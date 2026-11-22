The UK Global Business Mobility Service Supplier visa allows eligible overseas workers (employed by overseas businesses) and overseas self-employed professionals to provide services temporarily to UK businesses under the UK’sinternational trade agreements.

One of the distinctive features of the Service Supplier route is that applicants can satisfy the skill-level requirement in two different ways, known as Option A and Option B. The skill-level requirement requires the proposed job under a sponsored work route to meet a set level of occupational skill.

Under Option A, applicants must generally be sponsored in an occupation code listed as eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes under Appendix Skilled Occupations. Under Option B, applicants may qualify even where their occupation code is not ordinarily eligible for sponsorship under the Global Business Mobility routes, provided they satisfy separate requirements concerning their qualifications and professional experience.

This distinction can be particularly important for businesses seeking to bring experienced technical specialists and other professionals to the UK to fulfil international service contracts, for whom an eligible occupation code may not otherwise be available under Option A. An occupation which does not qualify under Option A may be eligible under Option B.

However, Option B is not simply an exemption from the occupation-code requirements. Applicants must satisfy specific qualification and professional experience requirements, which may be more complex than they initially appear.

In this article, we explain the differences between Option A and Option B, the requirements for qualifying under each option, and the practical considerations for businesses and overseas professionals seeking to use the Service Supplier route.

1. What Is the Global Business Mobility Service Supplier Visa?

The Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier route was introduced on 11 April 2022, replacing the previous provisions which were in the Temporary Work – International Agreement route.

The Service Supplier route allows eligible overseas workers to come to the UK temporarily to provide services under a contract covered by one of the UK’s international trade agreements. There are two principal categories of applicants.

Contractual Service Suppliers: employees of an overseas business which has entered into an eligible contract to provide services to a UK business. The employee remains employed by the overseas service provider while undertaking the temporary assignment in the UK. The company in the UK is described as their sponsor.

Independent Professionals: are self-employed professionals established overseas who have entered into an eligible arrangement to provide services to a UK business (their sponsor).

The route may be relevant to businesses providing services in sectors such as engineering and integrated engineering services, management consulting services and services related to management consultancy, information technology and other professional or technical services, provided the relevant services are covered by an applicable international trade agreement.

Unlike the Skilled Worker route, the Service Supplier route is not generally intended for permanent recruitment into the UK labour market. Instead, it facilitates temporary assignments connected to eligible international service contracts. The route does not lead directly to settlement in the UK.

For further information about the wider eligibility requirements, see our Global Business Mobility – UK Service Supplier Visa guide.

2. What Is the Difference Between Option A and Option B?

Applicants under the Service Supplier route must obtain 40 points, including 20 points for sponsorship and 20 points for a job at the appropriate skill level.

As above, the skill-level requirement can be satisfied through either Option A or Option B.

The main distinction is whether the applicant relies on the eligibility of their occupation code or on their own qualifications and professional experience. This is somewhat of an oversimplification, as the individual’s qualifications will always be important when an application is considered, even under Option A. However, Option B places greater emphasis on specific qualifications.

Under Option A, the proposed occupation must ordinarily be listed as eligible for Global Business Mobility routes under Appendix Skilled Occupations.

Under Option B, the proposed occupation does not need to be eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes. Instead, the applicant must demonstrate that they meet the qualification and professional experience requirements prescribed by the Immigration Rules.

The Global Business Mobility Guidance tells decision-makers to “first consider whether the Applicant meets the requirements of Option A” and then only proceed to consider Option B, where Option A is not met. This means that a worker whose occupation is not eligible under Option A may nevertheless qualify under Option B. However, the fact that an individual has substantial experience in their profession does not automatically mean that they satisfy Option B. The applicant must also meet the applicable qualification requirements.

The relevant provisions are set out in Appendix Global Business Mobility routes.

3. Option A: Working in an Eligible Occupation Code

Under Option A, the applicant must normally be sponsored in an occupation code listed in Table 2 or Table 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations. These are generally occupations considered to be at graduate skill level.

Importantly, Option A does not automatically require the applicant to hold a university degree. The requirement concerns the skill level of the proposed occupation rather than the applicant’s formal academic qualifications. For example, an individual may have acquired the necessary skills and experience to undertake an eligible occupation through practical experience and professional training. The key consideration is whether the duties of the proposed role genuinely correspond to an eligible occupation code. The individual’s suitability for the relevant occupation will be considered by the decision-maker based on the evidence provided with the application.

How Is the Correct Occupation Code Identified?

Occupation codes are determined by reference to the nature of the work undertaken, rather than simply the job title. This can be particularly important where a role involves a combination of responsibilities or where a job title could describe several different occupations.

For example, a position described as an engineering specialist might involve professional engineering design, technical maintenance or practical installation work. These responsibilities may fall within different occupation codes. A sponsor should therefore consider the applicant’s actual duties and responsibilities when identifying the appropriate occupation code. The decision-maker will assess whether an appropriate occupation code was selected when assessing the application. We can assist with undertaking a job description analysis for the proposed role, which can help provide further confidence in the selection of the appropriate occupation code and allows businesses to retain a record of their selection process.

It is important to note that the Home Office must not have reasonable grounds to believe that the sponsor has selected a less appropriate occupation code because the most appropriate occupation would not be eligible under the Global Business Mobility routes. This means that a sponsor cannot simply select an occupation code because the applicant’s actual occupation is not eligible under Option A. The job the applicant will be doing in the UK needs to correspond to their occupation code.

Limited transitional arrangements also apply to certain existing Service Supplier visa holders whose occupations fall within Table 2b. However, these do not generally extend to new applicants.

4. Option B: Qualifying Through Qualifications and Professional Experience

Option B provides an alternative way of satisfying the skill-level requirement.

Under Option B, an applicant may qualify even where their occupation code is not listed as eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes under Appendix Skilled Occupations.

Instead, the applicant must satisfy the qualification and professional experience requirements of Appendix Global Business Mobility: Service Supplier.

This can be particularly relevant for overseas professionals whose work involves specialist technical or practical expertise but whose occupation does not fall within the list of eligible graduate-level occupations. For example, an overseas service provider may wish to send an experienced technical specialist to the UK to undertake work under an eligible international service contract.

Although the occupation may not qualify under Option A, the individual may potentially qualify under Option B if they possess the prescribed qualifications and professional experience. However, Option B is not a general exemption from the skill-level requirement. The applicant must satisfy the specific qualification and experience requirements, which must be assessed independently.

What Qualifications Are Required Under Option B?

The general requirement is for the applicant to hold a university degree or an equivalent-level technical qualification.

There are exceptions for individuals employed by an overseas services provider, supplying certain types of services, including technical testing and analysis, advertising, translation, fashion and modelling, and certain services covered by the CARIFORUM–UK Economic Partnership Agreement (chef de cuisine and entertainment services).

For example, an applicant providing technical testing and analysis services may qualify with a relevant technical qualification, rather than having to establish that the qualification is equivalent in level to a university degree.

By contrast, applicants providing most other services must satisfy the general degree or degree-equivalent technical qualification requirement. The applicable qualification requirement therefore depends on the nature of the services being provided. This is important because a technical qualification which is sufficient for one category of services may not satisfy the requirements for another.

What Is an Equivalent-Level Technical Qualification?

Determining whether a technical qualification is equivalent in level to a university degree can be one of the more complex aspects of an Option B application.

A qualification may demonstrate substantial practical competence without necessarily being equivalent to a university degree. Similarly, a vocational qualification may be highly relevant to the proposed work but still fall below the required academic level.

The Home Office’s Global Business Mobility caseworker guidance addresses the assessment of technical qualifications. Where the level of an overseas qualification is unclear, evidence such as a UK ENIC Statement of Comparability may assist.

However, whether a particular qualification meets the Immigration Rules will depend on the qualification itself and the requirements applicable to the services being supplied.

Can Professional Experience Replace a University Degree?

Not generally. One of the important distinctions under Option B is that the qualification and professional experience requirements are separate. In addition to the qualifications requirements, the route requires that the applicant have a certain number of years’ experience in the sector in which they will supply services, as discussed in the section which immediately follows.

An applicant may, therefore, have many years of relevant professional experience and still need to establish that they hold a university degree or equivalent-level technical qualification, unless an applicable exception applies. Professional experience should therefore not automatically be treated as making a lower-level qualification degree-equivalent.

For businesses seeking to sponsor experienced technical workers, this can be a particularly important issue to consider before proceeding with an application.

5. How Much Professional Experience Is Required Under Option B?

In addition to meeting the relevant qualification requirement, applicants relying on Option B must demonstrate the prescribed period of professional experience.The general requirements are:

Contractual Service Suppliers: At least three years’ professional experience in the sector in which the services will be supplied.

Independent Professionals (self-employed individuals): At least six years’ professional experience in the relevant sector.

A separate six-year requirement applies to the specified chef de cuisine category under the CARIFORUM–UK Economic Partnership Agreement.

It is important that the experience relates to the sector in which the applicant will provide services. The applicant’s overall professional history may demonstrate considerable expertise, but the Home Office must still be satisfied that the relevant period of experience has been established. In practice, this will often involve considering the applicant’s employment history, the nature of their previous duties and the evidence available to demonstrate the relevant experience.

Is the Professional Experience Requirement the Same as the Overseas Employment Requirement?

The Service Supplier route also generally requires an applicant to have worked as or for the overseas service provider outside the UK for a cumulative period of at least 12 months. This is referred to as the overseas employment requirement and is different from the professional experience requirement discussed above.

An applicant may therefore satisfy the overseas work requirement but fail to demonstrate the necessary professional experience. Conversely, an applicant may have substantial relevant professional experience but not have worked for the overseas service provider for the required period. It is important to ensure that all requirements are met.

6. Option A vs Option B: A Comparison

Requirement Option A Option B Eligible occupation code required Yes, normally Tables 2 or 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations No – does not need to be a code eligible under the Global Business Mobility routes University degree required Not automatically but the applicant should still demonstrate any relevant qualifications or experience which show they can undertake their role Generally a degree or equivalent-level technical qualification is required, subject to exceptions Specific professional experience requirement No separate three-year requirement under Option A, although the professional history is still relevant to an assessment of genuineness Generally three years for contractual service suppliers or six years for independent professionals and those providing the relevant chef de cuisine services Twelve months’ overseas employment Required Required Eligible service contract Required Required General immigration salary threshold applicable None, but the salary thresholds of the relevant eligible occupation code are likely to help show whether the applicant is being paid an appropriate level of salary None National Minimum Wage compliance Required Required

Both options provide 20 points towards the skill-level requirement. Neither removes the need to satisfy the remaining requirements of the Service Supplier route.

7. Is There a Minimum Salary Requirement Under Option A or Option B?

Unlike certain other Global Business Mobility routes, the Service Supplier route does not impose a general immigration salary threshold or occupation-specific going rate.

This applies to applicants relying on either Option A or Option B. However, this does not mean that there are no requirements concerning the worker’s remuneration.

The Immigration Rules require the Home Office not to have reasonable grounds to believe that the proposed employment fails to comply with the National Minimum Wage Regulations or Working Time Regulations.

The absence of an immigration salary threshold should therefore not be confused with an exemption from UK minimum wage legislation. This can be particularly relevant where a contractual service supplier remains employed and paid by an overseas business during their temporary UK assignment.

The Home Office sponsor guidance expressly contemplates arrangements where the UK sponsor is not responsible for paying the worker’s salary or fee. However, the actual remuneration arrangements must still comply with the applicable requirements.

Where a worker receives a combination of basic salary, overseas assignment allowances, accommodation or other benefits, it is important not to assume that the entire value of the package will necessarily count towards National Minimum Wage compliance. The treatment of individual payments will depend on the applicable National Minimum Wage legislation and the nature of the payments concerned. Further information can be found in the Government’s guidance on calculating the National Minimum Wage.

UK sponsors and overseas service providers should therefore ensure that the remuneration arrangements are clearly documented and that compliance with UK National Minimum Wage legislation has been considered before the assignment begins.

Sponsors may wish to seek employment advice, in addition to immigration advice.

8. Which Option Is More Appropriate for Your Service Supplier Application?

The appropriate option will depend on the nature of the proposed role and the applicant’s qualifications and professional experience.

Where the proposed occupation is eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes under Appendix Skilled Occupations, Option A may provide a more straightforward basis for demonstrating that the skill-level requirement is met.

Where the most appropriate occupation code is not eligible, it may be possible to rely on Option B. However, as above, an Option B application requires careful consideration of the applicant’s qualifications and experience.

It is not sufficient simply to establish that the applicant is experienced or capable of performing the proposed role. The applicant must satisfy the specific requirements of the Immigration Rules, including the applicable qualification-level requirement and prescribed period of professional experience.

In our experience advising businesses and applicants on sponsored work routes, identifying the correct occupation code and assessing the applicant’s qualifications at an early stage can be particularly important. A role may appear suitable for the Service Supplier route, but a detailed assessment may reveal that the applicant does not satisfy the requirements of the option initially being considered.

Similarly, a role which is not eligible under Option A may still be capable of sponsorship under Option B, depending on the applicant’s circumstances. Businesses should therefore avoid assuming that an ineligible occupation code necessarily prevents sponsorship, or that Option B automatically provides an alternative. A careful assessment of the role, the applicant’s qualifications and professional experience, and the applicable international trade agreement is necessary to determine whether the route is available.

9. How Can Richmond Chambers Assist With Service Supplier Applications?

The distinction between Option A and Option B can have important consequences for businesses seeking to bring overseas professionals to the UK.

At Richmond Chambers, we can assist with identifying the most appropriate occupation code, assessing whether the applicant may qualify under Option A or Option B, and advising on the wider requirements of the route.

Where the appropriate occupation code is not ordinarily eligible, we can advise on whether Option B may provide an alternative and the evidence likely to be required.

Seeking specialist advice before assigning a Certificate of Sponsorship or submitting an application can help identify potential difficulties at an early stage and ensure that the proposed application is prepared on the correct basis.

10. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

If you are a UK business seeking to bring overseas professionals to the UK under the Service Supplier route, or an overseas service provider considering whether your employees may qualify under Option A or Option B, our specialist immigration barristers can advise on the options available.

We can assess the proposed role, relevant occupation code, qualifications and professional experience, and advise on whether the requirements of the Service Supplier route are likely to be met.

For expert advice and assistance with a Global Business Mobility – Service Supplier visa application, please contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via our website enquiry form to arrange an initial consultation.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Option A and Option B for a Service Supplier visa?

Option A requires the applicant to be sponsored in an eligible occupation code, normally listed in Table 2 or Table 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations. Option B allows an applicant to satisfy the skill-level requirement through prescribed qualifications and professional experience, even where the occupation code is not ordinarily eligible under the Global Business Mobility routes.

Can I apply for a Service Supplier visa if my occupation code is not listed in Appendix Skilled Occupations as eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes?

Potentially, yes. An applicant may qualify under Option B if they meet the relevant qualification, professional experience and other requirements.

Do I need a university degree under Option B?

Generally, applicants must hold a university degree or equivalent-level technical qualification. However, exceptions apply to certain specified services.

Can professional experience replace a degree under Option B?

Not generally. The qualification and professional experience requirements are separate. Extensive experience does not automatically establish that a technical qualification is degree-equivalent.

How much professional experience is required under Option B?

Contractual service suppliers generally require three years’ professional experience in the relevant sector, while self-employed professionals and those providing chef de cuisine services generally require six years.

Does Option B mean that any occupation code can be used?

Option B does not require the occupation to be listed as eligible for the Global Business Mobility routes. However, the selected occupation code must still accurately reflect the proposed role, and all other applicable requirements must be met.

Is Option B easier than Option A?

Not necessarily. Option B offers greater flexibility in relation to occupation-code eligibility but imposes specific qualification and professional experience requirements which can require careful assessment.

Is there a minimum salary requirement for Service Supplier applicants?

There is no general immigration salary threshold or occupation-specific going rate under either Option A or Option B. However, the proposed work must comply with applicable National Minimum Wage and Working Time legislation.