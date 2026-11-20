ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Charge Cap In Contract-Based Workplace Pension Schemes: Proposed Exemption Of Performance Fees
Mayer Brown
Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major...View firm profile
The Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on proposals to exempt certain performance fees from the workplace pensions charge cap, aiming to align contract-based schemes with trust-based schemes and potentially unlock greater investment in private markets. The consultation addresses long-standing concerns that the current 0.75% cap has been limiting pension schemes' ability to diversify into alternative asset classes.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on proposals to exempt certain performance fees from the scope of the workplace pensions charge cap.
Background
Default funds in workplace pension schemes (whether trust-based or contract-based) that are being used for automatic enrolment are subject to a charge cap of 0.75%. This cap is implemented via legislation for trust-based schemes, and via FCA rules for contract-based schemes. Over recent years, there has been increasing concern that the cap—particularly the inclusion of performance fees within its scope—is hindering schemes’ ability to invest in a wider range of asset classes such as private markets.
In 2023, the government amended the legislation governing trust-based schemes to exempt certain specified performance fees from the scope of the cap to support pension scheme investment in private markets. It also published statutory guidance to which trustees are required to have regard when entering into any agreement which involves the use of performance fees.
Proposals
The FCA is proposing to amend the rules governing contract-based workplace schemes to exempt the same specified performance fees from the scope of the charge cap. This would align the FCA rules with the legislation governing trust-based schemes, as well as replicating relevant aspects of the government’s statutory guidance on performance fees. The FCA is also proposing additional safeguards and clarifications in a limited number of areas to reflect developments in the market since 2023 and recent supervisory insights.
Next Steps
The consultation closes on 14 January 2027, and the FCA currently expects to publish its final rules in summer 2027. It will also share the consultation evidence and findings with the government to inform their understanding of how the framework operates in practice, including its role in promoting investment in private markets. The government will consider any potential changes to the rules governing trust-based schemes on a case-by-case basis.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.