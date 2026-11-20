The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on proposals to exempt certain performance fees from the scope of the workplace pensions charge cap.

Background

Default funds in workplace pension schemes (whether trust-based or contract-based) that are being used for automatic enrolment are subject to a charge cap of 0.75%. This cap is implemented via legislation for trust-based schemes, and via FCA rules for contract-based schemes. Over recent years, there has been increasing concern that the cap—particularly the inclusion of performance fees within its scope—is hindering schemes’ ability to invest in a wider range of asset classes such as private markets.

In 2023, the government amended the legislation governing trust-based schemes to exempt certain specified performance fees from the scope of the cap to support pension scheme investment in private markets. It also published statutory guidance to which trustees are required to have regard when entering into any agreement which involves the use of performance fees.

Proposals

The FCA is proposing to amend the rules governing contract-based workplace schemes to exempt the same specified performance fees from the scope of the charge cap. This would align the FCA rules with the legislation governing trust-based schemes, as well as replicating relevant aspects of the government’s statutory guidance on performance fees. The FCA is also proposing additional safeguards and clarifications in a limited number of areas to reflect developments in the market since 2023 and recent supervisory insights.

Next Steps

The consultation closes on 14 January 2027, and the FCA currently expects to publish its final rules in summer 2027. It will also share the consultation evidence and findings with the government to inform their understanding of how the framework operates in practice, including its role in promoting investment in private markets. The government will consider any potential changes to the rules governing trust-based schemes on a case-by-case basis.