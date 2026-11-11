Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

What Is A Consent Order?

HCR Law
HCR Law
Contributor
HCR Law

HCR Law

The law firm with a passion for people. HCR Law is an award-winning, top 50 UK law firm providing...

View firm profile
Explore more from HCR Law

A consent order is a legal document that sets out how you and your ex-partner have agreed to divide your finances. It’s drawn up after you have both reached an agreement and is then sent to the court for a judge to approve.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Olivia Moore
Olivia Moore

A consent order is a legal document that sets out how you and your ex-partner have agreed to divide your finances. It’s drawn up after you have both reached an agreement and is then sent to the court for a judge to approve. Once approved, it becomes a binding court order, meaning you must both stick to its terms.

A consent order can cover a wide range of financial matters, including the family home, savings and investments, pensions, debts and ongoing maintenance payments.

What is the difference between a divorce and a consent order?

A common misunderstanding is that getting a divorce automatically sorts out your finances. In fact, a divorce and a consent order are two separate things. A divorce simply ends your marriage. It doesn’t deal with how your money, property or pensions are divided.

You could be fully divorced and still have unresolved financial ties to your ex-partner. A consent order is the document that deals specifically with the financial side of things.

Without one, your divorce is only half the job done. It’s entirely possible to be divorced but still financially linked to your former spouse, which is why obtaining a consent order is just as important as the divorce itself.

Why is a consent order so important?

1. It makes your agreement legally binding

A verbal agreement, or even one written down informally, isn’t enforceable by the courts. A consent order turns your agreement into something that can be enforced. If your ex later refuses to follow through on what was agreed, you can go back to court and ask for the order to be enforced. Without one, you would have very little recourse

2. It provides a clean break

A clean break means that once everything has been divided up, neither of you can make any further financial claims against the other in the future. Without a clean break, the door remains open for your ex-partner to come back and make a claim against you, even years after the divorce has been finalised. This is true even if you have both moved on and built new lives

3. It protects future wealth

Imagine you receive an inheritance, build a successful business or win the lottery after your divorce. Without a consent order containing a clean break, your former spouse could potentially make a claim against that new wealth. A consent order closes that door and gives you peace of mind that your future finances are your own.

What happens if you don’t get a consent order?

Without a consent order, either party can make a financial claim against the other at any point in the future. There’s no time limit on these claims, which means your ex could come back five, 10 or even 20 years later and ask the court to consider their financial needs.

How do you get a consent order?

The process of obtaining a consent order is relatively straightforward. First, you and your ex-partner need to reach an agreement about how to divide your finances. This can be done between yourselves, through mediation or with the help of solicitors.

Once you have reached an agreement, a solicitor will draft the consent order, which is then submitted to the Family Court for approval and sealing.

How much does a consent order cost?

The cost of a consent order is modest when compared to the protection it provides. There’s a court fee to submit the application (currently £60), and you will also need to pay for a solicitor to draft the order. The overall cost will vary depending on the complexity of your finances, but for many couples, it’s a relatively affordable process.

When you weigh this against the potential cost of a future financial claim, it’s a very worthwhile investment.

Can you get a consent order without a solicitor?

While it’s technically possible to draft a consent order yourself, it’s strongly advisable to use a solicitor. The wording of the order needs to be precise, and any mistakes or omissions could leave gaps that cause problems later on.

A solicitor specialising in family law will ensure that the order covers everything it needs to and that it’s drafted in a way the court can approve.

The bottom line

If you’re getting a divorce, don’t stop there. It’s important to resolve your finances too and ensure that any financial claims arising from your marriage are properly dealt with.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Couples Are Divorcing Later Than Ever — What The Latest ONS Statistics Mean For Families

New ONS statistics reveal that couples are now staying married for an average of 13 years before divorcing, the longest duration since records began in 1963. With no-fault divorce now the standard process and divorce rates remaining below historical levels, what do these trends mean for families navigating separation, and why do longer marriages often involve more complex financial and practical considerations?
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Brabners
Brabners
Article

Gaslighting In Relationships And How It May Form Part Of Coercive Control

Gaslighting can undermine your sense of reality and form part of coercive control in relationships. This guide explains how gaslighting works as psychological manipulation, when it may constitute emotional abuse or coercive control under UK law, and what legal protections are available through family courts when dealing with narcissistic behaviour during relationships and separation.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
JMW Solicitors LLP
JMW Solicitors LLP
Article

How Are Finances Divided On Divorce? A Guide To Financial Settlements In England And Wales

When a marriage ends, one of the most pressing questions is how finances will be divided. The courts in England and Wales have broad discretion to redistribute assets, guided by principles developed over decades of case law. Understanding how computation and distribution work, and the key principles of needs, sharing, and compensation, can help explain why different families receive different financial outcomes.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Weightmans LLP
Weightmans LLP
Article

Divorce Costs In 2026 - What You Need To Know

Divorce in the UK is often described as "no fault" and more straightforward than it used to be, but cost remains a major concern in 2026. This comprehensive guide examines the main elements that influence divorce costs in the UK, from court fees and solicitor charges to property valuations and pension reports. Understanding what drives expenses and how to manage them effectively can help separating couples navigate the financial realities of divorce while minimizing unnecessary costs.
United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Taylor Rose
Taylor Rose
Article

Private CCTV, Ring Doorbells And Police Investigations: Where Does UK GDPR Draw The Line?

Domestic surveillance technology has evolved from simple security cameras to sophisticated smart systems that may inadvertently create legal obligations for homeowners. When does a Ring doorbell or CCTV system transform an ordinary citizen into a data controller subject to UK GDPR, and what are the implications of millions of private cameras forming an unregulated surveillance network?
United KingdomPrivacy
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

The Autumn Budget: Why Uncertainty Is Now The Biggest Cost For Business

As the Chancellor prepares to deliver the first Budget on 28 October 2026, business leaders face mounting uncertainty about potential tax changes, particularly around capital gains tax and property measures. With seven in 10 directors planning to freeze or cut investment, understanding how to build flexibility into transactions and succession plans has become critical for businesses, investors, and landlords navigating this period of speculation.
United KingdomTax
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

When Your Litigation Solicitor Misses A Deadline: Steps To Take And How To Recover Your Loss

Litigation depends on strict deadlines. A missed deadline can be far more than an administrative error. It can expose a client to a default judgment, prevent important evidence from being used or cause a claim or defence to be struck out entirely. If the error resulted from your solicitor’s action or inaction, you may have a professional negligence claim.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

Understanding Cross-border Asset-based Lending

Steven Geerlings shares insights from his extensive international career in asset-based lending, spanning work across the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. Drawing on experience managing multi-billion euro transactions for Deutsche Bank and navigating complex cross-border finance structures, he explores the operational and legal challenges that arise when lending against assets across multiple European jurisdictions. The discussion reveals how evolving regulations and practical expertise are reshaping
United KingdomFinance and Banking
HCR Law
HCR Law
Article

Withdrawing A Job Offer Can Amount To Breach Of Contract: Kankanalapalli v Loesche Energy Systems Ltd

A recent Employment Appeal Tribunal decision highlights the significant legal and financial risks schools face when withdrawing conditional job offers. The case of Kankanalapalli v Loesche Energy Systems Ltd demonstrates how pre-employment conditions like references and DBS checks may not prevent a binding contract from forming, potentially exposing employers to substantial damages even before an employee's start date.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
HCR Law
HCR Law