical") priority. Vivid put a waking watch in place.

Allianz denied that the policy responded, and Vivid commenced proceedings in 2023.Allianz applied for summary judgment. For that application only, it assumed that the alleged defects were "Defects" within the policy and did not rely on a fire exclusion (clause 4(a)(iv)) which, on its face, excluded threats of imminent damage arising from fire.

In December 2025, Jefford J refused summary judgment in respect of the fire safety defects. Allianz appealed.

The policy wording

Clause 3(a) of the policy provided an indemnity for the cost of repairing, replacing and/or strengthening the Premises following a Defect which becomes manifest and is notified during the Period of Insurance, causing:

"(i) destruction of the Premises; or (ii) physical damage to the Premises; or (iii) the threat of imminent destruction or physical damage to the Premises which requires immediate remedial measures for theprevention of destruction or physical damage within the Period of Insurance."

No fire had occurred, so the claim depended entirely on limb (iii).

The parties' submissions: does fire need to be about to break out?

Allianz argued that the judge had construed clause 3(a)(iii) so that damage by fire is always "imminent", depriving the words "imminent" and "immediate" of any effective meaning. Applying the ordinary meaning of those words, a threat had to be both likely to happen and likely to happen sufficiently soon, and had to require remedial measures before the end of the Period of Insurance. Allianz also pointed to Vivid's claim form, which answered "N/A" when asked whether urgent repairs were required, and to the fact that only a waking watch had followed.

Vivid countered that the threat of fire is constant and arises from a multitude of everyday causes. The defects meant that an ordinary fire could spread unseen and uninhibited around the building, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

At first instance, Jefford J had held that the question was whether, at the relevant time (August 2019, the date of the fire risk report), "the risk of fire was sufficiently serious and would eventuate sufficiently soon". She considered that requiring the insured to show that a fire was about to break out would not be a commercial construction, since the policy would then hardly ever respond to fire risk.

Court of Appeal decision: right test, a question for trial

The Court of Appeal (Stuart-Smith LJ, with whom Phillips LJ and Peter Jackson LJ agreed) unanimously dismissed the appeal, observing that "the longer the hearing of this appeal lasted, the less there appeared to be between the parties". It held that:

The correct test is that in Gerling General Insurance Co v Canary Wharf plc [2003] EWHC 2234 (Comm): whether, considered prospectively and objectively, a reasonable person would regard the damage as "sufficiently likely to happen sufficiently soon" to be described as imminent. That is a question of fact and degree, read in light of the policy as a whole. The judge had adopted that test, and it was "not reasonably arguable" that she had not. The insured peril is the threat of imminent destruction or physical damage caused by a Defect – not the threat of fire as such. However, the judge was entitled to find a real prospect that a reasonable observer would conclude there was "a serious risk of fire and the consequent threat of destruction or damage sufficiently soon". The judge was entitled to observe that Allianz's approach would mean the clause responded only if some feature of the property or the Defect made the ignition of a fire imminent. Although she had noted that Vivid's "constant threat" argument might, on one view, remove the temporal element altogether, she did not adopt that view. On "immediate remedial measures", there is "an obvious relationship between the severity of the risk and the urgency of proposed remedial repairs". The terms of Vivid's notification were not determinative; the CBRE prioritisation of the compartmentation defects was "much more informative", and "it is at least a tenable submission that adopting a waking watch is a remedial step".

These were, in the Court's words, "paradigm matters for resolution at a trial, not on a summary judgment application".

Key takeaways for insurers and building owners

No need for a fire to be imminent : an insured need not show that a fire was about to break out. Equally, the decision does not mean that fire safety defects automatically satisfy the imminence requirement – the risk must still be sufficiently serious and the resulting damage sufficiently likely to occur sufficiently soon.

: an insured need not show that a fire was about to break out. Equally, the decision does not mean that fire safety defects automatically satisfy the imminence requirement – the risk must still be sufficiently serious and the resulting damage sufficiently likely to occur sufficiently soon. Fact-sensitive, and hard to strike out : whether passive fire defects create a threat of imminent damage is a question of fact and degree. Insurers should expect such claims to be difficult to dispose of summarily.

: whether passive fire defects create a threat of imminent damage is a question of fact and degree. Insurers should expect such claims to be difficult to dispose of summarily. Build the contemporaneous record : as with all prospective tests, the assessment is made through the eyes of a reasonable observer at the relevant time. Fire risk assessments, risk prioritisation, fire incident data and records of interim measures (such as waking watches) will be central evidence.

: as with all prospective tests, the assessment is made through the eyes of a reasonable observer at the relevant time. Fire risk assessments, risk prioritisation, fire incident data and records of interim measures (such as waking watches) will be central evidence. Interim measures matter : a waking watch may be characterised as a remedial step, and as evidence of the seriousness of the risk rather than of its absence. Claim forms should nonetheless be completed with care, even if they are not determinative.

: a waking watch may be characterised as a remedial step, and as evidence of the seriousness of the risk rather than of its absence. Claim forms should nonetheless be completed with care, even if they are not determinative. Watch the policy as a whole: the decision was made on assumed facts and without reliance on the fire exclusion, which Allianz reserved for trial. Outcomes will always turn on the specific wording, exclusions and evidence.

The decision comes as Parliament considers the Building Safety (Remediation of Unsafe Cladding etc) Bill, introduced on 14 October 2026, which would impose duties to assess fire risks, carry out remedial works and introduce interim safety measures. We considered the Bill in detail in our insight: Remediation Bill: new duties, tougher enforcement and greater accountability. For building owners facing remediation costs, latent defects policies may be a valuable avenue of recovery.

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