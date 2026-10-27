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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Navigating The New Pharmacy Landscape: Three Issues Every Owner Should Have On Their Radar

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Community pharmacy is undergoing significant change. The sector’s role within primary care continues to expand, patient expectations are rising and the operational realities of running a pharmacy have never been more demanding.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Parmji Bhogal
Parmji Bhogal

Community pharmacy is undergoing significant change. The sector’s role within primary care continues to expand, patient expectations are rising and the operational realities of running a pharmacy have never been more demanding.

Whether you operate a single independent pharmacy or manage a small group, keeping up with the forces reshaping your profession is essential. Here are three themes shaping the pharmacy landscape and what they mean for you.

Pharmacy First and clinical services

The Pharmacy First programme has marked a significant shift in how community pharmacies deliver care. Pharmacists are no longer simply dispensing medicines; they’re increasingly the first clinical contact for patients presenting with common conditions.

Alongside Pharmacy First, new point-of-care services are broadening what can be offered over the counter. Free NHS morning-after pill supplies are now available through community pharmacies, removing a barrier to access and reinforcing pharmacists’ position as trusted, accessible healthcare professionals. In some areas, localised trials are even enabling pharmacies to offer capsule sponge tests for the early detection of oesophageal cancer, a service that would have been unimaginable in a community setting just a few years ago.

These developments represent real opportunity, but they also bring real strain. As clinical workloads rise, with pharmacists now offering consultations for common ailments alongside their existing dispensing duties, many teams are finding it increasingly difficult to keep pace because of capacity limits and funding gaps. The expansion of Pharmacy First is welcome, but without adequate resourcing it risks stretching already pressured teams to breaking point.

Investment in training, workspace reconfiguration and workforce planning is essential. Pharmacy owners who engage early and build clinical capability into their teams will be best placed to benefit as commissioning expands.

Chronic medicines shortages

If you’ve spent the last year fielding calls about unavailable medicines and scrambling for alternatives, you’re far from alone. What once felt like temporary supply disruptions have matured into structural, ongoing shortages affecting a growing number of essential medicines.

Pharmacists and their teams are spending significant time rationing stock, liaising with wholesalers and navigating alternative dispensing protocols. The impact on patients is equally significant: they can struggle to find a pharmacy that has stock, and even when they do, the pharmacy may not have enough to meet demand.

The operational burden on teams is considerable. Each shortage generates a cascade of patient consultations, GP communications and clinical safety checks that eat into an already stretched day. Advocacy from pharmacy bodies continues, but in the meantime, robust stock management processes and clear patient communication remain your most practical tools.

Financial and operational pressures

Underpinning everything is the financial reality. Rising business rates, escalating energy costs, increases in employer National Insurance contributions and the growing cost of medicines themselves are squeezing already thin margins.

With wholesale acquisition prices climbing and reimbursement rates failing to keep pace, pharmacies are frequently dispensing at a loss on certain lines. For many independent pharmacy owners, the question is no longer how to grow but how to survive.

Already, 42% of pharmacies have reduced their opening hours and some have had to stop providing services such as vaccinations and Pharmacy First altogether. Reports of pharmacy closures continue to make headlines, and there’s growing concern over long-term viability, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Engaging with representative bodies, exploring diversified income streams through clinical services and taking advantage of available business support are all steps worth prioritising.

Looking ahead

The challenges facing community pharmacy are significant, but so is its resilience. Pharmacists have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to adapt through the pandemic, workforce pressures and shifting policy landscapes.

By staying informed, investing in clinical services and making full use of the support networks available, pharmacy owners can navigate this period of change confidently. The role of the community pharmacist has never been more important.

It’s also worth taking a proactive look at the foundations of your business, whether that means reviewing employment structures, renegotiating supply agreements with wholesalers or exploring opportunities to restructure or partner with others. Small strategic changes can help ease the pressures ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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