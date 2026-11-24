An applicant with a pending in-country application for permission to stay should not travel outside the Common Travel Area before the Home Office makes a decision. Underparagraph 34K of the Immigration Rules, the application will be treated as withdrawn on the date the applicant leaves the Common Travel Area.

Travel from the UK to the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man does not trigger paragraph 34K because those places are within the Common Travel Area. However, leaving the UK ends section 3C leave. This means that travel within the Common Travel Area can still have serious consequences even though the pending application is not automatically withdrawn under paragraph 34K.

1. Keeping Your Passport Does Not Mean You Can Travel Safely

Paragraph 34J of the Immigration Rules provides that proof of identity submitted for an application for permission to stay will be returned while the application is being considered, unless the Secretary of State considers it necessary to retain it. Many applicants now provide biometrics and supporting documents through UKVCAS or a digital process and keep their passport.

Having the passport in your possession is not permission to leave and return without affecting your application or immigration status. The legal consequences depend on the application you made, where you travel and the permission you hold at the time of departure.

The relevant provisions were introduced with effect from 6 October 2021. They remain important even though the application and immigration-status systems have become increasingly digital.

2. Which Pending Applications Does Paragraph 34K Cover?

Paragraph 34K applies to an undecided application for permission to stay. This includes many in-country applications for further permission to stay and for indefinite leave to remain or settlement.

It does not provide a universal rule for every Home Office matter. Entry clearance applications, citizenship applications, asylum claims, immigration appeals and administrative review are governed by different provisions. A person considering travel should first identify the exact application or process that is pending.

An EU Settlement Scheme application made under Appendix EU is an important exception: current Home Office guidance states that it is not automatically withdrawn if the applicant travels outside the Common Travel Area before a decision. That does not by itself guarantee a right to return, and the applicant should check the travel documents and status evidence required in their circumstances.

3. Travel Outside the Common Travel Area

The Common Travel Area comprises the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. Travel to any other country or territory is travel outside the Common Travel Area.

Where a decision has not been made on an application for permission to stay, paragraph 34K provides that the application is treated as withdrawn on the date the applicant leaves the Common Travel Area. The withdrawal is automatic. It does not depend on the applicant asking to withdraw or on the Home Office discovering the journey immediately.

Once the application is withdrawn, there is no longer a pending application on which the Home Office can make the requested grant. A new application may be required, and it may need to be made from outside the UK depending on the route and the person’s position.

4. Travel Within the Common Travel Area and Section 3C Leave

Travel from the UK to the Republic of Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man does not take the applicant outside the Common Travel Area, so paragraph 34K does not automatically withdraw the permission-to-stay application.

The position under section 3C of the Immigration Act 1971 is different. Section 3C can extend existing limited leave where a valid application to vary that leave was made before it expired and the leave expires before the application is finally determined. Section 3C leave ends if the person leaves the UK. This includes departure for another part of the Common Travel Area.

A person who is relying on section 3C leave should therefore not assume that travel to Ireland or the Islands is safe merely because paragraph 34K is not triggered. The application may remain pending, but the person’s extended leave and the conditions attached to it will have ended.

5. What Happens to Existing Immigration Permission?

If the applicant still has unexpired immigration permission when leaving the UK, that permission may remain in force after departure. Whether it supports a return to the UK depends on its expiry date, the route and conditions, whether it has been cancelled, and the travel document or eVisa record used for the journey.

By contrast, a person whose previous permission expired and who was relying only on section 3C leave cannot rely on section 3C after leaving the UK. The pending application does not itself provide a right to enter the UK.

Before travel, a person with an eVisa should check that the current passport or travel document is linked to the UKVI account and review the current eVisa travel guidance. A correct digital record does not remove the separate risk that paragraph 34K will withdraw the application.

6. Application Fees and the Immigration Health Surcharge

An application-fee refund is not automatic when travel causes an application to be treated as withdrawn. If biometrics have already been submitted, or documents have been submitted online where biometrics are not required, current Home Office guidance says that the application fee must not be refunded. A cancellation before the relevant biometric or online submission step may qualify for a refund, depending on the application route and process used.

Where an immigration health surcharge was paid, a full surcharge refund is normally due if the application is withdrawn before a decision. Settlement applications do not require an immigration health surcharge, so no surcharge refund arises for those applications.

7. Can I Re-Enter the UK While the Application Is Pending?

A pending application for permission to stay does not give the applicant a right to re-enter the UK. If the applicant travels outside the Common Travel Area, paragraph 34K will normally have withdrawn that application before the return journey.

Whether the person can return must be assessed on another lawful basis, such as unexpired permission or a new entry clearance. Admission is not guaranteed merely because the previous permission appears in an online account, and permission can be examined or cancelled at the border in the circumstances allowed by law.

A person who had only section 3C leave when leaving the UK will have lost that leave on departure. They should not attempt to rely on the withdrawn application or former section 3C status as authority to return.

8. Other Pending Processes

Different rules apply to other Home Office and tribunal processes. In particular, an in-country administrative review is treated as withdrawn if the applicant leaves the UK. Travel can also affect an immigration appeal, asylum claim or citizenship application in different ways. The paragraph 34K analysis in this article should not be applied to those processes without checking their own rules.

9. Questions to Check Before Travelling

What exact application, review, appeal or claim is pending?

Is the proposed destination inside or outside the Common Travel Area?

Do you have unexpired permission, or are you relying on section 3C leave?

What will happen to the application fee, immigration health surcharge and any linked dependant applications?

What valid permission and current passport or eVisa evidence will support your return to the UK?

Where travel is urgent, obtain advice before departure. Depending on the route and timing, it may be necessary to consider a priority service, withdrawal before a relevant processing step, or a fresh application from overseas.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers and Immigration Lawyers

Our immigration barristers and immigration lawyers have over 25 years’ experience preparing applications for entry clearance, permission to stay and settlement in the UK. For expert advice about urgent travel, a pending application or section 3C leave, contact our immigration barristers and immigration lawyers on 0203 617 9173 or complete the enquiry form below.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

Can I travel outside the UK while waiting for a leave-to-remain decision?

You should not travel outside the Common Travel Area before a decision. Paragraph 34K will normally treat the pending permission-to-stay application as withdrawn on the date you leave the Common Travel Area.

Does travel to the Republic of Ireland withdraw my application?

Not under paragraph 34K, because Ireland is within the Common Travel Area. However, leaving the UK ends section 3C leave, so the journey can still have serious status and return consequences.

Does travel to Jersey, Guernsey or the Isle of Man withdraw my application?

Travel to the Islands does not take you outside the Common Travel Area and therefore does not itself trigger paragraph 34K. Section 3C leave nevertheless ends when you leave the UK.

Does paragraph 34K apply to an EU Settlement Scheme application?

No. Current Home Office guidance states that an Appendix EU application is not automatically withdrawn by travel outside the Common Travel Area, although travel and re-entry requirements must still be checked.

What if my existing visa or permission has not expired?

Unexpired permission may remain in force after departure, but the pending application will still normally be withdrawn if you travel outside the Common Travel Area. Check the permission, its conditions, your eVisa record and the basis on which you intend to return.

Will my application fee and immigration health surcharge be refunded?

The application fee is not automatically refunded and is normally retained once biometrics or the relevant online documents have been submitted. A paid immigration health surcharge is normally refunded if the application is withdrawn before decision, but settlement applications do not attract the surcharge.

Can I return to the UK to wait for the decision?

The pending application gives no right to return, and travel outside the Common Travel Area will normally have withdrawn it. You must have another valid basis for entry, and admission cannot be assumed.

Can I travel while an administrative review is pending?

An in-country administrative review is governed by separate rules and is treated as withdrawn if the applicant leaves the UK. Obtain process-specific advice before travelling.