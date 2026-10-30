Contactless EGates: New Border Technology To Be Made Available For Travellers To The UK

The Home Office has confirmed that from 6 October 2026, eGate-eligible passengers will be able to use new contactless technology when entering the UK, removing the need to show a passport. The new technology will be made available on a phased basis at all UK airports with eGates, with the upgrade process expected to be complete by early 2027.

The announcement was made in a recent Home Office news story.

What does the new contactless entry process involve?

Passengers using a contactless eGate will only need to have their photo taken. The system will check the live image against verified immigration, travel, and passport information, and the gate will open automatically once the checks are complete. According to the Home Office, testing shows the contactless system is up to 25% faster than using a passport at a standard eGate.

Where further checks are required, passengers may still be asked to place their passport on the eGate reader or be referred to a Border Force officer.

The new technology will be integrated into the existing eGates, making the upgrade a technological transformation rather than a complete replacement of the physical gates.

The contactless technology is being rolled out firstly for British citizens at East Midlands airport from 6 October 2026. By early 2027, all eGates are due to be upgraded for all eGate-eligible citizens at 13 UK airports, including Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Heathrow, London City, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted.

How does contactless entry fit with the UK's wider digital border system?

The Home Office describes contactless eGates as building on other recent changes to the border system, most notably the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which allows officials to identify potential security risks before someone travels to the UK. The two measures work together as checks done before travel through the ETA and eVisa systems mean more of the screening can happen before a passenger reaches the border, which in turn supports a faster, more automated experience on arrival.

With limited exceptions, British dual citizens should travel on a valid British passport or hold a Certificate of Entitlement to minimise any potential delays at the border.