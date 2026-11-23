Films in the late 1990s and early 2000s were obsessed with the near future - and with technology’s potential and threat. Minority Report, I, Robot and A.I. Artificial Intelligence imagined lives shaped by artificial intelligence and prediction - driverless cars, facial recognition technology instead of passports and the use of data to predict the future were all imagined. The Matrix went the whole way and created a future where humanity is enslaved by AI and used as batteries.

Cheerfully, The Matrix is a little way into the future, but many of the other predictions have come to pass much quicker than anyone could have guessed. The immediate significance of AI in immigration is not that machines are replacing government caseworkers - it is that governments can now connect and interrogate information at a scale that fundamentally changes decision-making, border control and compliance enforcement.

AI, Immigration Applications and Borders

The US is at the leading edge of this frontier and the UK and Europe are only steps behind. Immigration authorities are seeking to build a more complete picture of an individual's identity, travel history, employment, finances and compliance record.

At the border, passport-free borders are being trialled or rolled out in some jurisdictions including the UK and US. This means walking through a border control area filled with cameras relying on facial recognition technology coupled with AI led comparative technology. The systems can identify individuals, pull together their travel history or visa status, assess the risk and triage an action – all within seconds and without showing a document or speaking to a human.

In the UK, East Midlands Airport rolled out the digital red carpet for British passport holders on 6 October 2026 and all major airports will have the system in place by early 2027. In the US, more than 40 airports already have automated passport control.

Behind the border, governments have used automated systems to prioritise applications, identify potentially fraudulent documents, analyse travel patterns and detect unusual behaviour for some time now, but they are becoming increasingly sophisticated. In the recent past, these systems have been used to triage applications for a caseworker to review. In the near future, a greater degree of automatic decision making could seep into the system – this carries risk for both government and the individual as nuance may be lost between innocent mistakes and deceptive actions.

Government systems are not infallible and there are plenty of examples of dreadful mistakes being made based on poor data. Information may be incomplete, inaccurate or taken out of context. Historic applications may contain errors. Employers may have submitted incorrect records. Travel histories may not reflect legal exceptions or unusual circumstances.

The challenge is that automated systems often begin with an assumption that the underlying data is correct. Where errors exist, those errors can potentially influence immigration outcomes unless they are identified and challenged.

In the UK, for sponsor licence holders and employers, technological developments are changing the nature of compliance activity. The Home Office has worked with HMRC for years, but their effectiveness has always relied on the ability of people to digest huge swathes of data and notice patterns or discrepancies. AI can now undertake these tasks in seconds, freeing up caseworker time to concentrate on high-risk examples.

This increased capacity coincides with record numbers of sponsor-licence revocations, although the figures must be viewed against the historically high number of licences on the register.

Looking ahead

For UK employers, particularly UK sponsor licence holders, the implications are significant. Organisations should ensure that right-to-work procedures, record-keeping practices and sponsor management systems remain up to date. A conventional compliance review asks whether the right documents are on file. Increasingly, employers must also ask whether their different records tell the same story. Do payroll information, sponsored-worker records, job descriptions, working locations and reported absences align? AI makes it much easier for the Home Office to identify inconsistencies.

For individuals, businesses and advisers, consistency, accuracy and record-keeping matter more than ever before. Where mistakes have been made, records should be corrected where possible and explanations prepared before an innocent inconsistency is mistaken for deliberate deception.

In the data-driven border state, an immigration application is no longer a self-contained snapshot. It is one part of an expanding jigsaw puzzle and, increasingly, the machines will be very good at spotting when the pieces do not appear to fit.