Burned By The Small Print? High Court Requires Strict Compliance With Specified “reasonable Precautions” For Hot Works

In Attleys Roofing Limited v QBE UK Limited [2026] EWHC 2742 (Comm), the High Court held, in the context of a preliminary issues hearing, that a hot works condition in a public liability policy imposed an absolute obligation to comply with specified precautions, despite describing them as "reasonable precautions".

A conventional "reasonable precautions" clause is usually breached only where the insured has acted recklessly. Here, however, the wording made even a negligent or innocent failure to take the specified precautions a breach of a condition precedent to indemnity. The decision highlights the importance of reading "reasonable precautions" language in its particular policy context.

BACKGROUND

Attleys Roofing Limited (Attleys) is a roofing contractor. QBE UK Limited (QBE) insured Attleys under an Advantage Contractors Liability policy, which included public liability cover (the Policy). Attleys' workers had used an oxyacetylene torch on a lead roof at a property. After the work was completed, a fire broke out, causing significant damage to the building. Claims for that damage have since been threatened against Attleys, which sought a declaration from the Court that QBE was liable to indemnify it under the Policy for those claims and associated legal costs. QBE denied liability.

The Policy contained a hot works general liability condition (the Hot Works Condition):

"6.5.4 Heat away from premises – CONDITIONS PRECEDENT We will indemnify you under the policy only if you comply with the following conditions precedent: Where work involving use of a naked flame or other heat source or oxyacetylene, electric arc or similar welding, cutting, grinding or other spark emitting equipment by any person (whether a third-party contractor, an employee or other) is carried out away from any premises owned or occupied by you: you and your employees must take all 'reasonable precautions' to prevent damage; and you shall ensure that as a minimum any subcontractors or persons acting on your behalf comply with the 'reasonable precautions' set out below. The term 'reasonable precautions' shall include but not be limited to the following: …"

The clause went on to list eight specific precautions to be taken before, during and after hot works.

The key issue for the Court was whether the Hot Works Condition should be read as:

A conventional "reasonable precautions" clause – engaged only by a reckless failure to take reasonable precautions, including those specified in the Hot Works Condition, and not by a merely negligent or innocent failure to do so (as Attleys contended); or An absolute condition precedent – engaged even where the failure to take the precautions set out in the Hot Works Condition was negligent or innocent, rather than reckless (as QBE contended).

DECISION

His Honour Judge Pearce applied the usual approach to construing insurance contracts, asking what a reasonable person, equipped with the background knowledge available to both parties at the time, would have understood the wording to mean.

He reviewed the authorities on "reasonable precautions" clauses, which confirm the usual position that such clauses are not breached by mere negligence, only by recklessness on the part of the insured itself (as opposed to its employees) (per Board of Trustees of the Tate Gallery v Duffy Construction Ltd(No 2) [2007] EWHC 912 (TCC); [2008] Lloyd’s Rep IR 159). This reflects the Court’s assumption that parties do not intend to negate a core part of liability or property insurance cover (i.e. coverage for liability or damage due to negligent acts) unless the clause is drafted with sufficiently clear wording to achieve that result.

However Attley’s policy was not a general “reasonable precautions” clause, since it incorporated specific requirements which must be complied with for hot works. The Court preferred QBE's construction of the Hot Works Condition as an absolute condition precedent. The Judge made the following key observations:

Hot works conditions are common in insurance policies, and in at least some policies, compliance with specific precautions is a condition precedent to the insured's right to indemnity.

A reasonable observer would understand that a conventional "reasonable precautions" clause excludes indemnity only where the insured has acted recklessly, unless the clause's own wording makes sufficiently clear that a different standard applies.

It is easier for an insurer to demonstrate that clear wording where, as here, it relies on specified precautions rather than an open-ended notion of what might be reasonable.

The use of single inverted commas in the Hot Works Condition, but nowhere else in the Policy, signalled that the phrase was a defined term, with its meaning supplied by the specific precautions that followed.

It would be strange for subparagraph (a) of the Hot Works Condition to operate as a conventional reasonable precautions clause while subparagraph (b) operated as an absolute condition precedent. If anything, one might expect a policy to be more forgiving, not less, where the loss was caused by someone other than the insured.

Attleys' preferred reading required the word "reasonable" to do two jobs at once: identify the precautions to be taken and set a recklessness threshold for when non-compliance could defeat cover. This was an unnatural way to read the clause.

Although the clause could have been drafted more clearly, for example by saying the insured "must take all reasonable precautions … and in particular must comply with the specified precautions", that did not prevent it from having the meaning QBE contended for.

HHJ Pearce therefore concluded that the Hot Works Condition imposed an absolute obligation to take the specified precautions. A negligent or innocent failure to comply could therefore engage the exception to indemnity just as a reckless failure could.

COMMENT

This case is a reminder that the conventional position, that a "reasonable precautions" clause only excludes indemnity where the insured has acted recklessly, can be displaced by clear wording in the policy. This was consistent with a series of previous decisions, including Bonner-Williams v Peter Lindsay Leisure [2001] All ER (Comm) 1140 and Aspen Insurance v Sangster & Annand [2019] Lloyd’s Rep IR 217.

The Judge’s reasoning highlights three features of the wording that supported that conclusion and are worth watching for in other policies: (a) the fact that specific precautions were listed; (b) the use of single inverted commas; and (c) the commercial consequence of the insured's construction, which would result in the odd outcome of applying a different, stricter standard where the breach is due to a subcontractor as opposed to the insured or its employees.

The case highlights once again the need for vigilance when it comes to identifying and complying with conditions precedent to liability in insurance policies. While the Hot Works Condition here was described as a “condition precedent”, its practical effect was to severely limit the cover available for hot works claims. Insurers’ detailed requirements for operational safety had to be strictly complied with in order to access the Policy - even innocent or negligent breaches would in this case provide insurers with a complete defence to the claim.

It is a salutary reminder to policyholders and their brokers that, at placing stage, every effort should be made to reduce the scope of (or remove) conditions precedent. If that is not possible, then it will be important to clarify the circumstances in which the condition precedent will apply. If it is not possible to remove the condition precedent altogether, then the policyholder should take steps to ensure that all relevant personnel are operating in accordance with those (potentially strict) requirements.