PODCAST · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Insurance Bites Podcast - Episode 6
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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The Court of Appeal has weighed in on a critical question for directors and officers facing fraud allegations: must D&O insurers continue funding defence costs during ongoing proceedings, or can they withdraw coverage based on unproven allegations? This decision has significant implications for policyholders who may depend on insurance resources to mount an effective legal defence against serious claims.
Episode 6: D&O defence costs: the Court of Appeal decision in Liberty Managing Agency v Chedid
In this episode of Insurance Bites, Hamish Hunter and Kate Mann, Senior Associates in the Insurance & Professional Risks team, report on the appeal in Liberty Managing Agency Limited v Chedid which considered whether allegations of fraud against directors or officers permit a D&O insurer to withdraw cover, or whether the insurer must wait for independent determination. This is a critical question for an insured policyholder as it may determine whether they have the resources to mount a proper defence to the allegations.
Our article on the first instance decision can be seen here on our Insurance Notes blog: Established, not alleged: Commercial Court confirms D&O policyholders' right to defence costs
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