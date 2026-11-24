Budget 2026 and immigration and UK investment

There is good news for businesses, investors, universities and internationally mobile professionals on the Budget announcements.

The UK intends to remain open to global talent while using immigration policy more strategically to support investment, innovation and economic growth. Alongside a series of measures designed to attract high-skilled workers, the government has coupled migration reform with wider initiatives to encourage inward investment, strengthen strategic industries and improve the UK’s competitiveness as a destination for global business.

Building a More Pro-Business Immigration System

At the centre of the immigration proposals is a commitment to create what the government describes as “the most pro-business migration system in Europe for high-skill workers”. While recent immigration reforms have focused on reducing lower-skilled migration, the latest measures seek to make the UK more attractive to highly skilled individuals, researchers, innovators and graduates.

Several visa routes are set to benefit:

Expansion of the Global Talent visa endorsed funder pathway, allowing a greater number of research-intensive businesses to sponsor leading scientists and engineers.

Expansion of the High Potential Individual visa, extending eligibility to graduates from the world’s top 150 institutions.

Extension of the Graduate visa to two years for graduates from high-compliance universities with strong labour market outcomes.

Reform of the minimum salary requirements to better reflect labour market conditions across the UK.

Proposals to allow highly skilled sponsored workers a visa curtailment period of up to six months to secure alternative employment before departure becomes necessary.

Supporting Research, Innovation and Growth

Immigration reforms feature prominently within the government’s wider growth strategy. The proposals identify innovation, advanced manufacturing, defence, life sciences and artificial intelligence as priority sectors requiring access to specialist global expertise.

In support of this agenda, UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) will work with organisations throughout the UK to identify additional research-intensive businesses capable of acting as host organisations under the Global Talent visa endorsed funder pathway. This initiative is intended to strengthen links between the UK’s research base and commercial innovation while facilitating the recruitment of world-leading talent.

International Investment and Global Competitiveness

Alongside immigration reforms, the Budget contains a series of measures intended to attract domestic and international investment.

The government has confirmed additional support through the National Wealth Fund and the British Business Bank, including the deployment of an additional £20.4 billion of capital into strategic industries and growth sectors across the UK.

Significant backing has also been announced for sectors likely to attract international investors, including:

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Defence and national security industries.

Advanced manufacturing and strategic supply chains.

Research and development clusters across the UK.

Measures for Internationally Mobile Individuals

The Budget also includes several reforms likely to be of interest to overseas investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals considering relocation to the UK.

The government has committed to:

Addressing issues surrounding double tax relief for certain UK residents investing through US limited liability companies.

Making it easier for individuals with existing trust structures to relocate to the UK.

Continuing to monitor the operation of the UK’s residence-based tax regime to ensure an appropriate balance between competitiveness and public finances.

Practical Changes for Sponsors

For employers sponsoring overseas workers, one immediate change is particularly noteworthy.

The government will legislate to ensure that an employer’s payment of the Immigration Skills Charge and Certificate of Sponsorship fees will not be treated as a taxable benefit in kind for the employee. The change will apply to payments made on or after 28 October 2026.

This represents a welcome clarification for sponsors and removes a potential tax complication associated with employer-funded immigration costs.

Looking Ahead

While the Budget does not introduce major reforms to settlement, citizenship, family migration or asylum policy, further details of the proposals outlined above are expected through future policy announcements and implementation measures. Organisations that rely on global talent will be watching closely to see how these proposals translate into practical opportunities for employers and overseas professionals alike.